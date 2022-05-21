BILLERICA – Expectations were high for the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis team headed into this season, and with good reason. The Rams after all were entering the season as the two-time defending Commonwealth Athletic Conference champions, having gone undefeated (10-0) on their way to the title last season, having lost only two matches over the past two seasons. There was plenty of reason for optimism.
But with those expectations can come the pressure to live up to those expectations while also taking every opponent’s best shot each time you take to the court. It was impossible to tell how this group of Rams would react to the pressure.
The answer to that question, as it turns out, is quite literally that they handled it like champions. And with a 7-0 win on the road over CAC rival Greater Lowell on Monday, that is exactly what the Rams are, as the win improved their record on the season to 11-0 clinched at least a share of a third consecutive CAC title for Shawsheen. With one match left in their season, next Monday at home against Fellowship, the Rams appear poised to clinch the title outright as well.
“It has been a great season for us. The players gelled together right from the start and the kids really bought into it right from the start,” Shawsheen coach Jay Tildsley said. “After being undefeated and winning the league last season that was a goal for us and at least at this point, we have accomplished that.”
Monday’s win over Greater Lowell was typical of so many wins for Shawsheen this season, with their singles players leading them to victory, led by senior captain John Zembeck, who powered his way to a 6-2 victory in first singles to keep his own personal undefeated record intact as well.
“John is always the first one to arrive at practice and the last one to go home and that hard work has paid off for him,” Tildsley said. “He started off a little slow today, but he went out there after that and got the job done. His opponent was undefeated as well going into the match, so this was a great win for him.”
As they have done all season long, Zembeck’s fellow singles players followed suit in their dominance with sophomore Ethan Hines of Tewksbury and junior Bobby Dodge of Wilmington also rolling to victory in second and third singles respectively. Hines took his match by a score of 6-0, while Dodge won by a score of 6-2.
“Ethan has been great all season. Last year he was in and out of the lineup, but he did a lot of work in the off season and he has turned himself into an indispensable member of our team,” Tildsley said. “And it has been the same with Bobby. He has had a great season for us. With the way those top three guys have played all season, we really feel like going into most matches we are going to start off 3-0 and need just one more win to win the match.
“That is a great feeling as a coach going into a match, and it is all because they push each other all the time. We have challenge matches each week and they go out and battle back and forth to see who will be number one. There are no guarantees, but we do feel pretty confident heading into each match.”
In need of that fourth victory to clinch the win, the Rams got just what they needed from sophomore Jasmine Johanson in fourth singles, who earned 6-2 win to continue her fine season,
“Jasmine has had an awesome season,” Tildsley said. “She came up from doubles last year and her game has just gotten better and better. She is very strong and she is a very smart player. She has been very good this year and we are really looking forward to seeing what else she can do going forward.”
The Rams also swept to victory in their three singles matches, with senior captain Sam Hines of Tewksbury, along with Quinn Fallon rolling to a 6-1 win in first doubles while the freshman duo of Trevor Engel of Tewksbury and Eliot Hong won by a score of 6-2 in second doubles and sophomore Sarah Johansen of Tewksbury and freshman Alexandra Quick of Wilmington powering their way to a 6-3 win.
The Rams will wrap up their regular season on Monday when they host Fellowship at 4:00 pm, and will then prepare for the CAC Tournament which will be held next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.