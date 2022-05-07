LAWRENCE – Last year, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Tennis team finished with a 2-12 record. That roster entered the season with no varsity experience and were able to pull out two victories.
This year with all of those players returning, and the addition of several promising newcomers, the Redmen are off to a strong 3-1 start, already surpassing last year's total win total.
“All of our players continue to improve and with some tough matches on the horizon, I have faith that their hard work and positive attitudes will keep us on the winning side,” said head coach Rick Keene.
After having a long break inbetween matches, going from April 15th to Friday, the 29th, Tewksbury got back in action defeating Lawrence, 3-2.
Coming away with wins out of singles play included Win Bo at the second spot, and Michael Gaglione out of the third spot. Bo won his match in straight sets of 6-3 and 6-3.
“Win took up the singles two slot facing off against an opponent he battled with on their last meeting to a third set tie break. Win came out fast and hard while his opponent had some trouble with the elements. Win took advantage and kept the ball in play and forced his opponent to try and make some difficult shots. Win did not let up the whole match winning this one in straight sets. This brings record on the year to 3-1.”
Gaglione also won in straight sets at 6-2 and 6-0 and the first-year player is now a very impressive 4-0 on the season.
“Michael also started out fast. He wasted no time pulling out to a quick lead and never looked back tacking the victory in straight sets. Michael is what is known in tennis world as a backboard – he never quits on any ball and always puts it back in play frustrating his opponents. His style of play has earned him an impressive 4-0 record for a first year player,” said Keene.
The third and clinching win came from the first doubles team of Tyler Chesbrough and George Zuckular, who also won in straight sets at 6-2 and 7-5.
“This was only their second time playing together. They started out strong taking the first set 6-2,” said Keene. “Heading into the second set they battled back-and-forth with their opponents in a very close exciting second set. With the match win in their sites, Tyler settled in to the service box and came out firing. He landed three beautiful first serves putting pressure on their opponents and was able to hold his serve to give the duo the match with a 7-5 set win and locking the match win for our team.”
In the other doubles match, Ashwin Narayanan and Jason Morris put up a terrific fight, going to the third set. They ended up falling by scores of 3-6, 6-4 and 3-6, but Keene was impressed with their passion and drive to battle until the end.
“They fought hard in the first set but just fell short and after regrouping, they settled in and took the second set forcing a third set tie break. They went back and forth giving it their all making some key point wins but just missed getting the comeback win,” said the coach.
At first singles, Brady Litton was defeated 6-0, 6-0.
“The match started out fast with both opponents striking the ball very well. Despite suffering a hand injury prior to the match, Brady went out and gave it his all. He was not able to capture the win, but his play and positive attitude on the court shown through. Brady’s confidence and skills continue to grow with every match,” said Keene.
Tewksbury will face Central Catholic on Thursday and then will host Billerica, a team they previously defeated, on Monday starting at 3:45 pm.
GIRLS TENNIS
Turning to the girls team, the Redmen were defeated by North Andover, 4-1, last Thursday at home, and then remained at home on Monday with a 3-2 win over Haverhill.
Tewksbury is now 3-3 on the season.
“The entire team works hard (in matches) and practice,” said head coach Mary MacDonald. “It is a pleasure to watch all the players improving each week.”
In the win over Haverhill, coming away with wins included Renuka Late at first singles and then both doubles teams. Late defeated Mallory Amirian in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-4.
“Renuka continues to play with consistency and smarts,” said MacDonald. “She covers the court well and plays her best when the match is close.”
The first doubles team of Darya Mehrabani and Cecelia Ho defeated Amy Brownrigg and Bray Bolduc also in straight sets at 6-2 and 6-1. Then at second doubles, it was Natalie Nguyen and Fiona Ho topping Boston Alvino and Kate Vivia, 6-0 and 6-3.
“Both doubles teams continue to improve, are getting better each match with their net play,” said MacDonald.
In the other two singles matches, Chloe Burns was defeated by Meredith Amirian, 6-3 and 7-5 and Ada Nicodemus also put up a good fight, losing to Abbey Burrill, 7-5 and 6-2.
In the loss to NA, the one win came from Mehrabani and Cecelia Ho, who after winning the first set 6-1, lost the second 3-6, only to come back and take the third, 6-1.
Late (6-2, 6-4), Burns (6-4, 6-4), Nicodemus (6-1, 6-1) and Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen (6-0, 7-5) were all defeated in their matches.
Tewksbury was scheduled to face Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then the Redmen will be back with a home match on Friday against Methuen before going to Lowell on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.