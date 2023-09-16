In a season opener that had the intensity of a late-season match, the Tewksbury High girls soccer team dropped a close game against Wilmington last week, 3-1.
The Redmen had several scoring chances early on.
Freshman Cordelia Zwirek and junior Emily Picher had solid opportunities in the first half.
The match was still scoreless when TMHS senior Cassidy Paige made the defensive play of the match, racing to a loose ball just before it went into the goal.
With nine minutes left in the half, the Redmen took a 1-0 lead when Zwirek chipped the ball over a charging WHS keeper.
Just before halftime, the Wildcats were awarded a penalty kick and tied the score.
Tewksbury’s Maya Paquette hit the post with a shot in the second half with the score still 1-1, but the Wildcats would take the lead and score with 14 minutes to go.
Ten minutes later, WHS made it 3-1.
Tewksbury’s next game with Haverhill was postponed because of the intense heat last week.
The girls were back on the field Tuesday night in Andover and then host Dracut on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
GOLFERS START 0-2
The Tewksbury High golf team dropped its first two matches of the season against solid competition.
On Sept. 6, the Redmen fell against Chelmsford, 13-7.
"With both teams returning a solid nucleus of players from last season, and Chelmsford coming off of a close match on the road at Andover last week, this one was looking to be a good one," TMHS coach Jim Sullivan said.
In the first group, Chelmsford was able to come away with all five points winning its individual matches 5&4 and 3&2, while Chelmford won the Best Ball match 2&1 jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead.
The Redmen would put their first points of the season on the board in Group 2 behind senior Jeremy Insogn's 3&1 victory while Chelmsford went on to take the other individual match by a score of 3&2, while also taking the Best Ball match 2 Up. At the midway point of the match, the Lions led the match. 8-2.
In the third group of the day, Chelmsford was able to take a hard fought 2&1 back and forth victory from TMHS junior Jake Civitarese while TMHS sophomore, Ricky Pacheco was victorious 3&2 earning the win. Civitarese and Pacheco also teamed up to win the Best Ball match 1 Up earning the Redmen three points in the group and moving the score to 10-5 through three groups.
The final group for the Redmen featured newcomers sophomore Tyler Crawford and freshman Jake Cunha.
"Both showed themselves very well and did a nice job competing and being in their matches, giving us a chance to be able to tie the match late, Sullivan said. "But Chelmsford was ultimately able to hold them off."
Tyler Crawford earned one point by winning the final hole of the day thus earning a Flat in his match and helping to maintain the 1 Up lead that he and Jake Cunha had in the Best Ball match as well, bringing home another point for the Redmen.
As a result, Crawford was able to earn his first Varsity points, which we were all excited for him to earn. Despite his best efforts in his first ever high school golf match, Cunha lost his match 2 down, but he had a chance to pull out a Flat on the last hole as well as he trailed 1 Down on the 9th tee, just as Crawford did. The Redmen ultimately lost the group 3-2 making the final score 13-7, a score that was not really indicative of how close this match really was throughout.
"For the most part we went out and competed against a very good Chelmsford team who are the MVC II defending champions," said Sullivan. "With it being our first time out on the course for the season, and rolling two guys out there for their very first varsity matches, there are certainly positives to take from this match today. We got better today at the back end of the lineup through experience, and kudos to Tyler Crawford for being able to stand on the 9th tee 1 down in his match and be able to win the hole and earn a Flat, that's big and will help us as we progress through the season for sure."
Sullivan said good things are in the future for his group.
"Today was a step in the right direction for our team and program for the season ahead," he added.
The next day, the Redmen lost to North Andover, 15-5.
"North Andover is a force at home as I'm not sure that they have lost more than four matches there since they joined the MVC back eight years or so ago," Sullivan said. "It proves to be quite a challenge for all visiting teams. In addition to the course being as challenging as it is, North Andover has had some outstanding players to go along with it over the years as they contend for the MVC I championship year in and year out."
North Andover took a 5-0 lead behind a 1-over par and 3-over-par from their No. 1 and two players respectively.
Both senior captains Matt Cooke and Ryan Baker played well (three and four over respectively) just not to the same level as their competitors. Both guys competed but ultimately lost their individual matches and Best Ball match by identical 2&1 scores.
In Group 2, North Andover also took by a 5-0 score, making the overall score 10-0 at the midway point of the match.
Seniors Jeremy Insogna and Victor Pacheco hung in their matches here, but North Andover proved to be too tough there taking 3&2, 2 Up individual wins and a 3&2 Best Ball win. Victor had a shot on the ninth tee, one down, but wasn't able to get that one resulting in the 2 Down loss.
Tewksbury won Group 3 by a 3-2 score behind a win from sophomore Ricky Pacheco 2&1 and a Best Ball victory by him and junior Jake Civitarese 1 Up in a match that went to the final hole of the day.
The Best Ball match win was a testament to both guys as they found themselves All Square with two holes remaining in the match and they went on to win the 8th and flat the 9th maintaining the 1 Up victory.
Individually, Civitarese battled throughout the round but eventually lost 2&1 after the eight hole. Pacheco found himself in what golfers call a "rockfight" as his match went back and forth throughout with someone winning eight of the nine holes in the match with ironically, their final hole being the lone flatted hole.
"Those are really tough matches and Ricky did a fantastic job coming away with the 2&1 victory for the team," Sullivan said.
Through three groups the Redmen trailed 12-3, officially making North Andover the winners of the match.
North Andover took the final group by a 3-2 score but it took them quite a bit of work to do so. Tewksbury freshman Jake Cunha earned his first varsity points winning his match 1 Up on the final hole of the day, while Tyler Crawford battled but came up just short losing 2&1 in his match. Cunha and Crawford unfortunately lost their Best Ball match 1 Down on the final hole as well.
"Although North Andover won the group 3-2, it was a positive day for both guys as neither has ever even heard of North Andover Country Club, nevermind seen or played the course," Sullivan said. "Jake and Tyler went out together and got after it in their matches and gained tremendous experience for the future, while giving themselves and the team a chance to grab some points as well. We were all excited for Jake to grab his first varsity points as just a freshman on that course is quite an accomplishment."
Sullivan is exciting to see his team keep improving.
"We'll all keep working to be better, which starts at the top in finding more ways to challenge the top of the lineup daily in practice and making sure that our lineup is set correctly as well," Sullivan said.
FIELD HOCKEY
The Tewksbury High field hockey team is 1-1 after its first two games.
The Redmen beat Bedford by a 4-2 score to start the season.
Senior captain Kat Schille had all four goals to spark the offense and junior Sydney Whalen added an assist.
Goalie Avery Della Piana recorded 15 saves.
TMHS also had excellent play from senior Aislin Davis, Reilley Whalen, and junior Madelyn Duggan.
The Redmen then lost to North Andover, 3-1.
Junior forward Gabrielle Couillard had Tewksbury’s goal with Schille earning the assist.
VOLLEYBALL
The Tewksbury High volleyball team topped Bedford and lost to Methuen and Burlington to start the season.
Against Methuen, the Redmen (1-2) lost 25-9, 25-15 and 25-16.
Ava Fernandes led TMHS in digs with nine, followed by Madison Shakes with eight. McKayla Conley led the team with four kills.
On Wednesday, Tewksbury beat Bedford, 3-0.
The Redmen won by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-17.
Fernandes, led the team with seven digs, Olivia Cueva had six digs and seven kills, Chloe Burns had six kills and Julia Moura had 11 assists.
Leah Fisk led the squad with seven assists.
Last Friday, Tewksbury lost to Burlington by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-5.
In Game 1, the Redmen led 3-1 early behind the serving of Gianna Doiron, but Burlington rallied.
Cueva had a kill for Tewksbury and Fernandes had an ace in the set for TMHS.
In set No. 2, BHS led 7-3 before the Redmen battled back.
Doiron and Leah Fiske had aces and Charlotte Morris had a kill to keep the set close, 14-10.
With the Red Devils leading 16-11, the Redmen made another push.
Julia Moura served for three straight points with McKayla Conley adding a kill to the run.
Tewksbury cut the lead to 17-16.
Burlington pushed its lead back to 23-19 before a kill by Morris made it 23-20 and Ava Nordbruch won two serves to make it 23-22.
The Devils ultimately won the last two points.
Burlington scored the first 21 points of the third set before Cueva finally spoiled the shutout with a kill.
Morris added an ace and Cueva chipped in with another kill before the Devils completed their sweep.
SWIMMING
The Tewksbury/Methuen swim team is 1-0-1 after its first two meets.
Tewksbury residents on the team include senior captain Lana Dang, juniors Rania Elouahi, Matthew Jo, Amanda Lightburn, sophomores Alan Dang, Nahla Elouahi and Joanna Green and freshmen Jack Anderson, Madisyn Greenwood, Laura Madsen and Alexia Puntriano.
Methuen/Tewksbury tied Chelmsford.
Down 87-85 heading into the final event, the Rangers won the 400 freestyle relay to earn a 93-93 tie with the visiting Lions.
Jo (200 IM & 100 backstroke), Carter DeLano (500 freestyle & 100 breaststroke), and Ethan Corthell (50 & 100 freestyle) were double-event winners. Our record now stands at 1-0-1.
The Rangers also beat Dracut, 100-39 victory.
Highlights include sophomore Sophia Ferrera leading a sweep of diving and being part of the winning 200 freestyle relay. Freshman Ethan Corthell earned his first two varsity wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
BOYS SOCCER
The Tewksbury High boys soccer team won its season opener by a 3-1 score against Marblehead.
Ryan Cura had Tewksbury’s first goal, assisted by Michael Gaglione, and Mario Ruiz had the second, assisted by Cura. Joseph Bourgea scored the third Redmen goal, assisted by Ruiz.
“The team played well versus a physical team and controlled most of the first half with good possession,” said TMHS coach Mario Almeida. “We had opportunities to score a few more goals. It was a good way to start the season. I’m was proud of the team.”
