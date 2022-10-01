LOWELL — The TMHS Boys Soccer team defeated Danvers, 3-1, in a non-league game played on Monday night, and then came back on Tuesday night and fell to Lowell, 5-2. The 1-1 week puts the team at 4-1-2 overall.
In the win, Mikey Gaglione scored the first goal on a cross pass from Joey Bourgea. Alexandre Almeida took a corner kick and Jack Rennell was able to get up for it and head the ball in for the second goal. Then Gaglione set up Evan Mendonca, who buried the third tally.
Tewksbury scored the game's first goal and Danvers tied it up, only to see the Redmen tally the next two to earn the win.
”Danvers high pressed in the second half with lots of physical play. We were able to get back control of the game with a counter attack to get our third goal to close out the win. Game was back and forth but the second goal really helped us. Proud of the team,” said Redmen head coach Mario Almeida.
Twenty-four hours later, Tewksbury was back in action with a trip next door to Cawley Stadium to take on the Red Raiders.
“Back-to-back games always tough with player fatigue and not having enough time for recovery,” said Almeida. “Also an injury with Aayush Ranjit our goal keeper the night before after taking a good hit by a Danvers player. We adjusted as best as possible to come up with a positive result. William Eskenas is our outside back and emergency goal keeper and he has some experience in net. He stepped in to help the team.”
Lowell struck with two quick goals, which seemed to catch Tewksbury off guard.
“In the beginning of the game, we weren’t playing our normal game. But the team was able to fight back and held the result through the first half before us getting a penalty kick and converted by Alex Almeida before the half 2-1. We were able to tie the game at 2-2 in the second half with Mario Ruiz scoring the goal assisted by Sal Catanzano,” said Almeida.
The score remained tied until the last 15 minutes when Lowell was able to convert three goals to come away with the 5-2 win.
“The team fought but we just didn’t have enough legs at the end. I’m proud of the team, good start to the season we need to move on to our next game against Dracut,” said Almeida.
Tewksbury will host Dracut on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 and then travel to Chelmsford on Tuesday for a 5:30 pm start.
GIRLS SOCCER
After starting the season out with an 0-3-2 record, which included two scoreless ties against two of the more powerful teams in the league and area, as well as two tough losses last week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team came away with wins on back-to-back days this week, over Lawrence, 8-0 and then over Lowell, 4-0, on Monday and Tuesday.
In the win over Lawrence, Cassidy Paige and Gabby Diaz-Archilla led the way with two goals each, while Alyssa Devlin, Victoria Lavargna, Brooklynn DeGrechie and Alyssa Adams had one each.
In the win over Lowell, Paige kept up her hot scoring streak with two more tallies, while Devlin and Lavargna had the others.
“These two games were good morale boosters for us after two tough losses last week,” said head coach Brooke Pacheco. “We recently moved into a new formation of 4-2-3-1 so we were able to use these games to apply new concepts on the field. Unfortunately we are working through some illnesses and injuries so a lot of the girls had to play out of position. Everyone adjusted well and stepped up where it was needed.”
Tewksbury will travel to face Haverhill Thursday night at 7 and then travel to face Billerica on Tuesday at 6.
“We are now focused on Haverhill this Thursday, which I think will be a good match up for us. I am hopeful that we can come out of this week with three wins to move us to 3-3-2,” said Pacheco.
