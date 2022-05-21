TEWKSBURY – In the season opening game back on April 1st, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Lacrosse team felt as if they let a win slip through their fingers, falling to Lowell, 12-11.
Since then, the wins have been difficult to come by, so on Monday night, the team hosted Lowell for round two and didn't want another opportunity go by the waste side.
Led by a ten-goal attack by senior Kati Polimeno, the Redmen got out early against the Red Raiders, before the lead started to shrink in the final eight minutes. Yet they were able to hang on for the 18-15 victory, which snapped a four-game losing streak and put Tewksbury's overall record at 3-10.
“We were aggressive at the net tonight which is great, but we have to cognizant of the time, when to use the time to our advantage, and that we don't need to force it which led to some turnovers,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “Some of that was because adrenaline was kind of high, being up in the game which was really exciting and maybe (for a few minutes) we just a bit carried away.”
Besides scoring the goals, Polimeno also took the draws all night and won 22 of them with the possession going right into the stick of teammate Jessica Driscoll each time. That was huge, especially early on, as Polimeno scored her first goal just 13 seconds into the contest. She added her second 34 seconds later and her third at the 3:37 mark. Lowell scored the next two goals to tie it up at 3-3, but Maeve Cahill regained the lead with her first of three goals. From there the Redmen never looked back, up 7-4 and then 11-7 at the break, before opening it up to 15-7. Lowell did cut it down to three with 3:18 to go, but neither team scored the rest of the way.
Polimeno led with her 10 goals, followed by Cahill with three, Jamie Constantino with two, Driscoll, Emily Picher and Addison Tanguay had one each. That was her first varsity tally.
“That was great to see. It's nice to get some new faces into the scorebook. Hopefully that gives her some confidence,” said Murphy.
The coach was pleased with the ball movement. Tewksbury did a real nice job throughout the night distributing the ball ahead to the open player.
“We have been working on our passing and getting the ball down the field. Our defense to offense transition was really good today and we got a lot of good looks to work it down the field,” said Murphy. “We still need to work on the offense to defense and being aggressive to slow down the opponents in transition. Overall though, tonight was great. The girls were hungry for the ball. Jess (Driscoll) did great when she got possession off the draws. We won the majority of the face-offs except Lowell got a bit more aggressive towards the end of the game.”
Goalie Michelle Kusmaul made five saves in the win, and playing well in front of her included Victoria Catanzano and the Birthday Girl, Abby Mahoney.
Victoria has always been pretty solid for us. Abby has been doing great for us this season. They have been pretty solid. Today we were a little weak on the crease rolls, so we have to watch for that in our next game,” said Murphy.
The following night, Tewksbury was blanked by an outstanding Chelmsford team, 15-0 to fall to 3-11.
On Friday, Tewksbury will host Methuen for a 6:00 pm game, before going on the road to face Dracut and Wakefield on Tuesday and Wednesday, before having a week off before ending the regular season against Stoneham. The Redmen need as many wins as possible down the stretch to get into the new statewide tournament.
