TEWKSBURY — Despite the struggles since the outset several weeks ago, the Tewksbury lacrosse team will thankfully not go winless this season. As the abbreviated campaign reached its midpoint last week, the Redmen were finally able to break into the win column on Friday evening.
On the strength of five goals from junior Jason Cooke and hat tricks from junior Rory Power and freshman Braydon Aylward, Tewksbury toppled Haverhill in convincing fashion, 16-9. The long-awaited triumph was, in part, the result of building frustration, particularly after dropping a winnable game to this same Haverhill club the night before.
“We arrived at the field earlier than usual on Friday,” said Tewksbury head coach Anthony Pontes, who improved to 1-6 overall. “We had an extra long opportunity to warm up and the way they were going through the throwing, catching, and shooting drills, I could tell they were ready to play. It was like night and day compared to the previous game.”
In the first of the back-to-back series against the Hillies, staged at Haverhill Stadium, Tewksbury suffered the consequences of 41 ground balls claimed by the opposition and Shane McGonagle, who led his team to the 10-7 win with four goals. Allowing Haverhill to claim its first win of the season was a bitter pill to swallow for the Redmen.
“Basically, that loss lit a fire under us,” said Pontes, who claimed a steady rain throughout did little to hurt the undertaking. “We weren’t going to let it happen again. In the rematch, we were leading comfortably by four at halftime but we didn’t let up on them. Our guys were really focused to go back out there and put the game away.”
Focused was junior midfielder Caden Conners, who contributed four assists to the effort, along with a pair of goals. According to Pontes, Conners wasn’t available for the first meeting with Haverhill and his absence was felt.
“We got Caden back on Friday and he made a huge difference to the outcome,” the coach said. “Along with the four assists, he had a few dodges and several no-look passes. It might have been a little risky to do that but it worked for him so I can’t complain.”
Last week, Tewksbury lost the services of tri-captain Kyle Darrigo who, all season long, has been the vocal leader of this team. As a result of a nagging shoulder injury, reinjured during a game last week, Darrigo will now support his teammates from the safety of the sidelines.
“I believe Kyle was hurt in a football game (back in the Fall-2 season),” explained Pontes. “He took a hit in the Central Catholic game on Monday and aggravated the injury. He’s supposed to playing football at college in the fall so we’re taking him out of the lineup in a cautious approach.”
While Pontes admits Darrigo will be tough to replace, he is confident that he has players who will step into the role. Players like Sean Hirtle, who impressed on face-offs in the win over Haverhill and added what his coach described as a “pretty nice goal”.
“I believe Sean won at least seventy-five percent of the face-offs,” said Pontes. “We don’t really put a lot of time into practicing face-offs so he doesn’t get a lot of reps but you wouldn’t know it. He was absolutely on fire. He was also the one who would frequently scoop up ground balls and leg it upfield, which is exactly what we need from our short sticks.”
Cooke with five goals and Power with three combined for half of Tewksbury’s offense. Both players have the respect of their coach for their abilities on the field.
“Jason Cooke has incredible hands, he know exactly where his stick should be at all times, has great off-ball movement, and knows when to make a cut,” said Pontes. “He’s always moving his feet, trying to get open, and seldom misses when he’s on the crease. And Rory Power uses his big body to intimidate the defense. He uses that size to get to the cage and it usually pays off.”
Junior Sean Lane, who Pontes said has improved enough to earn top ranking on the squad as a thrower and catcher, added a pair of goals and three assists. And freshman Braydon Aylward, who was a midfielder earlier, but in the third period was moved to attacker, chipped in three goals and an assist.
Freshman goaltender Skyler Schielding turned aside 11-shots and was often heard barking orders to his teammates.
“Skyler had a great game and stopped several that should have been goals,” said Pontes. “He was also very vocal, telling senior players where they should be. If I put myself in his shoes, as a fifteen-year-old, I don’t think I’d have the nerve to do that. I give him a lot of credit. You can see his confidence building and a win like this will certainly add to that.”
Tewksbury will wrap-up the season with a home-in-home series with Dracut this week and another two-game set against Methuen next week.
