TEWKSBURY – Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls and boys cross-country teams hosted Lowell for the final home meet of this shortened season. Lowell came out on top in both meets, taking the girls meet at 25-30 and then the boys race at 16-47.
That puts the Redmen girls at 4-2 on the season with one meet left against Chelmsford held Tuesday with results not known as of presstime due to the holiday, and the Redmen boys fell to 2-4.
The girls meet was obviously much closer with the score as the Redmen had the top finishers and then Lowell had the next three, before also getting seventh and ninth which clinched the victory.
“Despite the loss, I am very proud of the way we competed in this meet,” said girls head coach Fran Cusick. “I told the girls before the race that Lowell was the better team based on their prior results, but that if we had a great day and they had an average one we would be able to beat them. Well, we ran our hearts out, but unfortunately so did Lowell and they escaped with a narrow five point victory. Lots of credit to their team and their coaching staff as they are consistently one of the best teams in the MVC year after year. On our end, of the nine athletes that competed in the varsity meet, six ran personal best times at Livingston, which is outstanding.”
Senior Makayla Paige participated in her final home cross-country meet and she came out on top, finishing first overall with a 2.8 mile course time of 17:13.7.
“Makayla was our top athlete as usual. I have been very impressed with Makayla this cross-country season. This format is hard on everyone, but I think it is particularly frustrating for her as she has run virtually every second of every race completely alone and she is someone who really thrives on racing.”
After Lowell had the next three finishers, Maci Chapman and Molly Cremin came in fifth and sixth with respective times of 18:09.3 and 18:19.3.
“Maci continued her breakout season with yet another personal record, this time by a whopping 26 seconds,” said Cusick. “Hot on her heels was her good friend Molly Cremin, who had probably the best race of her cross country career and practically flew across the finish line in an amazing time of 18:19. This was a 38 second personal record for Molly, who continues to get better each and every practice.”
Coming in next included Isabelle Carleton (8th, 18:51.3), Olivia Millspaugh (10th, 19:26.0), Erin Sands (11th, 20:01.4), Emma Jensen (13th, 21:00.6), Elyse O'Leary (14th, 21:14.6) and Cassidy Paige (15th, 22:06.4).
“Other athletes that had personal records were Erin Sands by 38 seconds, Olivia Millspaugh by 57 seconds and Emma Jensen. All in all, I would have loved to win the meet but we left everything we had on the course and I don’t think we could have run much better than the way we did today,” said Cusick.
This meet was the last home one for four seniors including Paige, Carleton, Sands and Maria DaSilva, who was the team's top performer in the JV Meet.
“Hard to believe they will be graduating in a few months, but they have done such a wonderful job crafting a positive team atmosphere for the underclassmen,” said Cusick. “This season has been challenging on so many levels, but rather than complain or be frustrated about the various rule changes and the uncertainty surrounding so much of their life, they have simply plowed ahead with dignity, grace, and diligence. It’s been quite inspiring to see! I have no doubt that these four will go on to be wonderful college students, but they will surely be missed.”
Da Silva was the top performer in the 1.2 mile JV race as she came in at 9:15.2. She was followed by Tierney Trant (9:19.5), Maisan Nguyen (9:34.3), Erica Hinkle (10:00.8), Victoria Allen (10:49.9) and Hailie Gonzalez (11:01.7).
“Maria went out in style by coming in first on our team and third overall in the race. Maria has struggled with some injuries this season, but she’s a person who makes our team better just by being around, as she connects really well with all of the girls on the team and is an excellent leader,” said Cusick.
BOYS
You would think that with the score that the Redmen had a poor outing but that was hardly the case. Collectively, Tewksbury was fantastic, but as always, they ran into a phenomenal team in Lowell, which earlier in the season extended its consecutive win streak to past 100.
“Despite the overall score, our boys ran awesome,” said coach Peter Fortunato. “It was Senior Day and our last home meet of the season and the last one ever for our seniors. It was great to see the team compete. We have a group of hard working guys that really put the work in at practice. Sometimes we do not see that work transfer over to races, but today we did. Top to bottom, almost every single guy ran a personal best on our home course.”
Senior Zach Connolly finished first for the Redmen and fifth overall with a 2.8 mile course time of 15:22.3. Cam Gondola, who came back after an injury, finished 12th at 16:13.9. He was followed by Tristan Leslie (13th, 16:38.0), Josh Linnehan (16th, 17:00.0), Kyle Adams (17th, 17:00.7), Alek Cranston (18th, 17:23.5), Danny Lightfoot (20th, 18:13.4), Tyler Feingold (21st, 18:15.7), Alex Naghibi (22nd, 19:22.5), Justin Flynn (24th, 19:55.6) and Cian Dawson (26th, 22:04).
“It was nice seeing Cam bounce back from his injury and run so well,” said Fortunato. “Our third guy was sophomore Tristan Leslie, who ran very competitively. Tristan stuck with Cam for quite awhile which definitely helped his overall time. I think if Tristan runs with Cam more often then we will really start to see what he is capable of doing. Our fourth guy was senior Josh Linnehan, who has been racing extremely well lately. He certainly helped pace our fifth (Kyle Adams) and sixth (Alek Cranston) runners throughout the race. Kyle was probably the highlight of the day. He ran with confidence and stuck with Josh and Alek. Kyle has a ton of talent and if he keeps working hard in the off season, he will be tough to beat for years to come.”
