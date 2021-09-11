TEWKSBURY – Last year during the weird COVID-19 season where basically the members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team ran against themselves through virtual meets, head coach Fran Cusick still saw a strong overall season, including his team finishing with a 5-2 record.
This fall things are back to normal, but for his team the roster is much different. There's no more automatic winner in Makayla Paige, and instead there's a small group of hard working, determined girls, who love the sport, want to get better and along the way win some meets.
“We have a small team but we're bigger now than we were. At the first day we had just ten kids show up and I'm like 'oh this is going to be tough' because I wasn't entirely sure who was actually going to come out for the team,” said Cusick. “Depending on how many eighth graders we get, we could end up to have 15 or 16 kids which is pretty much what we had before. The other thing is a decent amount of the kids we have now are new to the sport. It's not like we have 16 kids who are all veterans.”
The Redmen will have two of the top runners in the league with seniors Maci Chapman and Molly Cremin. They both have made giant strides over the years.
“Molly and Maci will be competing in some higher invitation meets because they certainly have the capabilities to do a lot better than they did last year,” said Cusick. “Really the last time they ran a competitive cross-country meet was two years ago during their sophomore seasons and they are significantly better athletes now. I'm excited for them to get an opportunity to run some actual 5Ks against some good competition, whereas last year, it was dual meets every week but against no competition.”
The two of them are good friends and will look to form a strong 1-2 punch. There's also a handful of other experienced runners who are returning.
“We've got a handful of returners, Maci and Molly obviously and then Olivia Millspaugh and Elyse O'Leary are going to be our top runners I would imagine, but we haven't really done any time trials or races yet. We have our first one on Wednesday so that should tell us where we are,” said Cusick. “Those four are our top returners and we also have Tierney Trant, Erica Hinkle, Maisan Nguyen and Victoria Allen have all been on the team before.
“Cassidy Paige is also back but she's more of a sprinter/soccer player. She showed some flashes of being pretty good in cross-country, so potentially she could be a surprise, but she's really much more of a sprinter. Then we have a bunch of people who are basically brand new to the sport and have not done a lot of running.”
Also a part of the team includes senior Maddy Forgione, junior Grace Carroll and sophomores Alexis Rooney, Dephnie Alcide and Skye Tambi. There's also some potential eighth graders joining as the program was granted the waiver.
“It's been interesting. We are trying to integrate the new people in, yet still trying to make sure that the veterans are getting what they need. It's been good so far,” said Cusick. “I like the vibe of the team. Everyone is really friendly.
“It'll certainly be a change from the years past. It's our first year without Makayla Paige, without Erin Sands, without Izzie Carleton and we have lost some pretty good people the last few yeas and also we lost Maria Da Silva, who was a really good team leader so it's definitely going to be a change for us.
“League wide numbers are pretty low so I know it's not just ice. There's a bunch of teams in the league that are really small (in numbers), like Lawrence and Dracut and even Billerica's numbers are pretty low. The participation in cross-country and sports in general is pretty down. Our biggest thing is just improving from where we start.”
Tewksbury opened the season on Wednesday against Billerica with results not known as of presstime.
