After a tough 0-3 week for the Tewksbury High School Golf Team, the group turned to a new set of matches with some lessons learned and determination to get back into the win column.
Last Tuesday, the Dracut Middies made the trip to Trull Brook Golf Course where the Redmen were able to defend their home course, winning 14.5-5.5 and improving their overall record to 3-6 on senior day.
Tewksbury notched four individual match winners, including Ryan Flynn 4&2, Conor Cremin 4&3, Ben O'Keefe 3&2, and Michael Hill 3&2. Along with the win, it was a special day for senior Michael Hill as he earned his first varsity points.
“Michael's proven to be such a fantastic teammate, along with David Penney who outwardly support, root for and cheer for guys they are playing against in practice,” said head coach Jim Sullivan. “They are both guys that have been terrific members of our golf program for four years and continue to work extremely hard and have done everything that has been asked of them and are willing to do whatever the team or program needs from them.
“I was so happy for Michael as he continues to work each day at practices and then also goes out and works to improve on the weekends as well.”
Matt Cooke flatted his match and was a co-medalist on the day with a score of 39, and David Penney also earned a flat.
Four ball match winners for Tewksbury were Cooke and Flynn 2&1, Cremin & O'Keefe 5&3, and Hill and Penney 2&1. The final four ball match was a flat by Ryan Baker and Scott Lightburn.
Besides from getting back to winning ways, Sullivan was proud of all six of his seniors for earning points on a day that recognized their commitment to the program.
“This has been a fun group of seniors to be around and ones that have been a part of the program for multiple league championships. It's always great when you have senior day and you can come away with a victory for all of the seniors to show your appreciation towards them,” said Sullivan.
On Wednesday, Tewksbury traveled to Mount Pleasant Golf Course where they took on Lowell in an MVC II matchup. The Redmen were able to go on the road and come away with a 13-7 victory moving their overall season record to 4-6.
Cooke was the low scorer for the Redmen on the day shooting a 2 over par 38 and winning his match 1-up on the ninth hole by making a very good par. Additional individual match winners for the Redmen were senior Ryan Flynn 1-up, junior Ryan Baker 4&3, freshman Ricky Pacheco 4&3, and sophomore Jake Civitarese 5&4.
Tewksbury was able to come away with three of the four ball matches on the day as well. Teaming up for four ball victories for the Redmen were Ryan Flynn & Ryan Baker 3&2, Victor Pacheco and Ricky Pacheco 3&2, and Michael Hill and Jake Civitarese 2-up.
Sullivan was proud of his team for bearing down throughout a very close match and coming away with a road victory. From last week, Sullivan is already seeing improvements made on the golf course.
“Being able to go on the road and play better is something that we've been able to do this year, and is a good sign of development for our players! It's a good feeling for everyone to be successful this week in both of the first two matches. Seeing guys play better and get better each day has been great as that's the goal, and what's been even better is that they have seen the results of it on the scoreboard as well,” said Sullivan.
To finish off a so far successful week, the Redmen traveled to Chelmsford Country Club on Thursday to battle current MVC II leaders and frontrunners, Chelmsford High School.
Unfortunately for the Redmen, the match would end up in Chelmsford's favor by a score of 15-5.
Individual winners for Tewksbury were Jeremy Insogna 1-up and Ricky Pacheco 1-up. Ricky Pacheco and Scott Lightburn paired up to win the lone four ball match for the Redmen.
This match solidified Chelmsford as MVC II Champions, and although Sullivan is disappointed that the MVC Title wouldn’t be brought back for the second season in a row, he acknowledges the skill and experience Chelmsford has. On the flip side, he hopes this season can provide the necessary experience for his players to be in contention for the league title in the near future.
In order to qualify for the Division II Central Massachusetts Sectional Team Tournament, the team needs to post a .500 regular season record. With the Redmen now at 4-7, it puts the team on the bubble as they look to finish the season strong.
“Our record now puts us on the bubble and in serious jeopardy of not qualifying as a team for the Division II Central Massachusetts Section Team Tournament,” said Sullivan. “We'll continue to work to improve and get better each day down the stretch here with matches next week against Billerica on Tuesday and Methuen at home on Wednesday and see where we end up. We're going to battle here to the end and give it our very best effort and shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.