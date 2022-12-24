TEWKSBURY/BILLERICA – Since December of 1994, the Town Crier Sports Department has named a “Coach of the Year”, one in Tewksbury and another in Wilmington. The award is given out to any coach, at any level, who represents Tewksbury or Wilmington teams or athletes. It has always gone to a local high school coach, but certainly it's open to coaches of other levels as well.
Over the past 12 months, historical measures were taken with four different teams in the area. Both the Tewksbury High School Boys Hockey and Volleyball teams won state championship titles, while, the TMHS Softball and the Shawsheen Tech Football team advanced to the state championship games and were defeated.
The Town Crier felt that all four coaches – Derek Doherty in hockey, Alli Luppi in Volleyball, Brittney Souza in softball and Al Costabile in football – were deserving of the Coach of the Year award. Thus for the first time in the history of this award, we're splitting it between four coaches, who all led their teams to unexpected accomplishments, and above all were part of so countless memories that will live on forever in the hearts and minds of the athletes that they coached.
The four teams combined for an overall record of 75-12, including both the hockey and volleyball teams winning 22 games each, softball winning 19 and football winning a program record 12 games.
For Doherty, this is his fifth time winning the Town Crier Coach of the Year award, following 2004, '08, '11 and he also shared it in 2019. This is the second consecutive year for Luppi, who took the honors by herself last year after guiding the volleyball team to the state semi-final game. This is also the second time for Costabile, who previously won it in 2010, after capturing a Super Bowl title with the Rams.
The Town Crier reached out to the four coaches and asked them to reflect on their incredible seasons.
DEREK DOHERTY
“Everybody expected us to win (a state championship) and thought that we were the best team in our division. We were expected to win and usually when you have those expectations, it doesn't happen. Sometimes teams can't handle that pressure and collapse and we didn't,” said Doherty. “Looking back and reflecting on the season, we really became a family as a hockey team. The kids did everything together and that was a big part (of the success). They set their goal, especially after losing to Canton (in 2019), they were expected to win and we had kids who wanted to win.”
Tewksbury finished the regular season with a 17-3 record and were awarded the No. 1 seed of the Division 2 statewide tournament. The Redmen stormed through the early rounds, defeating the No. 32 seed Melrose (6-2), the No. 16 seed Longmeadow (3-0) and the No. 9 seed Silver Lake Regional (4-1). That put the team into the state semi-final and behind a goal by Nick DiCioccio, the Redmen prevailed over Duxbury, 4-3, in the second overtime.
Thanks to that dramatic win, Tewksbury was playing at the TD Garden against Canton for the second time in four years. This time the Redmen were not going to be denied, winning 3-1 and coming away with the program's third state title, and the second with Doherty calling the shots.
“The guys set goals before the start of the year. After their freshman year and we lost here, they all said we would be back. We did get back here today and they didn’t disappoint,” said Doherty, after the victory back in March. “They had a goal, and it was their mission from day one and they never had a let-down. I don’t think these guys ever felt like there was pressure. I don’t think they even cared about being number one (ranked all season) because they knew at the end of the day to be number one, you have to win the state championship and that’s what it is all about.
“This season wasn't going to be completed unless we won tonight. That was it. For them, it would have been a real disappointment. Not for me because it is so hard to win a state championship. Plain and simple. I've had some great teams here, some great teams but they just couldn't do it. It takes that special group, that special class, the right bounces going your way, good goaltending and we had that recipe.”
Doherty reiterated that none of the success could have happened without the help of his entire staff, including longtime dedicated assistants Billy Gosse, Dave DeRoche and Randy Boyce, as well as JV coach Shawn Scott.
“We couldn't have won it without the assistant coaches. Billy Gosse handles the defensemen and does such a great job with them. Dave handles the everyday stuff, the necessities like the stats and those sorts of things, and Randy Boyce takes care of our goalies,” Doherty said.
BRITTNEY SOUZA
“I still stay up at night about it. I wake up in a panic (just) because we got there and we made it (to the state final). It was such a great group of kids and I would have loved to see them walk away with it. It also keeps me up at night, excited for this next season. I think the (loss) left a bad taste in their mouths so they have something to come back for this season and to prove (that this past year wasn't a fluke).
“We had kids that stepped up at the right spots and get the big hits that we needed and that happened throughout the whole season and not just the playoffs. Then in the playoffs we had Alyssa (Adams) with her (walk-off) hit and we also had some freshmen step in and play in some big spots of games and they came through with some big hits or plays in the field.
“We just really enjoyed our time together. At the end of the season it was cool when we would have practices at eight in the morning because school was out and the players were there before us coaches and that doesn't usually happen. Their eyes were ready to go and the energy was just going. After practices they were hanging with each other so I think they built that camaraderie and that bond with each other and with the coaches. We just had so much fun together.”
The Redmen Softball team finished the regular season with a 15-5 record. There were some disappointing losses along the way, but in the long run that probably helped Tewksbury reach the Division 2 state final out at UMass Amherst. The Redmen were the No. 2 seed and crushed No. 18 Minnechaug (18-1), No. 15 Dracut (8-5), No. 7 Somerset-Berkley (7-2) before needing a dramatic walk-off hit by sophomore Alyssa Adams to overcome a deficit and beat No. 6 seed North Attleboro (8-7). That heroic double down the left field line, pushed Tewksbury into its second state final game in program history. Despite a few late chances to come back, the Redmen fell short, losing to the No. 4 seed Westfield, 3-1, to finish as the Division 2 state finalists.
“You can’t take anything away from our kids. They played phenomenal all season. I feel like every game we played in the conference and in the playoffs was like a championship game,” Souza said after the game to the late Town Crier reporter, Mike Ippolito. “And today was the same thing. They didn’t give up. They showed their persistence. We are the comeback kids. We fought until the last possible moment again today. I am proud of them. I am proud of our season and I hope we come back again next year and win this thing.”
Like Doherty, Souza said that her assistant coaches Tania Palumbo and George Covino, as well as JV Coach Tama Parsons, certainly deserve a lot of credit.
“The time that my assistant coaches put in is unmatched. I ask for a lot of time from the kids, and from the coaches. It's not just the two hours of practice or games everyday, it's the bond that we do with things after practice, so Tanya and George were a part of all of that. Their time and effort goes unmatched,” said Souza.
ALLI LUPPI
“I obviously couldn't be happier with the outcome. Just seeing how hard the girls worked, this has been kind of building for the last three years with this senior class. I had most of them as sophomores and last year we continued to grow and got a lot better. This year we got the outcome that everyone was hoping for and what we all had worked for, so I'm just super happy (that we won the state championship).
“Looking back on it, it was such a special moment for them and even for me. But my hope and goal is that this (state title) not necessarily changes things because I think we have always had a great atmosphere, but I'm hoping (the championship) becomes a catalyst for volleyball and getting girls out for the sport, sooner, younger and I just want to see the program remain to be competitive (year in and year out).
“The cool thing about volleyball and I say this to the girls all of the time is that we have such a great reputation, like positive and welcoming as a sport. That's something as a coaching staff that we like to foster, but really it comes from them and their willingness to include everybody. I just think that speaks volumes to our players and our atmosphere. Of course we have really strong players, but you can't win without everybody on the court. You can't have one superstar player and expect to win a state championship. It's really great for their personal growth, too. You have to focus on yourself to get better and you also have to focus on making people around you better. I think this will be an awesome stepping stone (for the program).”
A year ago, Luppi was named the Town Crier's Coach of the Year after making program history. She helped guide the Redmen to the state semi-final, losing an epic five-set match to the eventual state champions of Old Rochester Regional, who went on to defeat Dennis-Yarmouth in the final.
Fast forward a year, and after Tewksbury swept No. 31 Swampscott, No. 15 Wayland, No. 7 Cardinal Spellman and No. 3 Newburyport all by 3-0 scores, they had a date with Dennis-Yarmouth, who was talented and hungry for the state title after losing the year before. Both teams battled and no lead was safe throughout the first two sets. Tewksbury then poured it on in the third, before polishing it off in the fourth, to come away with the 3-1 victory, giving the program its first ever state title.
“I am so proud of them. Our big players did play big this game. And it wasn’t a perfect game. We had stretches where we didn’t look great, like our second set and that happens. Our big players said, ‘this isn’t how our season ends’ and they stepped up and they took over,” said Luppi after the championship win. “Carrina (Barron) stepped in and took those huge swings. Tori (Rowe) by the third and fourth set was in it and played really, really well. Kiley (Kennedy) played really well so just those key players, Ava (Fernandes), Jennie (Lester) just everybody worked together and played well. That’s how you win and that’s what we did.”
Luppi, a former standout player at TMHS, has been assisted by two other former players, Kaitlyn Stokes and Erin Murphy, while, Alycia Ratcliffe has joined the staff the last few years. Luppi said when it comes to coaching staffs, by far she has the best one in the land.
“I really have to thank my assistants. The hours that we put in is unbelievable. They are literally the most supportive, helpful people and best assistant coaches in the world. They run their teams and then they step in and help me and I just don't know what I would do without them. We all get along so well so it really is like a sisterhood,” she said. “We're just all super supportive to one another and we spend so much time together so you have to like who you are coaching with and they really are some of the greatest people and some of my best friends. We've just had such a fun, fun time. I think that also comes across to the players, too. We're having fun so therefore, they believe that it's going to be a fun season.”
AL COSTABILE
“It was truly an honor and pleasure to coach these players and to work with such a great staff of coaches. There was a collective commitment by everyone to put Shawsheen football back on track as a legit threat to capture the league title and to have success during the post-season playoffs.
“The players and coaches showed tremendous work ethic during the off-season getting ready for the start of the season. I am so proud of all the players and coaches and I am so lucky to be in the position I am in. The experience of this past season is something the players and coaches earned and deserved. It is also something they will never forget and always cherish.”
Shawsheen finished the regular season with an 8-0 record. After that came post-season wins over No. 13 seed Worcester Tech (20-6), No. 5 seed Old Rochester (27-20) and No. 8 seed Dover-Sherborn (21-14). In the wins over OR and DS, Shawsheen needed late heroics each time. A strong collective defensive effort led to some big stops during crunch time of the OR win, and then a fumble recovery by Richard Elliott III, led to a 34-yard TD catch by Ryan Copson, thrown by Sidney Tildsley coming on fourth-and-ten with 2:04 to go.
That win put Shawsheen in the Division 5 Super Bowl, but before the team played at Gillette, they knocked off Arlington Catholic on Thanksgiving. Then came the championship game and North Reading's offense came up with a few more big plays than Shawsheen's and walked away with a 44-28 victory in a game that saw a lot of offense.
“I’m just so proud of our boys. They fought until the end. They played hard all the way until the end. I am so proud of them. It's a tough way to end. We had a great season and this is a tough way to end a great season. It was a great season and when we look back upon it (we will realize that). It hurts now and it should hurt. It meant a lot so it should hurt. When we look back on it, we’ll realize in the end that it was a successful season,” said Costabile after that loss.
And when all four coaches look back on this calendar year, they'll realize they guided their teams to historical, successful seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.