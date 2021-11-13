TEWKSBURY- We see it every year in the NCAA Basketball Tournament, the dreaded 5-12 matchup, which more often than not produces upsets galore, ruining brackets around the country.
On Friday night, the dreaded 5-12 matchup also ruined the season for the Tewksbury High Football team, as the No.5 Redmen fell victim to No. 12 Bedford, losing by a score of 28-21 in a back and forth thriller at Doucette Stadium in the first round of the MIAA Division 4 statewide tournament.
With the loss, the Redmen fell to 6-3 on the season, and moved into the consolation bracket of the Division 4 post-season where they will take on Wayland on the road this Friday night. Bedford, meanwhile improved to 8-1 on the season and advanced to the Division 4 quarterfinals where they will take on undefeated No. 4 seed Grafton.
Of course, it was not actually some seeding jinx that ended the Redmen’s post-season run. Rather, it was a pair of outstanding offensive performances by Bedford’s two best players, as well as three key turnovers by the Redmen that led to their defeat.
Even in defeat, however, the Redmen showed the heart of a champion. After falling behind 21-7 in the second quarter, and looking out of sync for much of the early going of the game, Tewksbury fought back to tie the score at 21-21 in the third quarter, before Bedford was finally able to put them away.
"I thought our kids played hard," Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said. "We did the best that we could with the guys we had available to play. We have some good, tough kids here and we are going to be fine.”
Bedford was led by outstanding performances by junior running back Eric Miles and senior quarterback Jake Morrison, with Miles rushing for 157 yards and a touchdown while Morrison threw for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also ran for another score.
The Redmen meanwhile were led by an incredible all-round effort by senior quarterback Danny Fleming, who rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for a score and catching a touchdown pass. Overall, Fleming accounted for 197 of the Redmen’s 230 yards of total offense.
Trailing 21-7 late in the first half, the Redmen looked like they would go to the break down by two scores when Bedford’s Michael DeLia picked off a Fleming pass at the Bucs 20-yard line with 2:01 left in the half. But the Tewksbury defense held strong, and a short punt with a great Tewksbury bounce returned the ball to the Redmen at the Bucs 34-yard line with 49 seconds left.
From there, Fleming went to work. After three straight incompletions, including a dropped pass in the end zone, Fleming picked up 16 yards on a fourth-and-ten to give the Redmen a first down at the Bucs 18-yard line. Two plays later Fleming rolled to his right and connected with Michael Sullivan right at the end zone pylon to bring the Redmen within 21-14 with seven seconds left in the half after Kodie LeGrand’s extra point kick.
The Redmen received the kick to start the second half and continued the momentum they had built late in the first, going on an eight-play 55-yard drive to tie the game. Fleming did most of the work on the drive, mainly by running the ball, but he also connected with Blake Ryder for a key 13-yard gain for a first down after a holding penalty had backed the Redmen up.
Later, facing a third-and-seven from the Bedford 31-yard line, Aylward devised a little trickery and it worked to perfection. Fleming handed the ball off to running back Alex Arbogast, who gave the ball to Sullivan on an inside reverse. Sullivan then passed to Fleming who had snuck a few yards down the right sideline, where he followed a tremendous block by Nick Wilson all the way to the end zone to tie the score at 21-21 midway through the third quarter.
Fleming's big night in the Redmen's biggest game of the season came as no surprise to Aylward.
"He was fantastic," Aylward said. "We put so much on his shoulders and he has had to do a lot. He was outstanding as he is every week. He gives us every single thing he has on every single play. He doesn't take a play off. We can't afford not to have him out there, so he is out there all game long."
Aylward also wasn't surprised to see his team fight back in the manner in which they did to get back in the game.
"We have been in competitive games, and I felt like that was one thing we could hang our hat on, that we had kind of an advantage coming into tonight," Aylward said. "Bedford had kind of rolled every team they played this year. We were missing some key guys, but our guys played tough. They kept on fighting and they did their town proud. That's all you can ever ask. You can't ever ask for more than their best effort and I felt like we got that out there tonight, we just missed on a couple of plays."
The Redmen appeared to have all the momentum at that point, but Bedford took advantage of a short field on the ensuing possession, taking over at their own 48-yard line and going on a seven-play, 52-yard drive to retake the lead when Morrison connected with Nicholas Tatarczuk on a 21-yard scoring strike down the middle of the field to make the score 28-21 with 1:55 left in the quarter.
Both defenses took over from there, forcing punts on the next two possessions. The Redmen did put together an impressive drive midway through the fourth quarter marching from their own 22-yard line to midfield, keyed by a pair of first down runs by Fleming. But Bedford’s Charles Naylor stepped in front of a Fleming pass for an interception, returning the ball to the Bucs with 4:06 left in the game.
Tewksbury would never see the ball again, with Miles clinching the win with a 36-yard run down to the Tewksbury one yard line with 2:02 left. Miles could have scored, but instead wisely went down at the one yard line, allowing Bedford to run out the clock from there and advance to the quarterfinals.
Bedford jumped on top early in this one, taking the opening kickoff and driving 61 yards on ten plays, capping the drive on an eight-yard run by Morrison, that coupled with the first of four extra points on the night by Tatarczuk gave the Bucs a 7-0 lead.
Tewksbury came right back however, going on a 12-play, 80-yard drive, aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties against Bedford, capping the drive with an eight-yard keeper by Fleming to tie the game at 7-7 after LeGrand’s extra point kick with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
Bedford showed their big play ability on their next possession, retaking the lead when Morrison connected with Naylor on a 40-yard scoring pass with 10:07 left in the half. Turnovers would haunt the Redmen throughout the night, and their first one of the night led directly to the next Bedford score when Morrison recovered a Tewksbury fumble at the 49 yard line with 8:01 left in the half. Two plays later, Miles burst through the left side and down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-7.
In the moments after the game, Aylward did not know who the Redmen would be playing in their first consolation bracket game. But one thing he did know is that his team would be as prepared as always.
"We'll go back and look like we always do, win or lose, at things we can do better," Aylward said. "I would assume we have a couple of tough games coming up because they will try to match up good teams. We will get in a good week of practice and get ready for next week's game. We are a proud program and we will continue to work hard."
