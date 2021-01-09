BILLERICA – After a winless season the year before, the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford Co-Op Girls Hockey team began to make some progress last season, going 2-14 on the season, while also being much more competitive in several games than they had been in recent years.
With a new season set to be begin, the Rams will be looking to take another step forward, albeit in an abbreviated season, with just ten games on the docket. With several key players returning from last year’s squad, the Rams look well positioned to take that next step, although they will have to do so against a very talented independent schedule.
“I definitely think the kids got some good experience last season and that should help them this season,” Shawsheen coach Bob Roach said. “We will be looking to compete in every game.”
Leading the way for the Rams once again this season will be senior captain and center Emily Sartori. Sartori enters her fourth season with the Rams and returns for her second season as captain, which Roach believes will be a key to his team’s success.
“Emily brings great experience to the team and should be a great team leader for us,” Roach said.
The Rams other captain will be junior forward Amber Hurley, who had an outstanding sophomore campaign for the Rams last season.
“Amber is just like Emily in that she really knows what’s going on with the team,” Roach said. “She is in her third year with us and she has become a great leader for us, always talking on the ice and getting the kids going.”
Other key players for the Rams this season will include freshman forward Lainey Mead, who was one of the Rams top players last season’s as just a freshman, along with sophomore defensemen Caitlyn Aprile and Kelsey Giordano, and senior Paige Fuller of Wilmington.
“Lainey may have been our best player last season, so we are looking for big things from her this season,” Roach said. “And we are very solid on defense with Caitlyn and Kelsey leading us.”
As for the last line of defense for the Rams, they must replace star goalie Sydney Neault of Tewksbury, which will be a tall task, but they appear to be well prepared with a pair of young goalies, eighth grader Kaitlyn Sacco and freshman Elaine Munroe.
“This is the first time I can remember that we have had two goalies, and that is great for our program,” Roach said. “And they are both experienced goalies, who wanted to play goal, which has also not always been the case for us, so we are glad to have the two of them.”
Other key returning players for the Rams will be junior forward Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury along with Wilmington resident, freshman forward Alex Fox, eighth grader Isabella King, and junior forward Cheyenne Caissbon.
Like most teams, the Rams have had a limited preseason this year. The Rams may have had it tougher than most teams, having gotten on the ice as a full team for the first time on Monday of this week. But with that being said, having a team of players with hockey experience should help mitigate some of that disadvantage.
“It does make it more difficult as far as putting lines together and things like that, but some of our younger players are really good skaters and have been playing with their own teams,” Roach said. “I think we will be ready for the start of the season.”
When the Rams do get their season underway, they will face a challenging schedule. Putting together a schedule as an independent team is always a challenge, but this year was more difficult than ever due to the pandemic.
“We got shutout from most leagues because they are playing only league games this year, so we are playing all parochial schools,” Roach said. “We will be playing Arlington Catholic and Bishop Fenwick, and Malden Catholic has a new team this year that we will be playing. We also may play Saint Mary’s, so there are potentially some very good teams on our schedule. I am glad we have some of the talented kids we do on the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.