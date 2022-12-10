Adam Ippolito left, with his father Mike, gathered together after Adam finished one of his cross-country races for the Shawsheen Tech Rams during last year’s season. Mike, who was a sportswriter for the Town Crier for the past 20 years, passed away in September. This Sunday, a basketball jamboree will be held at Tewksbury Memorial High School in honor of Mike with proceeds going to six scholarships to local student-athletes. After Mike’s passing, Adam wanted to write some articles for the Town Crier and he wrote about his father. (courtesy photo).