BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech swimming and diving team went 1-1 in two recent meets, defeating Revere and falling to Mystic Valley.
In a 92-77 win against Revere, the Patriots actually finished first in six of the 11 events, but the Rams captured the overall victory thanks to their depth.
Shawsheen won all three relays, taking the top two spots in the 200-yard freestyle relay. In that race, the foursome of Evan Pinto, Maura Krueger, Nathan Barnes and Harrison Kinsella finished first in 1:44.94 and the combination of Matthew Kilfoyle, Daniel Penney, Eliot Hong and Zachary MacLaughlin was second in 1:52.12.
The 400-yard freestyle relay was captured by the team of Barnes, Krueger, Pinto and Anthony Bastianelli in a time of 3:59.98.
The 200-yard medley relay was won by Shawsheen's team of Krueger, Penny, Hong and Barnes in 2:01.47.
Krueger added to a successful day with an individual victory by almost four seconds in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.91. Pinto was second in the race and Barnes ended up fourth.
The other Ram victory came in the 100-yard breaststroke as Hong took first in 1:21.79, just ahead of Penney, who was second in 1:23.54.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Shawsheen had three of the first four finishers with Bastianelli taking second in 2:39.23, Hong placing third and Kilfoyle touching the wall fourth.
In the 50-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, three of the top five performers were from Shawsheen.
In the 50, Logan Dupont was second in 31.01 seconds, Makayla Nolan was fourth and Joseph Conte took fifth.
In the 500, Bastianelli was second, Dupont was third and Sarah Simonds placed fifth.
The 200-yard freestyle saw Kinsella take second in 2:21.35 and Conte added a fifth-place finish.
Penney took second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.46 while teammates Nolan and Conte ended up fifth and sixth, respectively.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Kilfoyle was second in 1:11.17, Kinsella placed fourth and Morgan Dunham finished sixth.
Shawsheen ran up against a very good Mystic team on Jan. 6 and saw the meet go non-scoring after nine events.
Despite the loss, there was plenty of good news for the Rams.
“There were several personal-best times and it was nice to see our kids still pushing despite being outmatched,” said Ram coach Rick Menard. “First-year swimmer Zack MacLaughlin broke the 30-second milestone in the 50 free and Makayla Nolan and Anthony Bastianelli crushed their previous marks in the 500.”
Highlighting the day was Tewksbury’s Maura Krueger, who broke Candice Judd-Mulik's 100-yard backstroke record from 1999 and also took down Molly Harrington's 100-yard butterfly record from 2016, both ladies are also from Tewksbury.
In the fly, Krueger placed third against Mystic in 1:06.50 with Hong scoring fourth-place points.
Krueger was second overall in the backstroke in 1:05.98. Kilfoyle had the race's sixth-best time.
“In both races, she qualified for the MIAA sectional championships and also made the Div. 2 state championship cut in the backstroke,” said Menard, “punching her ticket to the February meet at MIT.”
Jared Krueger won Shawsheen's only event of the day, competing in 1-meter diving, setting up another aspect of the team's depth headed into the second half of the season.
The Rams would score points in every race.
In the medley relay, Shawsheen was second with a combination of Kilfoyle, Hong, Barnes and Bastianelli.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kinsella was fourth and Kilfoyle was fifth and Bastianelli and Hong scored in the 200-yard IM, placing third and fifth, respectively.
Scoring in the 50-yard freestyle was Barnes (second) and Pinto (fifth) while Barnes and Kinsella had fourth and fifth-place points in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Nolan placed fourth and Leah Casey was fifth.
Shawsheen took third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a foursome of Penney, Kilfoyle, Dupont and MacLaughlin.
The Rams also had the third-best time in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a group of Barnes, Hong, Kinsella and Bastianelli.
Bastianelli and Dupont were Shawsheen's two best swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke.
