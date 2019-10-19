The senior members on this year’s TMHS Boys Soccer team includes front row from left: Joseph Branchaud, Shawn Manson, Michael Fowler, Gregory Sancabaud and Tyler Demers; and back row from left, Michael Dell'Orfano, Zachary LaLonde, Zachary Hines, Xandier Cram and Liam Cafferty. (photo by Jim Vaiknoras).