TEWKSBURY – Heading into this fall season, no one had any idea on what to expect from the Tewksbury Memorial High School Golf team. Last year, the team competed in the abbreviated COVID-19 season with stroke play as opposed to the normal match play, and when the season ended, five seniors went on to eventually graduate, leaving the program with many holes to fill.
“Brady Lane was the only guy back who had ever played in a match-play format,” said head coach Jim Sullivan. “We weren't alone (of being inexperienced) but a lot of teams had more than one guy (returning with experience) and everyone was in the same position last year with COVID so I'm not trying to make it sound like we were the only ones (who lacked experience) but we only had one kid and we only had one guy from our rotation of top four or five guys from the past two years.”
Through the first three-quarters of the season, the new players filled in admirably and held their own. Through the first ten matches, Tewksbury was 4-6 and then everything changed.
“At the beginning of every season I am always cautiously optimistic and we changed our focus a few years back of just trying to be better every single day and it's paid dividends,” said Sullivan. “I know it's boring, you are sick of writing it and people are sick of reading it, but it's the truth. We beat Andover in Andover and then we lost our way and that was my fault. I let us lose our way. Instead of just continuing to get better, we got caught up on where we were, and we beat Andover where does that put us sort of thing and then we lost three matches in a row. We were 4-6 at one point and then we won five in a row and finished 9-6. That's pretty good.”
The five-game winning streak – beating Lowell, Dracut, Chelmsford, Billerica and Burlington (non-league) gave Tewksbury that 9-6 overall record, but also gave the team a 7-6 league record and 7-2 record against small school teams, thus resulting in the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 league championship title.
Not counting last year's COVID season, this marks the fourth title for the golf program in the past five years, also winning in 2016, sharing it with Chelmsford in 2018, then solo titles in 2019 and now this season. Those four titles have all been under the direction of Sullivan, while it's the 11th title in program history, including 1974, '75, '77, '89, '90, '91 and '94 as the others.
“These guys all answered the bell and got back to doing what we always talk about, which is to get better each day, and we did! When it really mattered the day we played Chelmsford, which put us in place to be able to win the league title, we played our absolute best rounds of the year,” said Sullivan. “That’s a testament to them, to their commitment to continue to work and be better each swing, round and day.”
That Chelmsford match did seal the deal. Two of the four seniors on the team, Lane and Andrew Della Piana, were two of a handful of athletes who had terrific days when it counted, shooting a 38 and a 39, respectively.
“The Chelmsford match was the biggest one of the year. We were just really focused that day,” said Lane.
Della Piana, who everyone knows as the voice of TMHS Sports, said the members of the team really took in everything that Sullivan preached, which he says is the reason for the title.
“We had such a young team coming into the year and just four seniors, and we lost five seniors from last year's team,” said Della Piana. “The uncertainty of what was going to happen, like in road matches with guys not playing there before (was a concern at the start of the season). But, the fact that we were able to go into each match with a good mindset that coach Sullivan brought to us, we were able to come out with a league championship.
“Coach Sullivan's mentality was to get better every day. He didn't care about the wins or the losses. After every round of practice and in matches, he would talk to us and ask us if we shot better than we did yesterday, if we felt better than we did yesterday and if we had a yes or not answer, all he wanted was us to be better for that following day.”
Lane and Della Piana were two of the four seniors on the team, who all provided tremendous leadership. The other two include No. 1 player John Ragucci, and then No. 7 player Jason Cooke, who was also so instrumental in the league title.
“Jason is such a great person to have had in our program,” said Sullivan. “He has been a fantastic leader and even though he plays down in the order he is looked up at as a senior leader as if he were the number one guy in the lineup. Jay’s been solid for us all year licking down the seven spot with partner Ryan Flynn at eight and the two of them really came threw a few times for us this seasons especially in the Andover match where we were able to take the last group 5-0 to win 10.5-9.5.
Jason is one of the most respectful, appreciative, thoughtful and team oriented guy I’ve had the opportunity to coach in my career in all sports. He’s the first to come over every day and say Thanks Coach, every day, practice, match, breakfast, post match pizza, whatever it is, he’s so appreciative of it all. He’s just a special type of person that any coach would love to coach and have in their program.
“In addition to his tremendous athletic skills in the golf course, hockey rink and lacrosse field, Jason is even better as a student where he is not only a member of the TMHS National Honor Society, but he’s also one of the Co-Presidents of it as well along with senior John Ragucci. Having the two of them, along with seniors Andrew Della Piana and Brady Lane has been tremendous this year with all the teaching and learning that took place with all the youth on the team and those guys all helped and were willing to help lead the way and show the younger guys how to do things and how to play match play opposed to stroke play. I was able to bounce around between groups but also knew that those four would help everyone else when I wasn't in their group.”
The starting eight usually consisted of Ragucci, Lane, Della Piana and Jason Cooke as the seniors, juniors Conor Cremin and Ryan Flynn, and sophomores Matt Cooke and Jeremy Insogna. Other members included Vincent Marchelletta, David Penney, Scott Lightburn and Victor Pacheco.
“To be able win the league title, with that group (of inexperienced players), being so young (is a great accomplishment),” said Ragucci.
