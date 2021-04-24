BILLERICA – Entering this season, there were so many questions and concerns surrounding the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' track team.
First were the obvious concerns of participating outdoors in the cold weather, having the program's seventh coach in 12 years, including third in three years, and dealing with the low number of athletes, which was an issue for all track teams everywhere mainly because of the pandemic.
Quickly those concerns and questions were answered. First-year head coach Nick Parsons was extremely organized and things ran really smooth during the six weeks, while he also watched his team finish with an 3-2 overall record, including a 55-44 win over Billerica held under the lights last Wednesday night.
“This season was as strange as initially expected, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just different,” said Parsons. “Going 3-2 on the season was a pleasant surprise. All things considered — figuring out how to operate the team in a pandemic, losing some regular veterans, gaining a lot of newcomers, and being a first time coach — what this group of young men accomplished is remarkable.
“I could not be more proud of them. I just show up, write some practices, and nag them to fill out their COVID questionnaire every day. The student-athletes are the ones that do the hard work and make it happen. This is their accomplishment, and I really need to thank the athletes for being patient and putting their trust in me.
“There’s no guidebook on how to be a first year coach, let alone how to do that with a new team and a bunch of restrictions. The boys made it work, and they are why we were successful.”
The kids made it work for this one final meet, beating a pretty good Billerica team for the second time this season, while also beating Dracut, while losing twice to Chelmsford. Two athletes placed in three different events in the win. Derek Munroe made it 15-for-15 this season, finishing in first place all 15 times he participated, again taking the top billing in the long jump (20-3.75), shot put (45-9) and 55-meter hurdles (8.1).
The other athlete to place in three was Lovens Lamousnery, who was second in both the high jump (5-6), long jump (18-1.75) and was third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.9).
“Lovens jumped a personal best of 5-6 to place first in the long jump, and jumped 18-1.75’ to take second in the long jump. He’s really finding his stride in the jumping events,” said Parsons.
Two other individuals came away with first places including Ryan Covier in the high jump (5-10) and Alex Arbogast in the 55-meter dash (6.6). The 4x200 relay team also won with a collective time of 1:35.7.
Highlighting the second places included Danny Kusmaul with a 6.7 second time in the 55-meter dash and Jake Pelletier in the 300 at 39.72.
“Danny, who usually is playing hockey this season, has been a great addition to the team. Each week he has been getting better and better. He finished second in the 55-meters in a time of 6.7 behind our sprint sensation sophomore Alex Arbogast who came in first in 6.6.
“Jake Pelletier was our number one varsity runner in the 300-meters, which is a new role for him,” said Parsons. “He has had a breakout season and is adjusting to this new role. He earned a hard fought second with a time of 39.8, edging out the Billerica runner at the line. Jake is a fighter. He fights through the line and then a few meters after it. I’ve seen his confidence grow meet after meet.
“From the beginning of the season to the end, our discussion around his role in the lineup has moved from 'I can’t do that' to 'I don’t know I can do that' to 'I can do that and I’m ready to'. That’s all I want to see as a coach.”
Connor Moynihan in the shot put (39-1) and Zach Connolly in the two-mile (10:37.9) rounded out the second place finishes.
Third places went to Trevor Trodden in the long jump (17-11.75_, Tristan Leslie in the mile (5:21) and Alek Cranston in the 600 (1:35.9).
One person who didn't place but has come such a long way is senior Domenic Valway.
“He has focused on basketball his entire career but decided to try out track-and-field. Dom had a monster personal best in the hurdles running 9.5. That is almost a half of a second faster than his previous best of 9.9. It’s been a real joy having Dom on the team. He brings a lot of energy, looks out for the younger guys, and comes to practice every day curious and asking tons of questions.
“He will be attending UMass Amherst next year and studying engineering. He bring that analytical, technical interest and quickly became a student of the sport.”
On Saturday, four members of the team took part in the Massachusetts State Track Association's InVacational Meet. Munroe was second in both the 55-meter hurdles (7.90) and shot put (43-04.50) and was fifth in the long jump (18-00.25). Lamousnery was 8th in both the long jump (15-04.00) and 55-meter hurdles (9.22) and was 13th in the 55-meter dash (7.88). Arbogast was also second in the dash at 6.87 seconds and Kusmaul was 8th in the 300 at 40.98.
PARSONS RESIGNS
Coach Nick Parsons announced that he has to resign due to winning a seat on the School Committee after the recent Town Election.
“I decided to step away from coaching in town since being elected to the School Committee. There is a potential conflict of interest there, and I don’t want to split my focus between these two important positions. I have had an unbelievable and meaningful experience the past two months, and it is really tough to walk away. But, that’s civic duty, and I know it is the right thing to do. I’m looking forward to seeing what these guys do in the outdoor season, and I am comforted knowing they will be in good hands in the outdoor season.
“I have to give a big thanks to athletic director Ron Drouin for all of the support he has provided me and the hours he has put in to make having a season even possible, and more importantly, happen safely. I've never seen him sit still or not on the phone talking with somebody about safety protocol or managing logistics or highlighting the achievements of our Tewksbury student-athletes.”
Parsons went on to thank the staffs of both teams, boys and girls.
“I have to thank our entire staff for coming together and working as a team so the kids would have an enjoyable experience. The goal for the season was to give kids something normal to do. No one was thinking about performances or hyperfocusing on trying to win. The team did that and then some. I could not have done it without head girls coach Fran Cusick or our dedicated assistant and volunteer coaches. The team feels like a family. It has a culture now, and there is a boost in interest in the sport,” said Parsons.
Drouin will now have to find a boys coach for both this upcoming spring season which starts with the first meet on Saturday, May 8th, as well as the eighth coach in 13 years come winter time.
