This column has appeared in previous Town Crier Thanksgiving Football Sections.
You will wake up 35 years from today and your knees will creak, your right elbow might pop and the arthritis in both hands gets you off to a slow start. Those ankles might swell overnight and that busted nose that you never had fixed kept you from sleeping well last night, and that scar over your right eye left by a helmet jarred against your forehead kind of gives you that rugged, man-about-the-bowery look. You might think about digging out that old high school yearbook to search for a memory from this morning. Don’t bother, for you will carry them around with you forever.
When your coach says in his pregame talk that you will never forget this morning — believe him. Even if the previous 10 games this season were lousy and forgettable — do just that-forget about them. It is all about this morning, a game that you will always remember-win, lose or draw.
The score will be forgotten, but many of the faces in the crowd and along both sidelines will be there for you to remember forever. The faces of friends and family, people you haven’t seen in so long, former teammates and that girlfriend you thought you would never see again. They will all be there, and although they won’t necessarily be watching your every move — you believe and hope that they will.
You might even remember what you had for breakfast today. How different will that be? You arrive at the field house and that knot gathers in the pit of your stomach. It feels good that no matter what the records, you will still be playing for something — those memories of faces, family and friends — an opponent across from you who might someday be your friend. That opponent across from you might someday even be your teammate. That opponent might someday be gone and well worth remembering — if only for a moment this morning.
Thirty-five years from this morning you will wake up and either have nothing but memories of today — or hopefully so much more. You will cherish what you make of today. You hold on to today and remember when you could lift all those weights and run all those sprints. You remember why you went through all the tough stuff that goes before this game and hopefully, you will know in your heart that it was all worthwhile — that it all meant something. That it was all about so much more than a game.
You will remember if the day was cloudy or cold, warm or muddy, rain-soaked or perfect — nothing but blue sky and low humidity. You will think about what you could have done to change the outcome and reflect on that one play that has you running to tell your wife just how good you were way-back-when. When men were men and you could still straighten out your left arm and walk without that limp.
Maybe you will even find that old yearbook and prove to someone that you really did have a full head of hair and that your boyish grin remains intact even today. Then you will remember the faces and really know that it was all worthwhile — all that work and all the waiting for this game to begin.
You will flip the pages and see the faces. Gerry McCarthy, who loaned you his helmet because yours kept mashing against your temple, leaving a nice divot that would soon become a scar. Halfbacks Tim Breen and Charlie D’avanzo. Defensive end Mike Manna and center John Qua. There are those guys from the other team — Rick Barry, Leo ‘Chico’ Campbell and Alan Jansen. Some became your teammates. Some became your friends. Some are no longer with us. You will remember every one of them — and it won’t be silly if this morning’s game helps to jar that memory. You put away that yearbook and look forward to that day off just after the midway mark of the work week. Maybe you have tomorrow off, and you can take a nice long walk along that pier near your home and think about just how far you’ve come. You might stop and think about a lot of things — and none of them will be about this morning or this game. But, you will always remember this game.
