TYNGSBORO – After suffering a tough loss at home to Wilmington last Tuesday night, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team didn’t have a lot of time to regroup before they hit the road to take on CAC rival Greater Lowell last Friday night. But regroup they did, putting together a tremendous defensive effort and doing just enough on offense to come away with a key 49-40 victory over the Gryphons to improve to 5-3 overall on the season, while more importantly keeping their perfect CAC record intact at 4-0.
The Rams were led by a pair of outstanding efforts from two of their captains, as junior captain and forward Mavrick Bourdeau had a game high 26 points to go along with 15 rebounds, while junior captain and point guard Jeremy Perez had a tremendous all-around game with seven points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Following their loss to Wilmington, Shawsheen head coach Joe Gore had talked about the need for his team to have a short memory as they prepared for the Greater Lowell game.
“In a 20-game season, you go through your ups and downs every season, especially this year,” Gore said. “But I think that loss to Wilmington kid of woke us up. We had a couple of great practices and then we played well on Friday night. I have been very happy with their level of commitment during practice since that loss and I that is a big reason why we were able to bounce back.”
The game was a back and forth battle throughout the first half, with Greater Lowell leading 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 24-23 at the half. But Shawsheen took control in the second half, holding the Gryphons scoreless, and taking a 35-24 lead into the third quarter before coasting to the nine point win.
“That was huge for us,” Gore said. “We always talk about starting fast, and unfortunately we have struggled with that a little this season. But we came out in the third quarter and played really well. We just need to do that more consistently. If we play like we played in that third quarter, we will be a tough team to beat. We just need to put it together for four quarters.”
Two players who have been the most consistent for the Rams this season have been Bourdeau and Perez, and Friday night was no exception as they each had outstanding games in leading their team to victory.
“Mavrick brings that three sport toughness that our team needs. I just can’t say enough good things about him. He is in the weight room every morning and is one our hardest, if not our hardest worker. He brings that intensity that we need and he is a big part of our team’s success.
“As a coaching staff we did not do a great job of putting Jeremy in good position against Wilmington, but he came back and played really well against Greater Lowell. That’s what he has done all year for us. He always covers the other team’s best player, and then he sets up our offense. He does all of the little things that don’t always show up in the box score and he is the backbone of our team.”
Shawsheen kept up their winning ways on Tuesday night in a matchup of the two top teams in the CAC, with a 53-51 win over Greater Lawrence to improve to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in the CAC. The Rams were led by 19 points from Bourdeau, while senior Cam Pontes chipped in with 12 points and Perez had ten. With the win, the Rams now have a two game lead in the CAC, as every other team in the league has at least two league losses.
The Rams will be back in action on Friday night when they host Whittier at the Mark Donovan Gymnasium. Shawsheen defeated Whittier 40-30 in Tyngsboro in their season opener back on December 10.
BOYS HOCKEY
With only one game this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team made the most of their one time on the ice, picking up a thrilling 4-2 win over non-league rival Hamilton-Wenham last Thursday night at the Hallenborg Pavilion to improve their record on the season to 7-2.
Sophomore forward Roland Spengler of Tewksbury scored what would prove to be the game winning goal for the Rams with 5:44 left in the third period, snapping a 2-2 tie.
It was Spengler’s first ever varsity goal, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Rams, as he scored on a tap in off a scrum in front of the net.
“That is one of those goals you get when you are working hard to win battles,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “It was awesome to see Roland finally get one. He works so hard. He has been playing on our energy line pretty much all season.”
The Rams also got a pair of goals from sophomore forward Brady Darcey, including the game clinching empty netter in the final minute as well as a goal from sophomore forward Liam Milne of Wilmington. Senior goalie Tom Dalton of Wilmington made 18 saves to pick up the win.
Chase Darcey, sophomore forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington, senior forward Aydan Churchill of Wilmington and fellow senior forward Tyler Forristall each picked up assists for the Rams.
While happy with the win, Baker would like to see his team be a little more consistent as they move forward.
“We played great in the first but we just couldn’t find the back of the net off of many chances. I felt the second we came out slow and sluggish,” Baker said. “It was not one of our best but we were still in the game. We played a solid third period. We just didn’t capitalize on opportunities, and ran around too much in our defensive zone and threw the puck around too frequently through the game.”
The Rams will have plenty of opportunities to be more consistent in the coming week, with three games, two of them against non-league opponents as they will take on Haverhill on Wednesday night and North Middlesex on Saturday, sandwiched around a matchup with CAC rival Nashoba/Greater on Thursday.
“I try to schedule the most challenging non-league schedule that I can. This week will be a big test with Haverhill and North Middlesex on the book ends and league opponent Nashoba/GL in the middle,” Baker said. “We, as all teams are still battling sickness, so some weeks it is day to day as to the lineup. Everybody has to be ready to go if called on.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Girls Hockey team is still in search of their first win of the season, having suffered two more losses this past week, to drop to 0-10 on the season, but things have been looking up for the Rams in recent weeks, as they have been playing much better as of late.
The Rams have been battling injuries and illnesses all season long, both COVID and non-COVID related, but as this young team gains and more experience under the direction of first year coach Kate O’Shea, they have been playing much more competitive hockey, as evidenced by their two most recent games this past week, when they lost a pair of hard fought road games to Gloucester and Oakmont.
Most recently the Rams dropped a 5-2 decision to Gloucester on Saturday at Dorothy Talbot Arena, and prior to that they had suffered a 4-1 defeat to Oakmont at the Gardner Veterans Arena last Wednesday. Going back a little further the Rams had dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Masconomet on Saturday, January 15 at the Janas Rink.
“We’re playing a lot better, which has been very nice to see. It was been very frustrating to not be able to get any wins, but it has been really good to see up playing so much better,” O’Shea said. “We have had a lot of injuries, along with COVID, so we have had a very short bench, but the girls have been battling.”
Most recently the Rams suffered injuries to a pair of key players when senior captain Amber Hurley, along with sophomore forward Alexis Fox of Wilmington each were forced out of the lineup.
“We have been shuffling around our lines a lot. We have forwards playing defense and defensemen playing goalie,” O’Shea said. “I am proud of the girls for hanging in there and continuing to work hard.”
One of the good things that has come out of the challenging season facing the Rams is that several young players are seeing increased playing time, with many of them taking advantage of the opportunity to get on the ice. One such player was freshman forward Christina Tsoukalas, who scored her first varsity goal against Gloucester.
“We were dealing with some injuries, so we put her in there, and she just asked ‘what can I do’, so I told her to just get in front of the net and go to the dirty areas,” O’Shea said. “And that what she did and was able to come up with a goal. The whole team was so happy for her.”
The Rams have also been getting great efforts from two of their top players in sophomore captain and defenseman Laney Mead, as well as sophomore forward Paige Fuller of Wilmington, who leads the Rams in points with nine, on two goals and seven assists.
“Paige has been playing really well and has done a great job passing and setting up others. I think it is just a matter of time before she starts scoring goals herself,” O’Shea said. “Laney has been doing great for us. She has great hands and great speed, but asking her to rush the puck every time she is on the ice is asking a lot. It is good to see other players stepping up.”
The Rams have also switched things up in net at times, with sophomore Healy Weisman seeing some time in place of fellow sophomore Elianna Munroe.
“We have tried to switch things up a bit to get some momentum going,” O’Shea said. “It helps in some ways because it gives us some energy, but it also takes away another other one of our defensemen and as it is we only run two runs of defense.”
While their lineup may be shorthanded, O’Shea notes that her team certainly has not been short on their effort or commitment this season.
“The season has not gone the way we wanted it to go so far, but the kids are having fun and playing well together,” O’Shea said. “All of the girls are putting in a great effort. If we were healthier, I feel like we would have a few more wins, but I can’t ask for any more effort out of the girls.”
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday when they host Winthrop at the Janas Rink at 11:00 am.
WRESTLING
With a 2-1 record at Saturday’s quad meet at Tewksbury High against Tewksbury, Franklin and Melrose, it would be hard to consider the day anything other than a success for the Shawsheen Wrestling team, as they managed to come away with a winning record on the day against three quality opponents, including a dominant 50-21 win over a very good Tewksbury squad.
The Rams also picked up and impressive 45-33 win over a perennially tough Franklin team. The only blemish on the day was a tough 42-40 loss to Melrose in their final match of the day. While Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt would have liked to see his team close out the win over Melrose in a match which they led at one point by a score of 24-0, we was pleased overall with his team’s effort.
“We started out great with Franklin and then our emotions were really high against Tewksbury and everything just kind of went our way,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “And then we just had a letdown against Melrose. You could kind of see it coming. We were up 24-0 and then next thing you know, they get six pins in a row, and we let them right back in it, and then we end up coming up just a little short.
“All three teams were very evenly matched. And you could see that from the scores. We beat Franklin and lost to Melrose, but Tewksbury beat Melrose. And our match against Tewksbury was just one of those things where everything went our way, and nothing really went their way.”
Against Tewksbury, the Rams got wins by pin from Brayton Carbone at 106 pounds in a time of 1:30, as well as pins from Lucien Tremblay at 126 pounds in 3:28, Sid Tildsley at 132 pounds, Ben Gooltz at 152, Tayla Tildsley at 160, Austin Malandain at 195 and Xavier Santiago at 220. Sam Palmieri got a technical fall win at 132 with a score of 18-3, while Jake Metcalf earned an 11-8 decision at 170 pounds.
The Rams had several outstanding efforts on the day with a pair of freshmen, Sid Tildsley at 132 and Brayton Carbone at 106 each picking up three pins on the day, as did junior Lucien Tremblay at 120, while Sam Palmieri also went 3-0 on the day with two pins and a technical fall. Xavier Santiago meanwhile, also picked up two wins on the day with one pin and one decision.
“We had a lot of guys wrestle really well for us,” Pratt said. “Our younger guys are growing up and our veteran guys are continuing to do well.”
With the 2-1 day, the Rams are now 8-5 on the season, as they prepare for one of their biggest weekends of the season when they will travel to Greater New Bedford High School for the Massachusetts State Vocational Championship on Saturday.
The Rams have won 15 of the past 16 vocational titles. It will be quite the challenge to come away with another title this season, with a young and inexperienced roster, Pratt is eager to see how well his team can do against the top vocational teams in the state.
“I think we can do well,” Pratt said. “The guys we always count on, we will be counting on again, but we will need other guys to step up as well. It is a very tough field. Monty Tech is very tough, and of course Whittier beat us this year, so it looks like we will be the three top dogs.”
This past week, the MIAA announced the post-season schedule with the sectionals to be held on Saturday, February 12th, followed by the state meet the following weekend, the All-States and then the New Englands.
Shawsheen will compete in the Division 1 North sectional bracket along with Andover, Central Catholic, Chelmsford, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn Tech, Marblehead, Methuen, St. John's Prep, Saugus and Westford Academy. That meet will be held at St. John's Prep in Danvers.
The state meet, the All-State and the Girls Championship Meets will all be held at the Game On Sports and Performance Center in Fitchburg, with dates to be announced later.
