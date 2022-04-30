TEWKSBURY – After starting the season out with an 0-4 record, last week Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball coach Kirk Monbleau said that he knew what kind of talent was in the Redmen dugout, it's just a matter of making the pitches, playing defense and getting the timely hitting, which wasn't all coming on a consistent basis.
Last Wednesday and Thursday, Monbleau saw the team dip to 0-6 with defeats to Andover (8-4) and Dracut (9-1). Then after three days off and their next game this past Monday, the team was without a handful of players due to the school's DECA trip and another one out with a death in his family. Despite the shortage, despite the 0-6 record, the team grinded out its first win of the season, with a 4-0, three-hit shut out win over Billerica.
In this contest, Tewksbury received terrific pitching with the duo of Kodie LeGrand and Drew Nestor, who combined for the shut out and behind them the defense was strong throughout the seven innings. At the plate, the team scuffled, leaving a lot of runners on base, but did take advantage of some wildness by the Billerica pitchers, and some of their own shady defense.
“It was really important to take (advantage of some Billerica miscues),” said Monbleau. “We did play pretty good defense and we got another strong outing on the mound by Kodie (LeGrand). He went 5.2 innings only gave up three hits, and had five strikeouts. Drew Nestor did a great job in relief, faced four batters and struck out two. The pitching staff did good, defensively we played well, but we still had a handful of times of stranding runners. This keeps happening where we have had a ton of guys in scoring position and we're not getting the timely hits.”
The game was scoreless going to the bottom of the third. Tewksbury loaded the bases on a walks to Billy Burriss and Dylan Paulding before LeGrand reached on an error.
Matt Cooke followed and got hit by a pitch to score what proved to be the game winning run.
In the bottom of the fourth, with the bases empty and two outs, Burriss got things going with a walk and he advanced to third on the first varsity hit by senior Andrew Della Piana “the voice of Tewksbury sports.” Aidan Crogan walked to load the bases, and that followed with a free pass to Paulding, scoring Burriss to go up 2-0.
In the top of the sixth, Billerica loaded the bases with two outs. Monbleau then took out starter LeGrand, who pitched his third gem of the season, in favor or relief pitcher Drew Nestor. He got the next batter to fly out to end the inning and then retired the side in order in the seventh, including two strikeouts.
“Nestor got the start against Andover and he held his own against a really good team. When he came into the season, we originally thought he was going to be just a relief guy, but he ended getting that start,” said Monbleau. “We clearly trust him in tight spots, coming in today with the bases loaded and two outs and getting out of the jam with a fly ball. He throws firm, he has a few nice breaking pitches and his fastball has a good little run on it. He's a guy who we definitely like in that relief role, but if the opportunity presents itself and we need a start from another guy, he's the one we will turn to.”
In the home half, Tewksbury padded its lead. Burriss again started the rally with a single. Della Piana got hit by a pitch and Crogan then delivered a RBI double down the left field line. Paulding was intentionally walked, and the next batter Cooke hit a comebacker and Billerica got the force out at home, but the throw to first sailed, allowing another run to score.
Besides the tremendous pitching, the start of the game was Billy Burriss, who in his first varsity start, got his first varsity hit, walked twice, scored three of the team's four runs, started two rallies and played flawlessly at second base.
“We brought Billy Burriss up from the JV team against Dracut but he got in the game late, so today he started at second base and did very well in the field and at the plate he got a hit, two walks and scored three runs so he made his presence felt for sure,” said Monbleau.
Tewksbury faced Haverhill on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Chelmsford on Friday, before coming home to face Methuen on Monday. Monbleau was asked what his team needs to do to get a winning streak going.
“We just need to play good baseball. I know that sounds so vague and obvious, but I feel like every game something happens to us defensively and that's a play that we have to make ten out of ten times and we're not making it,” he said. “We have been getting some pretty good outings from our pitchers, so that needs to keep happening but we also need to give those pitchers some better run support.”
