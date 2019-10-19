TEWKSBURY — Coming off a huge 1-0 win over Andover back on October 8th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' soccer team had a golden opportunity to give themselves a legitimate chance to qualify for the state tournament with back-to-back home games on Saturday and Monday morning of this past week.
Instead, the team couldn't score a goal in either game, going 160 minutes without a tally and Haverhill came away with a 1-0 win before Tewksbury and Auburn played to a scoreless tie.
The 0-1-1 week puts Tewksbury at 3-8-2 overall, meaning the only way the team can qualify is to win the remaining five games on their schedule against Billerica, Lawrence, Dracut, Methuen and St. Mary's of Lynn.
Already this season, Tewksbury was defeated by both Billerica and Methuen, while ending in a tie with Lawrence.
In the game against Haverhill, Tewksbury had a handful of chances to find the back of the net, putting 12 shots on goal throughout the game, but was snakebitten.
"I thought we were the better team overall, but you can't win if you don't score. It's frustrating," said head coach Chris Burns.
Throughout the game, it seemed whenever Tewksbury had a set play or a throw-in, the ball would go right into the hands of the Haverhill keeper, without any Tewksbury players getting a head or a foot on it.
"You're supposed to throw it at the goal, but someone has to jump in front of the goalie and head the ball, but we just watched the goalie jump and catch the ball. No one was even standing in front of him," said Burns.
After a scoreless first half, Tewksbury senior Zach LaLonde had a great scoring bid just four minutes into the second half but his shot was punched out by the Hillies' keeper on a great athletic move. Then with just under 22 minutes left in the game, Haverhill scored what proved to the game winner.
Tewksbury had several chances the rest of the way, including Nabil Barkallah who took a corner kick and the ball went right to the far post to LaLonde and his header just missed the open side of the net.
Tewksbury keeper Liam Cafferty made five saves, while in front of him, defenders Shawn Manson, Brady Eagen and Greg Sencabaugh played well.
"Defensively we were good, and overall we were fine. We played well enough to win, but you have to score," said Burns. "We should have scored at least twice in the first half and we didn't. It seemed like we were in good positions (to score) but made bad plays and that stuff matters. We crossed it right to the keeper, instead of hitting it across to the frame, we went across right to the goalie twice. We were in such a good position, we just needed to play across to the front and then you could just tap it in. It's frustrating."
Tewksbury faced Billerica on Tuesday with results not known as of presstime.
After that, the team will be back on the road to face Lawrence on Thursday night, Dracut on Tuesday at 4:00 pm, followed by a home game on Friday, the 25th vs Methuen and then the season finale at St. Mary's on the 28th.
