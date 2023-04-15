TEWKSBURY – On a warm, breezy spring evening, the Tewksbury High School girls lacrosse team was seen waiting. For over an hour, the Redmen warmed up, played catch, and relaxed, waiting for Haverhill to arrive at Doucette Stadium.
When the Hillies finally walked onto the field on Tuesday, Tewksbury was greeted with a fast, hungry, and skilled group who was ready to play.
“The energy today is not where I would like it to be,” said head coach Erin Murphy following a 15-5 loss. “It was tough because we were waiting for over an hour for Haverhill to get here, so that might have played into it. But we just have to want it more. Haverhill wanted it more today and we did not.”
Just over three minutes into action, Jamie Constantino scored her first of two goals of the game to provide the Redmen with a 1-0 lead. However, Haverhill responded with seven straight unanswered goals before halftime that ultimately put them in the driver's seat.
Tewksbury also saw goals from Kat Schille, Paige Crowley, and Emily Picher in the effort. Out of the gate, Tewksbury was met with a strong Haverhill ride on the clear that made it difficult for them to advance the ball to offense. On the flip side, Tewksbury also had trouble getting back on defense, resulting in a plethora of fast breaks.
“We really lost it in the offense to defense transition,” said Murphy. “We were not pressuring the ball as much as we needed to, allowing them to run down and fast break on our goalie, which is nearly impossible to defend.”
Haverhill totaled 17 shots on goal throughout the game, most of which were shots at point-blank range. As a result, their 17 tries produced 15 scores.
“Working on fast breaks, and how to defend them (is something we will work on), and constantly moving on offense,” said Murphy. “We need to be a little hungrier out there than we were today.”
When Tewksbury was able to clear the ball, they were met with some high chance scoring opportunities. However, 13 shots on goal was not enough on an extremely talented Hillie netminder.
“We needed more movement on offense,” admitted Murphy. “They were relying on a couple of our stronger stick handlers to try and do it all, and that doesn’t work. A couple of our fast breaks were there, we just missed the target, but we definitely need to have some more of our players be confident in our settled offense.”
On Friday, the Redmen dueled MVC powerhouse Andover that resulted in an 18-2 loss, seeing goals from Constantino and Picher.
“Andover is a really powerful team and we weren’t able to get the ball out of the defensive zone as much as we needed to,” said Murphy. “If anything that’s going to come with the experience that our goalies will get and just getting more comfortable waiting and not getting the ball out of their sticks too fast.”
Along with inexperience at the goalie position, the defensive unit as a whole is lacking varsity experience. With time, Murphy only expects her group to get progressively better.
“We have a lot of less experienced players on defense this year and they panic a bit, so as the season progresses they’re getting more comfortable with themselves and with the ball,” she said.”
Off to an 0-3 start, Tewksbury shifts their focus to Medford and Dracut, two games where Murphy is confident in.
“We have Medford and Dracut (next), which should be competitive games,” she said. “Hopefully it’s a chance to show that we want it.”
