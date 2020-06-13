BOSTON/WILMINGTON — On June 1, Governor Charlie Baker announced as part of Phase-II of the state's re-opening plan, that youth and adults sports activities can resume, provided all workplaces and programs adhere to the guidelines in which he outlined to the public.
On that day, Baker issued 'COVID-19 Order No. 35' clarifying the progression of the "Commonwealth's phased workplace re-opening plan and authorizing certain re-opening preparations at Phase II workplaces. COVID-19 Order No. 35 provides the following framework for amateur organized sports activities and programs during Phase II.
"Outdoor athletic facilities shall be open and available for organized youth and adults sports activities;
Indoor athletic facilities shall be open and available exclusively for the use of supervised sports programs, including sports camps, for youths under the age of 18;
Group size is limited. Programs must separate participants into groups of no more than ten participants, including coaches and staff;
Inter-team games, scrimmages and tournament shall not be permitted for any organized sports activities;
Contact sports (e.g. Basketball, football, baseball, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, hockey and other sports where ordinary play puts players in direct contact or close proximity) must limit activities exclusively to no-contact drills and practices."
Also as part of the guidelines, "Organizations, businesses, schools and government entities that operate indoor sports facilities will be permitted to reopen their indoor facilities ONLY to supervise youth sports leagues and summer sports camps for participants under 18 years old. The facilities include: Gymnastics Facilities; Indoor Pools; Indoor Athletic Fields and Courts; Indoor Ice Rinks; Indoor Tracks; Indoor Gymnasiums; Martial Arts & Dance Facilities; Indoor Racquet Courts; and Indoor Batting Cage Facilities.
Locker rooms will not be available and also it's expected that social distancing, proper individual hygiene, as well as work place Cleaning and Disinfecting will be applied at all times.
The Town Crier reached out to all of the youth leagues in town asking league presidents about the announcement and the new guidelines.
YOUTH SOFTBALL
While Baker released Phase 2 of his plan, the Tewksbury Youth Softball League has almost completed its four-year improvement plan this past weekend. Among the changes, according to league president Rick Iandoli include: new sprinkler systems; new asphalt walking paths; three new digital scoreboards; new signage throughout complex; three newly conditioned playing surfaces; two new turfed batting tunnels; many concession trailer upgrades including a new vinyl wrap; new paint and lots of new landscaping; new field maintenance equipment and storage units; electrical upgrades; new backstop windscreens and new LED lights on Hazel Field.
He said still in the works will be a new backstop and fencing for Volunteer Field, new fencing along Livingston Street and more landscaping. While the league continues to work on those three things, he said he certainly is happy about the latest announcement from Baker.
"It was refreshing to see the news that Phase-2 will allow the girls to begin to socialize and play softball with their friends albeit in a much different setting than ever before," he said. "Hopefully, Phase-3 can begin at the end of June and allow some more opportunities for girls to actually play games and be around other teams. The decisions made early on in shutting down youth sports was a tough decision to make but we believe were the right decision as information regarding the disease was limited and the amount of cases were expanding rapidly. The return to practice in early June seems about right and will allow the families to make their personal decisions on whether their daughter will be allowed to return. We are hoping that return to play game rules will be allowed to happen sooner rather than later if the health numbers continue to show improvement."
Since the pandemic started and all sports leagues were shut down, Iandoli said that he and the league have remained in constant contact with USA Softball of Massachusetts. While the new guidelines allow the girls to play, it also comes at a cost, literally.
"The rules as outlined create a lot of burden upon the administrators of each program, but we understand and accept them as important in today's environment," he said. "However, as our league is all volunteers, it creates an even heavier workload for the volunteers and coaches to ensure safety and social distancing is happening and cleaning and sanitizing is done regularly. We also expect to see increased costs with the rules with the procurement of PPE and sanitizing stock which makes a non-profit organization's budgets even tighter, but it is definitely worth the extra cost and time to get the girls playing safely again. We also will have crowd limitations which will cut back on the concession stand and apparel sales which help fund the leagues expenses."
Part of the plan moving forward, is assuming the pandemic subsides, is to play actual games.
"As part of the return being in late June and the loss of the in town recreational season, USA Softball has been working very closely with local programs to try to offer up several different summer and fall program aimed getting girls to play softball," he said. "In addition, after much discussion we were able to establish a high school summer division of softball for those girls who missed out on this past high school season. The details are still being worked out but we expect the high school team play a dozen or so games together this summer during the week.
"The pandemic has basically allowed all of us to rethink how we organize and play and will help benefit the girls for years to come. For our travel season we had to cancel and reschedule four tournament weekends with effected close to 80 different teams across all of New England and New York. Also, many states like New Hampshire and Maine have limited girls from traveling out of state to play in tournaments so it has created a tremendous amount of additional work and created some logistical nightmares."
Tewksbury Youth Softball has also come up with some of its own ideas on how to maintain the proper social distancing, in terms of groups and crowds.
"We are being very open with all parents that 2020 will definitely have a different feel to it as social distancing and crowd limitations as to make sure safety is front of mind," said Iandoli. "We also, eliminated all our 'stay-away from home' tournaments so we could further limit families potential exposures. Also, we have redesigned tournament weekends to limit the amount of teams and crowds. Normally we would have in excess of 1,000 people run through the Field of Dreams Complex on a given weekend with a ton of overlap and mingling. The goal for 2020 is to significantly reduce that to help ensure a safe playing environment."
YOUTH BASEBALL
League President Wayne Freitag is relieved that this opportunity of kids on an actual playing field is finally here.
"We were really excited with the news from Governor Baker," he said. "We have been having our usual meetings and planning for the upcoming season all along, and we were hopeful that we would be able to provide our families with a beneficial and meaningful experience this season. We have been hopeful that we would be able to give our children the opportunity to get back on the field while getting back into some sense of normalcy as well."
He was asked if he had any concerns about the guidelines that were set by Baker.
“Our biggest concerns are making sure that we are adhering to all the guidelines that have been set forth in the governors' plans,” he said. “We have planned and prepared for it, and have be working extremely hard to make sure that we are not only meeting the expectations, but exceeding them. We want all of our members: players, coaches, parents and umpires to have a safe and healthy experience this season. Some of the 'old normal' things will be out such as chewing and spitting sunflower seed, sharing of equipment such as bats, helmets and gloves will not be allowed, and the simple and most pure form of the game in players celebrating and showing their appreciation towards one another will be eliminated (handshakes, high fives, chest bums). Those are the natural emotions that are going to be hard for everyone to control, but it's something that we can all work with and get figured out. Again, making certain that everyone is having an enjoyable, but safe experience is the goal and will be our biggest concerns.”
Freitag admitted that since the pandemic started, people's personal situations and/or thoughts and feelings towards having or not having their child return to play youth baseball.
"We made a change to our refund policy this season. We offered all in our system the opportunity to Opt-Out of playing and receiving a full refund during a ten-day period that just ended on June 3rd. Additionally, in terms of preparing, we have had several board members staying up with all of the most recent information and requirements so that we will be prepared to begin the season as soon as we can with the state and local delegations' approval/permits.
"The other significant change will be that we will in all likelihood not be opening our concession stand, which like all youth sports programs, is a significant loss in income for the league, but at this point, the focus is getting the kids out on the field and playing baseball, safely."
He added that the parents and the ballplayers deserve so much credit over the past tough months.
“We want to first thank our families and members for being patient with us along the way here,” he said. “And thank our families and members for trusting and believing in us that we will be providing them and their children with a safe and healthy experience this season. We have already had all of our communications with them regarding returning to play or opting out for the season and we are ready to go! We have both restructured a couple of our younger leagues, while also having to contract in all of our divisions, but overall, we feel that we have a viable division structure to move forward with.
“We never cancelled or postponed our season, we held on until Governor Bakers reopening plan came out, and we felt that we could make it work assuming we had enough interest in our members. We've been open with our members and families, have presented all of the information that has been made available to us and passed it along to them. We did also have some new registrations during that Return to Play/Opt out period as well, so we feel as though we have presented them with a solid plan. Again, our goal from day one of discussions was to make certain that we are able to provide all our members with a safe and healthy experience.”
He added that if all goes well and according to plan, practices for a summer season will begin this week with games scheduled for the week of July 5th.
“We have already had our wait list sign up during that same Remain/Opt Out time period, and there was no change in cost as it is out plan to offer the same number of regular season games and playoffs as we have in the past, just on a different month calendar schedule.”
