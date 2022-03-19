BOURNE – After playing their best game of the season in their thrilling Round of 16 win over Winthrop last Wednesday night, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team hit the road once again two nights later to take on another powerful opponent in their home rink, this time taking on No.4 seed Sandwich at the Gallo Arena in Bourne in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 4 State Tournament last Friday night.
Unfortunately for the No. 12 Rams, the results were not quite as favorable this time around, as they came up on the short end of a 7-0 score, marking a tough end to a fine season that saw Shawsheen finish 16-6-1 overall.
As good as Shawsheen had played against some very tough competition in their first two playoff games in picking up wins over West/East Bridgewater and Winthrop, it seemed clear from the outset that Sandwich was on another level, as they controlled play almost from the outset, outshooting the Rams 14-5 in the first period and continuing with that trend for much of the game.
"We played one of our worst games against a very good team. I feel if we performed as we did on Wednesday, it would have been a much different game," Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. "We basically could not get out of our own way and made way too many mental mistakes to even be in the game. With that being said, the team had a great season and battled hard throughout. They showed resiliency all season long. They are a great group."
The large advantage in shots eventually paid off for Sandwich, as they took a 1-0 lead with 4:37 left in the first period on a goal by sophomore Jack Connelly. Still, thanks to the efforts of Shawsheen goalie Aiden MacLeod, who had already played two outstanding games in the state tournament, it looked like the Rams would go to the first period intermission facing just that one goal deficit.
That was not to be the case, however, as Blue Knights sophomore Chris Cardillo scored a back breaker of a goal with just three seconds left in the period, putting in a rebound of a Chris McIver shot to make it 2-0, and send the Rams to the locker room deflated after the first 15 minutes of play.
"There is a huge difference between a 1-0 and 2-0 score to end a period, especially in a state game. The way that it occurred with minimal time left on the clock was another kicker. I could see it in the team's eyes in the locker room," Baker said. "They already looked defeated. But with that being said, we didn’t come out of the locker room like the team I saw all season long battling to get back into games if we needed too.
“We came out in the second flat again and allowed Sandwich to control the play again. It was very mind boggling to the coaching staff."
Sandwich took advantage of their momentum at the start of the second period when senior Drew MacKinnon scored his 23rd goal of the season to make the score 3-0 just 34 seconds into the frame and when MacKinnon added another goal, this time a shorthanded tally with 6:46 left in the period to make it 4-0, it was all but over for the Rams.
Shawsheen continued to battle, with Quinn Fallon and Zack Patterson each having a chance late in the period to get on the board, but Sandwich goalie Michell Norkevicius was equal to the task each time and the teams headed to the second intermission with the score still at 4-0.
Three more goals by the Blue Knights in the third period brought a rather humbling end to the season for the Rams, but as they went through the traditional handshake line, it was impossible to think of their season as anything other than a success. While they were unable to win a fifth consecutive CAC title, finishing second to Essex Tech, they won 16 games including a pair of state tournament games. Baker would have of course liked to win even more games in the tournament, but he was proud of the season they had.
"Absolutely I am very happy. There was very little or no tournament experience on this team," Baker said. "But they worked hard all season long, and played into the second week of March and knocked off the fifth seed in Winthrop. The team has a great bond from the seniors down to the freshmen. They are a great group of kids."
And while the Rams will have to deal with the loss of some key seniors, particularly tri-captains Ryan Dusablon and Aydan Churchill of Wilmington along with Tom Sampson, as well as goalies Tom Dalton and Joe McLaren, both of Wilmington, they will bring back a strong core to next year’s team.
Leading scorers Chase and Brady Darcey, a sophomore and a junior respectively, will return to power the Rams offense as will sophomore forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington, junior forward Nick Calouro of Tewksbury and sophomore defenseman Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury. Junior goalie Aiden MacLeod will also return between the pipes after some stellar post season play, so there is plenty of reason for optimism for the Rams moving forward.
The reality is they could be even better next season, but Baker knows that it will not come without a lot of hard work.
"Every team has the potential to be better. It all depends on how hard they want to work at it in the offseason," Baker said. "I hope this team has that itch now to succeed and will put in that extra effort off of the ice and train for next season. We need to get stronger and faster as a team. That all happens off the ice."
