TEWKSBURY/BELMONT – Kenneth Tucceri has enjoyed a jack-of-all-trades kind of life to this point.
The 2000 Tewksbury Memorial High School graduate, now 40, resides in Belmont but has all of his family still here in town, has been deployed twice as a member of the National Guard, has been part of the Peace Corps for three years, has hiked the Appalachian Trail, has completed three marathons — including one in Africa — and through his military orders in Concord, he's helping the Government's plan of building a National Guard Museum.
So when Monday comes around and he has to get up early, so he can run 26.2 miles as part of the Boston Marathon, it will really be a day off for him … kidding of course.
“I'm really excited to spend the day running. I've always been on the sidelines so to get this chance is pretty exciting,” he said. “All of the marathons that I have done, the physical part for me is easy because you are so sidetracked with everything going on around you – just with the other runners – this one especially because there's so many people and the tradition. It's just going to be a lot of fun. I'll have people meeting me at the end, so we can go out and have some fun afterwards. I'm really looking forward to it and it's something that I have wanted to do as long as I can remember.”
While at TMHS, Tucceri played soccer for then the legend, Steve Levine. After that, he went to four years at UMass-Lowell, graduating before packing his bags to go down south.
“I moved to Florida and was an Art Dealer for a while. I was down there selling art and I didn't like the inconsistency of the money as it was just commission only,” he explained. “From there, I said hey 'I'll just the National Guard' so at least it'll give me some financial security and I can go and get my Masters Degree since they help you out with school. I enlisted with the National Guard and deployed with the Florida National Guard and then transferred back up here (to Massachusetts) after my deployment. I've been up here ever since except for when I did some Peace Corps time in Africa from 2017-2019.”
He ended up getting deployed again, this time spending his time in Kuwait and Iraq, and returned home last July.
“Usually I do Public Affairs, that's my position here in Massachusetts mainly. Over there we got indebted with a Special Operations Task Force, so I did a little bit of everything. Logistics is the easy answer (of what I did) and we moved things around and made the mission move forward just by being there as a mission support. It was fun. I learned a lot because it was different than my normal Public Affairs duty.”
While he took on hiking, running and traveling, Tucceri did go back to college, earning a Masters Degree in Museum Studies from the Harvard Extension School, which eventually led to his newest project, helping any way he can with the new Museum.
“They found out that there's a soldier with a Masters Degree in Museum Studies so they needed some help,” he said. “They called me up to see if I was interested to work for them for a little while and get some things in order, and help them what I learned in school. It's been great for me and also great for them, it just happened to work out for both of us.
“It's not going to be completed for a long time. It's in the beginning state. We are just working on getting things organized and to put things in the best position to succeed down the line. We're doing what we can do now so we can value our collection and to exhibit it. We have stuff in our headquarters down at Hanscom Air Force Base, along with the other armories so when soldiers go to drill, they can see some of their lineage and their heritage that their unit has from their past because obviously we have the oldest National Guard. That part is cool and there's going to be stories to tell.”
In the meantime, he has his own interesting stories to tell, and Monday will add to it. He's already completed the Disney Marathon, the Hyannis Marathon and during his stay in Africa, he completed another one in Lesotho.
“By far, the hardest one I have ever done. It was in the mountains so the elevation change of going up and down, up and down didn't make it easy, plus it was hot and there weren't a ton of water stations,” he said.
Monday's trek won't be in the mountains, but will involve plenty of ups and downs in terms of hills, but none of that is a concern for Tucceri. He's just glad to have been awarded a bib through the National Guard, and to be taking part in such a traditional event.
“I am super excited because it's the most iconic marathon. I have worked them before a few times as a solider, so to be able to run one is real exciting,” he said.
In the perfect world, Tucceri would like to finish at or under four hours, but says what his watch says at the end of the day is all second nature.
“As you older, you get nervous because you don't know how your body is going to react after a long run,” he said. “I did my long 20 mile run already and I felt great, so I'm feeling pretty optimistic that I'll be fine and will really enjoy it. For me, it's more about having fun and enjoying the day. I'm in the right shape, so I feel really good that I won't be nursing any injuries so I'll get to run and just enjoy it all. I'll try to clock in around four hours, so if I do that, I won't be killing myself and I'll be at a good pace. It'll be the best of both worlds, getting a respectable time and still really enjoy the entire experience.”
