TEWKSBURY– Most freshmen athletes are simply trying to adapt to the new challenges high school athletics has to offer. Whether it be making the varsity team, trying to get stronger, or learning how to compete at the next level, the transition can be difficult.
For Tewksbury High School freshman Nick Desisto, that transition has been rather seamless. Not only was he on the varsity wrestling team as an eighth grader, he now is a two-time division three sectional champion.
On Saturday, the freshman was crowned champion of the 106-pound weight class in the division three sectional tournament held at Tewksbury High School.
In the finals, Desisto knocked off Luke Brodeur of Melrose, quickly pinning him at 0:31 in the first period.
“It was good,” said Desisto. “I already versed that kid, that was my third time.”
Having wrestled Brodeur two other times this season, he came into the match with a strategy.
“I was just going to shoot like right away,” he said. “(I was) just trying to get to the legs.”
Desisto had no issue getting to his legs, performing a successful takedown to eventually get him on his back.
To earn a bid to the finals, Desisto won two other matches. In the first match, he pinned Luca Simion at just 0:09 into the contest. He then went on to pin Joshua Neal of North Middlesex at 0:16.
As Desisto looks ahead to next weekend’s state meet, he understands Saturday’s win was only the first step in his postseason journey.
“I’m going to try to win the states and then make it to all-states,” he said. “I’m going to try to win (sectionals) five times (by the time I graduate).”
Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak took no surprise at Desisto's dominant performance on the mat.
“He’s a force at 106,” said Kasprzak “I don’t think it was much of a shock to anybody that he ended up pulling it off.”
Being a two-time sectional champion as a freshman doesn’t happen overnight. To Kasprzak, he’s one of the hardest working wrestlers in the room.
“He’s a talented kid, he works hard, and he’s really trying to push the envelope now as far as working even harder,” said Kasprzak. “That’s why he’s on the podium in the number one spot is because he works hard at it. He’s seven days a week, sometimes two or three workouts a day. I can’t say enough good things about Nick.”
Wrestling right by Desisto’s side on Saturday was his brother Angelo Desisto, who also made his way to the finals in the 113-pound weight class. Having a brother the same age as him has created some friendly competition the past two seasons.
“This is his first time in this tournament,” said Desisto. “He does a lot of defense, he doesn’t shoot that much (as me).”
Unfortunately, Angelo Desisto didn’t have any luck in the finals, getting pinned by No. 1 seed Michael Thomas of Melrose at 4:43.
However, his second place finish will send the brothers to the state meet next weekend.
