TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team knew it needed one more win to get into the tournament, and knew that win would likely come in a makeup game against Dracut, a team it defeated at home, 5-0 the first time around, in the final game of the regular season.
The day of reckoning arrived, last Wednesday, and the Redmen did win, but the 3-2 victory at Dracut High was a lot more interesting than Tewksbury had anticipated.
"Dracut did what I thought they would, I knew they would have a lot of fire in them, and they knew we needed one more win," said Redmen first-year coach Jamie Bruno. "The last time we played them it was 5-0, so I knew they would come out strong, and they did."
The Middies stunned the Redmen in the first quarter by scoring not just once, but twice. Thus putting Tewksbury, which had a three-game losing streak at the time, in a hole.
"They beat us to the ball, a lot, in the first half," said Bruno. "They had it going and the hustle was there. We came out a little nervous, a little bit shaky. Most of us haven't been in this spot before, where you have to win or it's over. That's a lot of pressure for a high school player."
The first Dracut goal came really early in the first quarter, and the second one came not long after, putting the Redmen in an early bind.
The situation called for a timeout, but in field hockey each team only gets one for all four quarters. Bruno wanted to use it but it was still so early, so she decided to let the players work through it on the field, instead, and save the timeout for crunch time.
"I thought we would regroup, and then I could talk to them at the end of the first quarter," said Bruno. "I had no doubt we would be able to come back. I believe in them, that much. I just saw shakiness, nervousness."
The Redmen got a confidence boost in the second quarter when leading scorer and eventual game hero, Katerina Schille, got the first of her three goals in the game.
After the halftime intermission, Tewksbury liked its chances in the second half, and it was reflected in its play.
"We just started to play better in the second half, it was a totally different team," said Bruno. "They calmed down after two quarters, and you had to drive it into them: do you really want it? Do you want to get it done? That's what we talked about at halftime. Sometimes it has to come from them."
Schille took over the game in the second half, getting the tying goal early in the third quarter, and then getting the go-ahead goal with just three minutes left in the quarter.
"She has that ability where she can just take it over, and she did," said Bruno. "That says a lot about her. It's pressure and she dealt with it very well, getting the hat trick."
The Redmen had been dealing with some injuries, and the players stepped up, even while playing positions they were not used to playing.
"Avery (Della Piana) was solid in net," said Bruno, of Tewksbury's outstanding junior goalie. "You know if one or two get in, there probably won't be any after that. She's the best at her position for the amount of action she gets back there."
Bruno is so happy the Redmen are on their way to the tournament. She says they are a tremendous group of kids who work hard and deserve it.
"I'm proud of that and wicked excited for them, as a first-year coach," said Bruno. "That's what you dream about, being on a team that went that far, that reached that level. It's a great feeling for me too."
The Redmen ended up with an MIAA power ranking of 32, and they will host Fitchburg in a preliminary round game, Thursday evening (5 p.m.) at Doucette Stadium.
"I've been watching film on the various teams we might face, so I saw some film on them," said Bruno, of the Red Raiders. "I think they are similar to us, so it should be a good battle."
Bruno thinks having the home field advantage is huge, especially at Doucette Stadium, where Tewksbury is 3-1 this season.
"What I want is to come out strong," she said. "I don't want to come back this time. It will take some pressure off us."
In addition to Schille and Della Piana, the Redmen are led by their defense, which includes their three senior captains, Abigail Mahoney, Rebecca Kelleher and Olivia Ward, plus first-year junior Aislin Davis.
Also factoring in on offense is senior Alexandria Macauda, sophomore Gabriella Couillard, first-year senior Amanda Ogden and senior Paige MacMillan. Sophomore Erin Costello is a midfielder on the rise.
Other players flying under the radar are: midfielders Kallie Frechette, Colleen Cremin and Sydney Whalen; forwards Kamryn Pereira and Kallie Mangan; plus defenders Reilley Whalen, twins Emily Carney and Kimberly Carney, and Olivia Dipalma.
The winner of Thursday's game moves on to the Round of 32, where they will travel to Masconomet on Sunday (2:30 p.m.) to challenge the top-seeded Chieftains.
