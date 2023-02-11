LOWELL – The Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team took care of business this past week with two convincing victories over Haverhill and Lowell, bringing the team's record back to the .500 mark at 7-7.
In the 71-36 road victory against Haverhill, senior Vicki Lavargna led the way with 18 points and senior Samantha Ryan added in 11.
On Tuesday night, the Redmen started off extremely slow against Lowell, trailing 10-3 with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
“We haven't seen that 3-2 (zone defense this year) so it took us a while to adjust. I was hoping we would hit some shots earlier (but it didn't happen),” said head coach Joel Mignault. “(We didn't come to play) a little bit on the defensive end (to start the game). They had a couple of easy looks that they shouldn't have had and we missed out on a couple of hustle plays but sometimes I feel like that happens whenever we miss (a bunch of) our shots, we get a little lackadaisical on defense.”
Tewksbury closed the first quarter trailing 10-4 before outscoring the Red Raiders 19-7 in the second quarter, including ending the final 3:45 on a 9-3 run. Ryan was instrumental in the push as she had seven of her game high 17 points, including a trey and back-to-back inside buckets. Lavargna and Kat Macdonald added three-pointers of their own, while Dakota Malazia and Brooklynn DeGrechie added field goals and Alyssa Adams buried two free throws.
“It was good to see (our offense and defense) pick up in that second quarter and then in the second half, our defense was much better. They still scored some of their points off second chances, so we need to be better than that,” said Mignault.
Lowell started the third quarter on a 5-0 run to close the gap down to four, before Tewksbury outscored them 22-7 in the final 12:02 of the game. Ryan scored ten of her points during that stretch, while, Lavargna added five more including a three-pointer. Adams hit a jump shot and Macdonald drained four free throws.
Tewksbury will travel to Concord-Carlisle on Friday, before hosting a strong Dracut team on Valentine's Day evening starting at 6:30. The Redmen need three wins in their final six games to qualify, or stay within the top-32 teams in the Division 2 Power Rankings. Currently they stand in at No. 20.
GYMNASTICS
Last Thursday, the Tewksbury Gymnastics team defeated Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsboro 135.20-128.8 in the team's final regular season meet. The win gives Tewksbury a 4-4 record.
Senior Amanda Ogden led the way with another terrific outing. She ended up with scores of 9.55 on the floor, 9.35 on the vault, 9.2 on the beam and a 9.0 on the bars. She finished with an outstanding 37.10 all-around score.
The other all-around participant was eighth grader Lila Areias, who finished with a 31.60. She earned scores of 8.6 on the floor, 8.4 on the vault, 7.6 on the bars and a 7.0 on the beam.
Also coming through with strong performances included Alexa Devlin with an 8.3 on the floor, an 8.05 on the vault and an 8.0 on the beam. Maddie Carroll finished with a 7.9 on the vault and a 7.0 on the bars, Keira Gaffney earned a 7.8 on the beam and a 5.0 on the bars, Abby McCarthy scored a 7.7 on the beam and finally Alyssa Flahive finished with a 7.3 on the beam and a 6.6 on the floor.
Tewksbury will compete in the MVC League Championship Meet on Thursday night at the A-2 Facility in Salem, New Hampshire starting at 6:15 pm.
