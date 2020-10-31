Beginning this week, the Town Crier is going to republish archived stories of Tewksbury Memorial High Fall Athletic teams – minus football (which will run on its own) – which had long state tournament runs and/or successes.
This week we will start the series off with the TMHS Girls Cross-Country team which won its first ever Eastern Mass Class B Championship title in 1988, while finishing fifth at the All-State Meet. That year was the program's tenth after starting out in 1978.
TEWKSBURY – It's been 32 years and Bob MacDougall still remembers it as if it was yesterday.
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Hall of Fame coach was shocked when his 1988 girls cross-country team not only finished in a three-way tie for the Merrimack Valley Conference championship title with an 8-1 record, but the Redmen moved to capture the program's first ever Eastern Mass Class B Championship title and then finished fifth in the entire state at the All-State Meet (just one division of the entire state in that year), first of all Eastern Mass teams.
“I was really surprised because the year before the girls soccer started at the high school and we lost some of our kids to that program. We only had ten girls on our cross-country team that season. We actually had to go out and recruit some girls. Then before the season started, as a team, the girls really were not in that great shape, so we really had to build them up.”
In the regular season, Tewksbury knocked off every team except Chelmsford. But Chelmsford lost to Lowell, who Tewksbury beat, so all three teams were league champions. Besides that, the Redmen also won the Bedford Invitational Meet.
From there came the post-season meets (no MVC Championship Meet back then). It started with the Class B Eastern Mass Championship Meet held at the Franklin Park Course. Wendy Fowler, who had moved to town from Pennsylvania before the season started, was the team's top overall finisher coming in 19th overall at 19:49. She was followed by six girls, who finished within 55 seconds of Fowler, with the top five all within 36 seconds of one another.
“(We had just under) a minute space of one another and that's what did it for us,” said MacDougall. “We don't win that meet if that didn't happen.”
Tewksbury finished with 143 points, followed by Stoneham (153) and Bishop Feehan (162).
Finishing behind Fowler included Maureen Forsyth (24th, 20:03), Kara Zajac (25th, 20:07), Joanne McNamara ( (33rd, 20:19), Jennifer Harmon (42nd, 20:25), Chrissy Juszkiewicz (52nd, 20:40) and Jessica Hupper (59th, 20:44).
Then came the All-State Championship Meet. And this time Tewksbury's top five finishers were 28 seconds apart and top five were 59 seconds apart, which helped Tewksbury finish in fifth place with 247 points. The Redmen trailed four teams from the Berkshires/Western Mass including Mohawk Trail (184), Pittsfield (196), Wachusett Regional (208) and Mt. Greylock Regional (226).
Fowler again led the way as she came across the finish line at 20:07 good for 52nd place and was followed by Harmon (20:23), Forsyth (20:27), Juszkiewicz (20:28), Zajac (20:35), Hupper (21:06) and McNamara (22:17). Rachel Smith was out that race due to mono and freshman Lauren Andriolo and Candace Hodges didn't compete that day.
When that season was over, MacDougall had chatted about the girls on the team. He said Harmon was tenth on the team as a freshman before moving up to No. 2 at the All-State Meet, Juszkiewicz could barely run a seven minute mile at the start of the season, Hupper only had 1.5 years of varsity experience on the team, Zajac was the comedian on the team and also a fine runner, and McNamara and Forsyth had the most experience on the team, including the latter following behind her two sisters Teresa and Peggy.
That was MacDougall's tenth year as coach after he started up the program.
“The first couple of years we really struggled to win,” he said. “I think the first year we had one and then maybe two the next year. In 1987 we tied for fifth at the divisional meet and qualified for the all-states so that was great. Then came 1988 and I really never expected us to do what we did. It was over 30 years ago but I remember that season. We had a lot of fun.”
Two years later, Tewksbury won the Class B title again, and in 1995, did it for the third time, while also finishing second at the All-State Meet.
“We had the ten girls in that 1988 season and then during that 1995 season, we were up to thirty which was great,” said MacDougall.
