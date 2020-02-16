With the post season tournaments rapidly approaching, the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team had a great tuneup for the type of competition they will be facing in the coming weeks when they competed in the Division 1 State Coaches Dual Meet Tournament this past Saturday at Westford Academy.
The Rams went 1-1 on the day, routing Needham by a score if 59-12, and narrowly losing to perennial state powerhouse Springfield Central by a score of 35-33. With their 1-1 effort, the Rams are now 27-3 on the season.
While the win over Needham was certainly impressive, the narrow loss to Springfield Central may have said even more about just how good Shawsheen has been this season. Springfield entered the match ranked third in the state while the Rams came in ranked sixth, and both teams showed why are ranked so high, with the match coming down to the final contest and Springfield narrowly escaping with the victory.
“We felt like we had them beat, but we came up just a little short,” Shawsheen coach Mark Donovan said. “They are a very good team, a top three team in the state but so are we, and we showed it. We were ahead pretty much the whole match, but we could not hold on.”
The match could really not have been any closer, with each team winning seven matches on the day, with the only difference being that Springfield had one more pin on the day than the Rams.
Winners on the day for the Rams included Austin Dube at 120 pounds and Frank Foti at 126 pounds, both by pin. Other winners included Devin DeLuca (132), Justin Merrifield (138), Diondre Turner of Wilmington (152), Alex Newcomb (170) and Aidan Leffler of Tewksbury (182).
While the loss was disappointing, Donovan was certainly not disappointed with his team’s performance, either on Saturday or in recent weeks.
“We are wrestling really well right now,” Donovan said. “Teams know what they are going to get when they face us and we are respected all over Massachusetts. We might not win all the time, but we come and battle. That is not about me, it is not about my coaching style. It is about these kids all buying in. They came in on Sunday and ran five miles, and they do that every Sunday. They have bonded together and had a great season.”
The Rams will look to continue that great season this Saturday when they travel to Methuen High School for the Division 1 North Sectional Tournament. As always, the Rams will be one of the teams to beat at the tournament, and Donovan will be looking for them to live up to their expectations.
“We have 14 kids going to sectionals, and I expect to bring 14 kids to the state tournament the next week,” Donovan said. “That is what I expect every year. It doesn’t usually work out that way, but that is what you have to shoot for.”
CHEERLEADING
The Shawsheen Cheerleading team kicked off their competition season in great fashion this past weekend, taking first place in the Grand Championships held at Central Catholic High School. The Rams defeated ten other schools to earn their first place finish at the varsity level, scoring 6.7 points higher than the second place team.
The Rams performance in the competition was all the more impressive considering the adversity they had faced in the days leading up to the event.
"We had a tough week leading up to our competition," Shawsheen coach Samantha Cacciola said. "We unfortunately lost a teammate due to unforeseen circumstances, had one girl out with the flu at the beginning of the week, and had to pull up a cheerleader from junior varsity to compete on varsity."
And speaking of the JV squad, they had a big weekend of their own, Despite having to change their routine to work around due to missing a teammate but still managed to win second place in the JV Division.
"It was a great first competition. Varsity had a wonderful performance and really showed their heart and enthusiasm on the mat," Cacciola said. "It is so rewarding coaching a group of such hard working girls. I absolutely love this job and again I cannot wait to compete again this weekend."
The members of the varsity team, coached Samantha Cacciola are Teagan McDonald - Captain, Alanna MacMillan - Captain, Jessica Saunders - Captain, Hailey Donovan - Captain, Bianca Garofalo, Ella Reardon, Emmalee Sansoucie, Haley Andon, Jade Kim, Jenna Parker, Maddy Allen, Paige Mercier, Raeanna Dallaire-Boogaard and Victoria Jensen.
The members of the JV squad, coached by Jillian James are Sara Buckley, Karmella Humphrey, Alyssa Cavanaugh, Emalie Cruz, Ashlynn Deveau, Sophie Brewer, Kaylee Fone, Meghan Aprile, Emma Fitzgerald, Monica Scabin, Bre Chaires, Tiffany Barrera-Perry, Jaelin Mitchell, Chloe Gaglione, Alexia Bonilla, Hailey Wiitala.
SWIMMING
The incredible season of the Shawsheen Tech 200-meter freestyle relay team continued this past weekend as the foursome of Aiden Singh, Zach Morris of Wilmington, Derek Costello of Wilmington and Damien Hadden of Tewksbury finished 32nd at the North Sectional Meet on Saturday, finishing in a school record time of 1:39.87, shattering their own previous school record of 1:41.11.
The time was good enough to qualify the group for this weekend's state meet.
