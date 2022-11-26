On Monday, it was announced that Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Carrina Barron was selected to the Massachusetts All-State Volleyball team for the second year in a row.
She capped off her career as the best player in the history of the program with a 28-kill, 28-dig performance to lead the Redmen to the program's first state championship title with a 3-1 victory over top seeded Dennis-Yarmouth.
“Carrina played so, so well. Someone once said and it's so true that 'great teams are carried by great players'. And Carrina is a phenomenal player,” said head coach Alli Luppi after Friday's state championship win. “She elevates everyone on the court with her. My other players are better because of her.
“She commits and she plays hard every single game. We needed her to play well and she absolutely played well. She always does. Watching her play well, hypes everyone else up and then everyone else is playing well. She's the key to our team but also everyone else needs to be on as well. You can't just have one person win it for you so it was absolutely a team effort, but yeah she played so great.”
Barron comes from a family of volleyball players including her parents, her grandparents, and her brother Cade who plays at Shawsheen Tech.
Before Barron, some of the other outstanding players in the program included Kerry Lane, Vicky Wong, who played at UMass-Lowell, Coach Luppi, who played at Eastern Connecticut, and then Alli Wild.
For Barron, she's the only player to be named to the All-State team, and she did it twice. And she'll be what's believed to be the first player to go from Tewksbury to a Division 1 collegiate program.
“She's going on to play at Bryant next year, a Division 1 school, which is so awesome. I'm excited for her and excited that I'll be able to continue to watch her play for the next four years,” said Luppi.
