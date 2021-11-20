TEWKSBURY – Last year as a sophomore, Victoria Rowe like all underclassmen, had to adjust to the fast-paced style of playing a varsity sport for the first time. Add to that, doing it during a COVID abbreviated season and certainly things became more challenging. But she did pretty well as a rookie, basically splitting time with Jennie Lester is one of the starting spots, but the team struggled getting just two wins.
Now a little over a year later, the smaller sized right-side hitter, who stands in around 5-feet-6 inches, has been instrumental in the Tewksbury High School Volleyball team's historical season.
A steady player throughout the regular season, Rowe has really turned it on during the team's playoff run. On Thursday night, she finished the night with seven kills – the majority of them important at the time – to help the Redmen sweep Ashland, 3-0, and advance to the Division 3 Final-4 of the inaugural statewide tournament.
“Tori was amazing (in the win),” said head coach Alli Luppi. “She had hits on the right side and other ones from the outside. She was fantastic. She's been consistent all season and when we get stuck in our (rotation) it's give the ball to Tori and she'll find a place to put the ball.
“She's only like 5-feet 6 inches and she plays on the right side so I don't think many teams think that there would be a strong hitter coming from the right side, so it's helpful for us to be able to go to the right side, to the outside, go to the middle and move the ball around.”
In the first set, Tewksbury cruised to a 25-11 win. Leading 8-4, Tewksbury started to lose some momentum as Ashland grabbed the next two points but that stopped when Rowe scored the game's next point on a kill, giving the ball back to Tewksbury and after that, the Clockers never were able to string consecutive points together the rest of that set.
In the second set, Rowe had one kill as part of the team's 25-17 win, but in the third set she caught on fire starting. She got consecutive kills to start the set off, which gave Tewksbury a 2-0 lead and they never looked back, ending with the 25-18 victory, which gave the Redmen the match, and putting them into Tuesday's Final-4. No Tewksbury team has ever advanced this far in the state tournament.
“It's crazy. Last year was definitely a building year and I think this year we realized what we can actually do. It's nice being a part of the team and we're all clicking,” she said before being asked if the team thought they would be a state contender this season, “No, (we didn't see this coming). We just wanted to play volleyball.”
Rowe said that the bonding between all of the players off the court is why the etam has been so successful, currently sporting an 18-4 overall record.
“I feel like we're really close outside of the gym and we bring that friendship onto the court. We just hold each other to a high standard and it works,” she said.
During each one of her kills, Rowe celebrated by swinging her arms across her body, in somewhat of a comical fashion, and she said it's all in good fun.
“I just love volleyball and love the energy when you watch a game. Especially when I get a kill, I like pumping the team up,” she said with a laugh.
Seven times during the match, all thanks to powerful hits from the right (or the opposite) side, Rowe was able to swing her arms and celebrate – small frame and all.
“I definitely have to work on my hops – definitely have to work on that. I'm not intimidated at all (by taller players on the other side). You just have to find your way around their block,” said Rowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.