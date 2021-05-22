LAWRENCE – After a strong overall day in the team's pre-season scrimmage with Billerica the week before, first-year head coach Scott Wilson thought the official first meet of the season against Dracut/Lawrence would go down to the wire, possibly the last event of the day.
Instead it was a 14-point loss for the Redmen, as they were defeated 79-65.
“It was a tough day for us,” said Wilson. “Going into the meet I had it being a one-point victory one way or another. As it turns out, many things didn't work out for us and we ended up taking it on the chin. I give Dracut/Lawrence a lot of credit where their strengths and weaknesses really complimented each other and made them a tough team to beat.”
One of the big moments of the meet came form the 4x100 relay race.
“Had we held on to win the 4x1, I still think we were looking at a 74-70 loss, so we'll have to figure it out before we meet again. Our team of Alex Arbogast, Neftali Mercedes, Hugo (Melo dos Santos) and Danny (Kusmaul) ran a tremendous race. With 30 meters to go, as Alex reached for his hamstring, my heart sank. Not only did we get out-leaned at the line but that meant he wouldn't be running the 200-meter race either,” Wilson explained. “Moments later Jack Rennell became ill and would not be able to run the 400 and we were already undermanned in that race as Nick Polimeno wasn't able to compete.”
Tewksbury ended up winning six of the events, and perhaps the biggest performance came from Justin Flynn, who cleared 12-6 to win the pole vault.
“As the meet had been decided and all other events complete, the entire team crowded around to watch Justin vault over 12-6,” said Wilson. “It was another great win for Justin and Derek Munroe chipped in with a second (clearing 9-0) so things went well there.”
In addition, Munroe was first in the shot put (45-5) and discus (129-6).
Ryan Cuvier also placed in three events taking first in the high jump clearing 5-10, second in the triple jump (39-11.50) and third in the 400-meter hurdles (68.11).
“In the high jump, Ryan Cuvier won as expected, but we weren't able to grab another place where we needed points. The long jump was a disappointment, as we came away with no points, though they had a 20-foot jump and two 19-foot jumps. In the triple jump, Cuvier was able to take second which got us three more points but some of our jumpers were just out of grabbing third place which would have been huge.”
Tewksbury did well in the throwing events as Dom Valway was first in the javelin at 135-5 with Kyle Adams second at 125-9. Valway was also second in the 400-meter hurdles (63.5). Connor Moynihan was second in discus (97-0) and third in the shot put (40-5).
“I can't say enough about the work Coach (Peter) Malloy and Coach (Mike) Davis have been doing with their events. Coach Malloy has been working with the javelin throwers who delivered tremendous performances. Dom Valway took first, followed by Kyle Adams who was second. We had third place locked up with Paxton Green, which was his first time competing in this event, threw 109' only to be beaten on the last throw of the day as the Lawrence thrower threw it 110'.”
“Coach Davis's crew delivered as well. In the shot put, Munroe was the clear winner and Conor Moynihan finished third. Moynihan was only six inches away from a second but the Dracut thrower outpaced him on his last throw. In the discus, Munroe grabbed another first and Moynihan took second, while giving a little payback to the same Dracut competitor, beating him by 18 inches.”
In the running events, Arbogast was first in the 100 (10.5), as was Julian Quintal in the mile (5:11.0), as he put forth a great effort in an exciting race. Mercedes was second in the 100 (11.2) and third in the 200 (24.4). Picking up seconds included Josh Linnehan in the 800 (2:18.5) and Zach Connolly in the two-mile (10:56.6), while taking thirds were Lovens Lamousnery in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 17.4, Alek Cranston in the 800 (2:20.1) and Will Eskenas in the mile (5:16.0).
“Will ran a fantastic final lap to pass a Lawrence runner and finish third,” said Wilson. “Will was a hero that day as shortly after finishing the mile and then rushing over to pole vault, he stepped up and said 'sure coach, I'll run the 4x4'. Though the team didn't win the race, we were thinking that may be the race to get us over the top and his team first mentality meant a lot to us.”
Wilson also pointed out a few other strong efforts.
“Dom Valway ran his heart out in the 400-hurdles and came up just short, finishing 2nd to a strong Lawrence runner. Both Josh Linnehan and Alex Cranston ran a well calculated rate to finish second and third in the 800. And finally in the 200, Neftali ran to finish second. With Arbogast out, Danny Kusmaul also ran in the 200 (unofficially) and ran 23.4 which would have put him in second place. Unfortunately you can't make lineup changes the day of, so his points didn't count.
“While it was a disappointing loss, we certainly have a team that is tough to compete against and we look forward to an opportunity to even the score in Tewksbury. This week we will prepare for a strong Chelmsford team that handed us two losses over the winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.