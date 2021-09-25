BILLERICA – Wins were a little hard to come by for the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team last season, as the Rams struggled to a 2-10 record under the direction of first year coach Kelsey St. George.
But beyond wins and losses, the biggest thing the Rams got out of last season was a whole lot of experience, as many players saw their first action at the varsity level, while playing in the newly formed “Fall 2” season.
St. George is hoping that the experience many of her players gained, even in a somewhat abbreviated and strange season, will go a long way towards turning some of the team’s close losses from last season into victories this season.
The Rams lose only two players from last season’s squad, and while they were two very key players in Tyler Newhouse and Sarah Comeau, they bring back a strong core of returning players hoping to find more success this time around.
“It’s huge to have that experience. Last year they were all pretty new to each other, but this year coming back, they are all laughing with each other and having a good time, and forming those circles where they pass the ball to each other, so it has been really great to see,” St. George said. “So, hopefully they are able to continue that, and do more team building things like things like pasta dinners and things like that.
“Now that they are able to have those experiences together, it should really help.”
Still, things weren’t completely without their problems for the Rams during the preseason. With the gym at Shawsheen being upgraded, they were unable to practice on their home court. A combination of finding alternate indoor sites, as well as practicing outside at Shawsheen, allowed the Rams to practice, but certainly made the task of getting ready for the season a little more difficult.
“It was difficult with tryouts. I think we had something like fifty kids come out for the team, and especially with being in a gym that we were not familiar with, it was kind of hard to get your eyes on everyone,” St. George said. “And obviously being outside is not ideal, but really we are just grateful to have something and to be out there playing.”
St. George is hoping that some of her veteran players can help the team overcome that early season adversity and chief among the key returnees for the Rams will be senior middle front Chloe Gaglione, along with senior right front Bianca Corso both of Wilmington. The duo will fill a pair of key positions for the Rams while also providing some solid senior leadership as they enter their third season with the team.
“Bianca’s a very strong right side player for us. Even during tryouts, it just seems like she has gotten stronger, so I am excited for her to be back,” St. George said. “Chloe’s always a strong player for us. With her team behind her, I think she is going to have a great season.”
Other key returnees for the Rams will include senior left front Kayla Mirisola, as well as sophomore setter Cade Barron, both of Tewksbury, as well as fellow Tewksbury residents, senior middle blocker Darielle Wilson and junior defender Kiley McFadden.
Other players who saw playing time last season and will be looking to put their experience to good use will include junior Isabella Schena of Tewksbury, along with fellow juniors Alexia Bonilla and Gabriella Walazak. Several newcomers to the team will also be looking to contribute to the Rams success, including sophomores Olivia Venezia, Kaliana Spooner, Gabriella DiSalvo of Tewksbury, and Gabby Ortiz also of Tewksbury, along with freshman Fiona Rexford.
With a deep roster and a nice mix of experience and talented newcomers, St. George is confident her team can find success this season.
“I know what they are capable of. At this point, it is really up to them,” St. George said. “I think the fact that they are more comfortable with each other as well as only losing two seniors will definitely help us. We only have two or three new kids on varsity, and they already know each other as well, so that will all help.”
Another thing that St. George feels will help her team is a simple return to normalcy. Things like playing in a traditional fall season and playing in front of fans are things the team is very much looking forward to.
“Fans being in the building will also be huge for them. Sometimes you just need those fans and need that support,” St. George said. “One of the matches we won last year, I feel like it was just because there were fans in the stands.
“It feels awesome to be back. We have a lot of kids returning, which is awesome, so everyone kind of already knows each other and has a great morale with each other, so it will be great to get them back on the court together.”
EARLY MATCHES
While they are off to an 0-2 start to the season, the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team has already shown some nice improvement from one match to the next. After starting their season with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-15) loss to Mystic Valley, the Rams came back and played much better in a 3-1 (23-25, 25-111, 25-17, 25-14) loss to Greater Lawrence on Tuesday, with both matches played on the road.
In the loss to Greater Lawrence, the Rams got off to a great start in earning their 25-23 opening set win.
“That was a really, really great set for us,” said second year Rams coach Kelsey St. George. “We played really well, but then something happened in the second set. A lot of it is just working the kinks out early in the season. We are putting some new players in with our returning players, so they are still getting used to playing together.”
One player who is already playing very well for the Rams is junior Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury and she continued her strong play against Greater Lawrence.
“Kayla is always just a constant for us, and she played awesome,” St. George said. “We can always rely on her. She is always looking for feedback and always looking to improve. Even if she is frustrated, she is able to use that to try and improve and she has played very well against both Greater Lawrence and Mystic.”
The Rams also got some strong performances from a pair of freshmen, with Darielle Wilson of Tewksbury, along with Fiona Rexford both playing very well.
“Fiona played really well in that first set, and Darielle played well throughout the entire Greater Lawrence match,” St. George said.
While they may be off to a bit of a rough start, St. George is confident that her team will continue to play better as the season goes on.
“The kids are getting to know each other better off the court, and I think that can only help us on the court,” St. George said. “You can actually see it already. Even though we lost to Mystic, we played very well, and played them so much tougher than we did last season.”
