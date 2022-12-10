This Sunday, the Mike Ippolito Basketball Jamboree Fundraising Event will be held at Tewksbury Memorial High School starting at 8:30 am. It will feature four 16-minute games played between Shawsheen Tech and Bedford, and then Wilmington and Tewksbury, girls and boys, respectively.
There will also be two 50-50 raffles, a Silent Auction, concessions and a $5 general admission fee. All the proceeds will go to six scholarships (of $500 each) that will eventually go out to a male and female senior athlete from Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen High Schools.
Mike’s youngest son Adam has started to write for the Town Crier, and below he wrote a tribute article about his father.
TEWKSBURY — It's been over two months without my Dad, Michael Ippolito. The Thanksgiving Holiday passed and that was the first family holiday without him. That was hard for all of us. During that tough day, the good memories about him came up, such as how he always supported me and my brother, Michael, in all of our sports, and how he made so many other athletes feel like they were the Tom Brady of their sport.
Some of my other memories include his busy Tuesday nights, always writing stories for the Town Crier. I remember countless times coming down the stairs around midnight for whatever reason, barely awake, and there he was typing away. I could just see how tired he was. All of those times, he was just there trugging along on his fifth, sixth or seventh story of the night.
I always admired his passion for writing stories. No matter the athlete he called, he had the same excitement whenever they picked up, was always interested in what they had to say, and was not just “doing his job”. It could be a hockey player who since their first mite youth hockey game looked like the next Wayne Gretzky, or just an average player, my dad always seemed to have fun during his interviews and would treat the athletes like all-stars.
I have so many memories of going to games with him, ever since I was a little kid. No matter if it was Shawsheen Football game in the middle of a freezing October, or in the stands of a high school hockey game, we always made sure to make it a memory.
Outside of his job, my dad was the same as people knew him from even a 15-minute phone call. Some say that he was the nicest person they have ever met. He never had a short fuse, no matter how dumb my brother Michael and I were sometimes. For example, when we had a campfire with out him being home, or one or both of us did something stupid with our friends, or just showed him some of today's comedy, he would always come back with, “How do you find that funny”? He would always laugh it off about five minutes later. There was nothing you could do that would make him mad — even someone cutting him off in traffic made us laugh, as he always had a sense of humor about it.
My dad loved my brother and I very much, but he loved my mom Lisa Marie Ippolito the most. The two of them were married for the past 28 years and he knew everything about her. He would surprise her with an ice cream or a coffee, knowing that would make her long day just a little better. Every time they would disagree on something, there would not be a single yell. The disagreements always seemed to turn into the two of them laughing together.
My dad loved sports beyond the writing aspect of it. I remember him telling me stories of how he used to play football as a kid and then telling me not to play. He has books and books of trading cards from hockey, football, and basketball saying how some of those athletes were lucky. He loved the Patriots. He had season tickets with his brother Frank. When they didn't go to Gillette Stadium, I always remember watching the games at home. It was so much fun. My Dad and Uncle Frank always thought Coach Belichick could hear them, voicing their displeasure with the decisions that he made. If Coach Belichick could have heard them, perhaps the Patriots would have won even more Super Bowls.
My dad knew everything about sports, even the little details. On my mom's side of the family (Angiuoni's) they always loved to test him, going as far to have a quiz him on “nerd football facts.” Of course my dad got 100 percent of them right. The little trophy became a monument for all to see, and he was so proud to be a “football trivia nerd”.
All of those examples — trivia, watching Patriots games, watching him conduct an interview or write a story — are things our entire family will always remember. However, for me, I have one all-time sports memory with my father that I'd like to share. Back in 2020, my dad tried getting tickets to the Hockey East Tournament held at the TD Garden. We couldn't get them, so he made a promise that one day we would see it.
He delivered on that promise. This past March we went to the tournament, and it was everything that we had been waiting for the past two years. It was two nights of amazing hockey. I remember us talking about how many overtimes we wanted to see happen. We didn’t want to leave, but when UMass-Amherst scored the game winning goal over UConn in overtime of the championship game, we were not upset at the result, but we were sad it was over. As we were walking out, we had a positive thought and said to each other, “It’s OK, we will be back next year and have fun all over again”.
Not just in sports, but in life, we said that to each other all of the time. “It's OK, we'll do it again and have fun”. And we did.
If it wasn't sports related, or something fun, say it was homework, a problem at school or work, or just life in general, my brother and I would always think, “ask dad, he will know”.
