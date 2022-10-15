In last week's issue, Town Crier Sports Editor Jamie Pote did a tribute article on Mike Ippolito, the longtime sports writer who passed away two weeks ago and it was mentioned that we will honor Mike every week but re-publishing one a different story that he wrote over the past 20 years. In the tribute article, we also mentioned that Mike strived on doing stories on the student-athletes who weren't necessarily the best players on the team. This story below is on Chris Holak, which ran in the October 1, 2003 edition, is a perfect example of that.
It's good to be the starting quarterback. You're the field general, the leader, the captain of the ship. Sure, it comes with a lot of responsibility, and a lot of hard work, but it also comes with a lot of glory. Yes, it most definitely must be good to be a starting quarterback.
Being a backup quarterback on the other hand probably isn't as much fun. You put in the same amount of work, and sometimes more while running the scout offense in practice. On game day, however, you are relegated to the sideline. Often, even in blowout wins when other backups are getting playing time, you remain on the sideline while the starter finishes the game.
Or maybe you get in a few plays near the end of the game. All guts, no glory.
But occasionally, you get your rewards. Occasionally, the backup will have a day like Shawsheen Tech second string quarterback Chris Holak had on Saturday afternoon in the Rams 43-8 rout of Chelsea at Cassidy Field. The junior from Tewksbury entered the game in the second quarter and led the Rams on an 82-yard drive that culminated in a 30-yard touchdown pass to fellow Tewksbury resident Scott Johnson. After turning the reigns back over to starter Mike Gore of Wilmington, Holak was back under center to start the third quarter and he led the Rams to another three points.
“It felt good to get some playing time today,” Holak said after the game. “I try to prepare just like everybody else, and I just want to play well when I do get in there.”
Holak certainly did play well, and he looked quite comfortable under center. He did see some playing time against Chelsea last season, but Saturday was his first significant playing time at the varsity level. Coach Al Costabile was impressed with his young signal caller.
“I thought he threw the ball very well,” Costabile said. “He has made great progress in throwing the ball. He also stands up well in the pocket.”
On the touchdown pass to Johnson, Holak showed the pose of a veteran quarterback, improvising on the fly before finding a wide open Johnson for the scoring pass. He hit Johnson square on the numbers at about the ten and then watched as his teammate took it to paydirt.
“It was supposed to be a basic three step drop and throw, but they blitzed, so I had to roll out,” Holak said. “Scott was wide open and he is a good player, so he took it to the end zone.”
For Holak, who is the starting quarterback with the JV team, it was nice to step up the competition level a notch. Chelsea will certainly not be the toughest opponent the Rams face this season, but for a JV quarterback they certainly provided a different level.
“It definitely helps to get some varsity playing time,” Holak said. “Playing JV, there is just not as much competition, so playing at the varsity level lets me see the level of competition that is up here.”
Costabile, with an eye toward the future of the program, agreed.
“It was great for Chris to get a reward for all of the hard work he has put in,” Costabile said. “For him to get some experience at this level is very important.”
For Holak, it was obviously nice to get some varsity playing time, and even nicer to throw a touchdown pass, but he kept his head on straight after the game as to what the win really means to the Rams as a team, and not just him as an individual.
“It definitely helps us out to win this game,” Holak said. “It brings our confidence up as we get ready for Whittier next week.”
It is statements like that which Costabile and the rest of his coaching staff hopes will help Holak out next year when he takes over for Gore at quarterback. Gore will not be easy to replace, and he is a two-year starter, who also saw playing time in his sophomore year. It will not be easy, but Costabile feels that Holak has the tools to do it.
“I am confident in passing the job on to him next year,” Costabile said. “He has improved tremendously this year and he has also developed some good leadership qualities.”
One thing is for sure, you won't have to remind Chelsea that Holak can play. Just wait until next year when the rest of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference finds out for themselves.
