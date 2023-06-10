TEWKSBURY — It was a complete team effort at Hazel Field on Monday afternoon.
Sam Ryan threw a gem on the mound, seven players collected a hit, and multiple players stepped up on the defensive end as the third-seeded Tewksbury High School softball team derailed No. 30 Stoughton by a score of 9-1 in the Div. 2 state tournament’s Round of 32.
“We played very well, it feels great,” said Redmen coach Brittney Souza. “These kids deserve it.”
Due to the non-stop pouring rain, the game concluded after 4.5 innings, forgoing the mercy rule differential of 13 runs.
The Redmen advanced to play No. 14 Dartmouth on Wednesday in the Round of 16, but the results were not known as of press time.
Tewksbury immediately set the tone, as Ryan recorded three of her six total strikeouts in the first inning, while the Redmen offense plated three runs to jump out to a 3-0 lead.
From there, Tewksbury never let up.
The Redmen saw seven players collect hits, including Ryan (2-for-3), Abby Tower (2-for-3), Whitney Gigante (1-for-3, RBI), Avery Della Piana (1-for-3, RBI), Alyssa Adams (1-for-2, RBI), Aislin Davis (1-for-2), and Anya Cranston (2-for-2).
“We were patient at the plate, which was a good thing to see,” said Souza. “We swung at our pitches (and) all the balls we put in play were hard hit balls.”
One particular ball was indeed crushed, as Cranston connected on a pitch in the third inning, sending a deep home run onto Livingston Street to provide her team with a commanding 7-0 lead.
“She has been working to get her way in the lineup and had an opportunity today, and blew it out,” said Souza. “It’s awesome to see different kids stepping up (and) not relying on just one or two kids to constantly do it.”
Not only was Cranston crushing the ball, the whole team was. Stoughton committed just one error amidst Tewksbury’s nine total hits, forcing their defense to be active all game.
“They were real runs, they had one error and everything else was hard hit balls and moving the baserunners along,” said Souza.
While the Black Knights notched just one hit against Ryan through five at-bats, the Redmen defense came up big.
Making a late-game push in the fifth, Stoughton was able to load the bases from three consecutive walks. In what looked like trouble for Tewksbury was quickly shut down, as Becca Harris turned a 6-4-3 double play to record the inning’s first two outs, her second turned double play of the game.
“It’s such a game changer,” said Souza of Harris’ defensive efforts. “Before the game even started, (I knew) Becca was going to have a day today. She was feeling it, and she came to play.”
If Tewksbury can put forth an effort comparable to Monday night’s performance, Souza is confident in her team moving forward in their journey to return back to the state championship.
“We’re just going to do the small little things at practice like bunting and making sure our defense is still (strong),” said the coach. “Just the touch ups really, if we continue to play our game we’re the toughest team to beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.