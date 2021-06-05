TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' tennis team had three matches this past week and unfortunately the Redmen were defeated in all three, putting the team's record to 3-6.
“Considering we only had two returning players with any match experience, I think the season has progressed well,” said head coach Mary MacDonald. “All the players work hard at practice and have been improving, but is it a big challenge to go out and play against seasoned players on lots of the other teams when you have never played tennis matches before. Hopefully we are building a good foundation for next year.”
Back on May 24th, Tewksbury was shut out by Central Catholic, 5-0. At first singles, Jamie Burns put in a terrific effort, losing 6-3 and 6-4. At second singles, Ronni Trull also played an exciting match with a lot of long rallies, losing 6-2 and 6-3. Renuka Late, a promising freshman as coach calls her, lost to a much more experienced player, 6-0 and 6-3.
Then in the doubles competition, Ehyvong Phalla and Cindy Lai were defeated 6-0 and 6-1, and Ada Nicodemus and Cecilia Ho lost 6-1 and 6-0.
On Thursday and Friday, Tewksbury played a home-and-home series with Billerica. The first one was at their place with the Indians winning 4-1 and the second one, at home, Tewksbury played much better, losing 3-2.
In the loss, the lone win came from Burns at first singles as she won in straight sets 6-2 and 6-4. Trull and Late lost in their matches, 6-3 and 6-0 and 7-5 and 6-2, respectively.
Phalla and Lai played an extremely long, well played and exciting three set match losing 6-7, 6-4 and 6-3. Nicodemus and Ho also played well, losing 7-5 and 6-3.
Twenty-four hours later the two teams were back on the courts, this time at TMHS with a lot of very close and competitive matches. Burns won once again by scores of 6-4 and 7-6. Trull was defeated by straight sets by the same 6-3 and 6-3 scores. Then the “match of the day” belonged to Late, whose match lasted over two hours.
“Both players were very consistent with lots of long rallies,” said MacDonald.
Late won the first set 6-2 then lost 7-6, only to come back and win 10-7 on a match tie-break.
With the doubles teams, Phalla and Lai lost 6-3 and 6-3 and Nicodemus and Ho were defeated 7-6 and 6-3.
“Both doubles matches were entertaining to watch with great points played by both teams and a high level of sportsmanship by the players,” said MacDonald.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury got back into the win column with a 4-1 victory over Lowell to improve to 4-6.
Burns won her match over Darsh Patel in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-1. Trull was defeated by Aimee Crabtree, 6-1 and 6-3. Also, Late won by default, 6-0 and 6-0.
In doubles play, Phalla and Lai defeated Alexsia Ortiz and Kimeleng Kit 6-0, 6-1 and then Cecelia Ho and Ada Nicodemus topped Maddy Frenette and Natalie Sandler 6-0 and 6-1.
Tewksbury will be busy this week with three more matches, going to Lowell on Thursday, before a home-and-home series with Methuen on Monday and Tuesday, the first one back at TMHS.
The regular season will conclude with two home matches against North Andover on June 10th and Lawrence on the 15th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.