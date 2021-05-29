BILLERICA – While there is talk that there could be some kind of post-season for wrestling, the typical one of sectionals, states and all-states won’t happen this spring. That being said, that doesn’t mean that the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team isn’t going to seek out every opportunity to face as many of the best teams in the state as possible.
This past week was a perfect example, as the Rams took on Division 1 south powerhouse New Bedford in an outdoor match on the Shawsheen football field. While the results did not go the Rams way, as they narrowly lost by a score of 40-36 in a meet that came down to the last match, it was another display of the great program that Shawsheen coach Mark Donovan has built in his 36 years at Shawsheen.
The match came about when both teams had an open date on their schedule at the start of the season. While some programs would look at this as an opportunity to seek out a weaker opponent and pad their record, Shawsheen and New Bedford instead agreed to face each other, with the 2020 Division 1 South Sectional champion Whalers traveling to Billerica for the epic showdown.
Even with a bit of a depleted roster this season due to a number or factors, not the least of which is having wrestling season in the spring as opposed to the winter, Donovan and his wrestlers are not going to back down from anybody.
“The kids are not going to get a tournament opportunity this season, so we want to try and face the best competition that we can,” Donovan said. “A lot of schools are choosing to only face the teams in their league, but we want to go up against the toughest non-league opponents that we can. Good competition is what we have always wanted and we want to do that every year.”
As might be expected in a matchup of a pair of powerhouse programs, the meet was almost even, with Shawsheen dominating the lower weighs while New Bedford controlled the upper weights. Each team had seven wins on the day, but New Bedford had one more pin than the Rams to pull out the win.
Winning by pin on the day for the Rams were senior Frank Foti at 145 pounds, senior Austin Dube at 138, junior Sam Palmieri at 132 and sophomore Troy Warwick of Tewksbury at 120.
“We wrestled really well. We had a lot of kids step up, but they are an excellent program as well,” Donovan said. “It came down to one match and we came up just a little bit short. But I was proud of the way the kids wrestled, the way they competed.”
The Rams previous match, last Wednesday against Whittier Tech, was also held outside at Shawsheen, with the Rams baseball field serving as the setting. Once again, the results came down to the last match of the meet, but this time the Rams came out on top, pulling out a thrilling 42-34 win when senior heavyweight Liam Kelley pulled out a dramatic 2-1 win over Whittier’s Erickson Rivas for the decisive points.
“We got a total team effort and we definitely needed that against Whittier,” Donovan said. “And Liam stepped up big time for us to win that last match.”
The Rams had several other big wins on the day, with Warwick kicking off the action with a by pin at 120 pounds in 1:57. Junior Lucien Tremblay followed with a win by pin (3:20) at 126, as did Dube and Foti, with Dube winning in just 24 seconds at 138 and Foti winning in 40 seconds at 145.
Senior Dominic Searles won his match by pin at 160 pounds, while fellow senior Diondre Turner of Tewksbury took a 12-5 decision at 170. The Rams had built up a sizable advantage with their victories in the lower weight classes, but the upper weight classes once again proved to be a challenge for them with Whittier storming back to close within five points at 39-34 heading into the final match of the night.
A win by pin for Whittier would have won the match for the Gryphons, but Kelley battled hard, wrestled smart, and took the decision.
“That was a great win for us,” Donovan said. “Whittier is a very good team. I was glad to see us get the win and to stay undefeated in the league. We know we have a target on our back every time we face a league opponent. Nobody wants to have to that target all the time, but on the other hand, it is a matter of prestige for us and we welcome it.”
The Rams will be back in action a week from Saturday, on June 5, when they host another talented non-league opponent, Lowell, with a 10:00 am start.
CO-ED TENNIS
Heading into the season, Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis coach Jay Tildsley knew had a pretty talented team on his hands. Despite losing several players off of the 2019 CAC championship squad there were still some talented players on the Rams roster, so he knew his team would have the ability to win some matches. But it is doubtful he quite pictured this kind of success so early on for a largely inexperienced group of players, who on Monday pulled out a dramatic 4-3 win over CAC rival Fellowship to improve to 5-0 on the season at the midway point of the campaign.
“I didn’t know what to expect heading into the season. When you have a year off the way we did, you don’t know who is going to be around, so you aren’t exactly sure what to expect,” Tildsley said. “But I think they were just so eager to get out there and play that it just translated into winning.”
The 4-3 victory over Fellowship was their closest match of the season, as the vast majority of their matches have come by either 6-1 or 5-2 margins, but Tildsley was proud of the way his team responded to being challenged by their toughest opponent to date.
“I was a little surprised. I really did not expect to be that close, but Fellowship was very good,” Tildsley said. “I saw some familiar faces from the last time we played them, pre pandemic. They had a couple of kids who were eighth graders pre pandemic who stepped up and played pretty well.”
Of course, the Rams are pretty talented as well, particularly at the top of their lineup, where senior Jake Glinner of Wilmington has been leading the way all season with an undefeated record through five matches. Monday was no exception, as he rolled to a 10-1 victory in first singles. Glinner is a senior, but this is his first time with the Rams Tennis team, having previously played baseball before an injury forced him to give up his number one sport and turn to tennis.
“Jake picked up tennis during COVID, playing with his dad, and he has just picked it up really quickly,” Tildsley said. “From his skill set to his awareness on the court, he is just very talented. I haven’t seen that in a senior playing in their first year in a long time.”
Junior John Zembeck is also undefeated on the season in second singles and stayed that way on Monday with a 10-3 victory. Tildsley has been impressed with not only Zembeck’s play this season, but also his willingness to do what is best for the team.
“John played freshman year for us, in the number three or four role, and I am sure he was hoping to be our number one player this year, but he didn’t count on Jake,” Tildsley said. “But he has done great in his role at number two. He is a great leader for us. He is a real student of the game, and he does a great job helping out the younger players.”
Sophomore Bobby Dodge of Wilmington has stepped comfortably into the number three singles role, and he kept his fine season going with a 10-6 victory on Monday.
“Bobby probably would have been with us if we had a season last year, but he is doing very well for us right now,” Tildsley said. “He is kind of learning as he goes, but he is picking it up well. It was a tough match for him today, but he battled through it and came up with a big win for us. It was 8-6 at one point, but he turned it on to pick up those last two points. That’s a real credit to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.