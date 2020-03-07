MARLBORO – Starting in the fall of 2012, there will be a new statewide tournament system starting up with all of Massachusetts High School sports. Part of the new plan is to take eight divisions and trim them down to five, and with 380 sanctioned high schools across the entire state, that will be about 75 programs in each of the five divisions. Today, of the 380 schools, 247 of them are currently competing in either Division 1 or 2.
On the MIAA.net website, there's a link that has the enrollment numbers of each of the 380 schools, which was done from the 2017-'18 school year. The MIAA based its alignments for the current divisions off those numbers.
The numbers from the 2017-'18 school year have already dramatically changed as for instance Tewksbury is down 162 students, with currently 842 total.
That being said the new system will be based strictly on enrollments, however, it's been said that Prep, Vocational/Trade and Charter Schools will be moved up or down a division/divisions.
Based on the MIAA's enrollment numbers (excluding Prep/Vocational Schools) here's a breakdown of the numbers (hopefully I didn't miss any):
• 45 schools have enrollments of 1,400 students or more;
• 49 schools have enrollments of 1,000 to 1,399 students;
• 37 schools have enrollments of 800 to 999 students;
• 48 schools have enrollments of 500 to 799 students.
That's a total of 179 non Prep/Voc Schools that have enrollments of between 500 to 4,236 which is the highest number, belonging to Brockton High. In addition to that, there's about seven Prep Schools that will most likely be aligned in Division 1 and then there's 19 Vocational Schools that have over 1,000 students, but most likely those schools will not be in Division 1 or 2, while most of the other smaller Prep and Voc Schools would be placed in the lower divisions.
That will most likely take up the first three divisions.
Tewksbury is currently among the 18 schools in the 900-enrollment range and Wilmington currently is among the 800-range.
Among the other schools in the 900 range include: Amherst-Pelham, Brighton, Burlington, Canton, Charlestown, Chicopee, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Melrose, Milton, Nauset Regional, Norwood, Salem, Scituate, Somerset-Berkley, Wakefield and Westwood.
Among the other schools in the 800-range include: Bedford, Dighton-Rehobeth, Dracut, East Longmeadow, Falmouth, Foxboro, Gloucester, Groton-Dunstable, Grafton, Hanover, Holliston, Madison Park, Medfield, North Middlesex, North Reading, Northampton, Pittsfield and Wayland.
These enrollment numbers will all change before the playoff format starts in the Fall of 2021. On top of that schools will be able to appeal where they are aligned, and if they win that appeal and go up or down, that doesn't mean another team will be forced to replace that original team.
