NORTH ANDOVER – When North Andover quarterback Will Schimmoeller dashed 22 yards before being tackled, he and his teammates quickly tried to get back to the line of scrimmage for one last play. It didn't happen in time as the whistles blew, meaning the game had ended. And instead of darting to the bus to get warm, the Redmen players huddled together, celebrating the win, but more importantly the league championship title.
Friday night's 41-14 victory over the Scarlet Knights extended Tewksbury's winning streak to four as they are presently 4-0 in this abbreviated Fall-2 season.
The Redmen have dealt with a number of challenges this season – much like a lot of other teams – and still managed to walk away with wins over Dracut, Chelmsford, Billerica and now North Andover, which gives them the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Championship title, regardless of how the Redmen do in this Saturday's home game against MVC D1 foe Lawrence.
Dating back to 2011, this is the program's seventh league D2 title. Tewksbury competed in MVC D1 in 2015, losing one league game to Central Catholic.
Friday's championship is now the 21st in program history, which started in 1935. The first league title came in 1944.
“We knew what was on the line with the MVC Small School Championship game and we came out flying and got the job done,” said senior running back Kyle Darrigo, who did yeoman's work, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 217 yards on the brisk evening.
Before this unusual Fall-2 season started, no one really knew what to expect from not only the Redmen team, but high school football in general. Will there be a season? Will teams have to play in the snow, and/or the extreme cold? COVID-19? Injuries? Who was playing, who was not playing?
Just so many questions.
Day by day and week by week, those questions were answered.
“(The championship title) means a lot for these senior kids that had to go through such uncertainty for so long,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward, who captured his eighth title. “I told them to stay the course and work for it like it's going to happen, believe it's going to happen and then we got the news that it wasn't going to happen and then it might happen in the spring and we just said keep believing, keep believing, keep believing, keep working, keep lifting (weights) because we really need that and they did all of that.
“These kids kept working, kept believing and here we are. I'm happy the most for them, but we still have more football to play and we're excited about that. It was a matter of believing that we were going to play on top of can we play? Are we good enough to do it?
“We have a lot of kids who have worked so hard in this program all the way through and some have never gotten a chance to be one of the guys in the line-up and I'm just so happy for kids like that. Guys like (two-way lineman) Michael Duggan, just who worked so hard and kept believing that we were going to play.”
They did play, and now have won four straight games and that has led them to another league championship title.
