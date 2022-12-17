TEWKSBURY – Last winter, Alex Arbogast stole the show and the headlines when it came to the Tewksbury Boys and Girls Track teams. This year he could very well have some company.
On the girls side, head coach Fran Cusick was thrilled when he found out that senior Jayani Santos, who had a terrific outdoor season, will be competing this winter as part of the Girls' Indoor team. Santos, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to run at Division 1 U-Mass Lowell, is coming off a spring season where she was second in the Merrimack Valley Conference and fourth in Division 4 in the 200-meters.
“Jayani joining the team is big. I think she's going to be one of the better sprinters in the league and in the state,” said Cusick. “She's been training really well during the off-season. She came into the spring with no experience whatsoever and now she has pretty much a half of a season under her belt and she's had some really good off-season training. She looks really good in her early workouts.”
Besides Santos, fellow senior Emma Jensen was fourth and fifth in the 100-and 400-meter hurdles at the MVC Championship Meet and then she went on to take 4th in the 400-hurdles and eighth in the 100-hurdles at the Division 4 state meet. Another hard-working veteran returning is Kimsan Nguyen, a junior, who will compete in the middle distance events.
“Kimsan Nguyen is a good runner and is now a veteran. Emma Jensen is fully healthy and I think she'll be really good too. We have some talent in there. We'll see how it comes together,” said Cusick.
Besides Santos and Jensen, the other two seniors include Julia Barletta and Olivia Millspaugh. The junior class includes Dephnie Alcide, Lily Boucher, Delia Conte, Renuka Late, Cassidy Page, Alana Price, Kristina Smith and Skye Tambi.
The sophomore class includes Emalee Boyce, Vanessa Chen, Madelyn Duggan, Rania Elouahi, Reese Maniscalco, and Alejandra Polanco.
“We are a pretty young team and we have a lot of new people. We don't have a whole lot of experience. We're still trying to figure out who will be doing what (events). We don't have a lot of distance runners or throwers,” said Cusick. “We're hurting a little bit numbers wise – I think we have about 30 people or so, which is small. But everyone who has been here has been real attentive and it's been a really nice group. I'm hoping that we can improve as the year goes on. That's really my main focus – just figuring things out and hopefully if we all improve individually and collectively, we'll see some good results as a team.”
Tewksbury will open the season Sunday at the new and gorgeous New Balance Facility starting at 10:00 am. Tewksbury will be in the MVC Small School and will compete against Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut and Lawrence, as part of four separate meets which will include competing against the MVC teams from the large school division at the same time, but only team scores will count against the opponent of the day.
“In the league, I think we will probably struggle against Billerica, but I would think that would be competitive against Chelmsford, Dracut and Lawrence,” said Cusick.
