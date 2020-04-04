On Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Board of Directors met through a conference call and voted unanimously to start of the spring high school sports season on May 4th and extend the original end date a week back to June 27th (June 28th rain date), all pending on the coronavirus situation.
On May 4th, the spring season will start with tryouts and practices, before games would begin on May 12th. Governor Charlie Baker has mandated that all schools are closed until May 4th, due to the outbreak of the COVD-19 virus.
The MIAA Board of Directors along with the Tournament Management Committee (TMC) approved a short-season which includes a minimum of eight games and a maximum of 12 games for all sports (baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track-and-field), as well as a state tournament, with that format to be determined at a later date.
"The MIAA is trying," said Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin. "They extended the deadline for the season until June 27th. They made fair rulings on Physicals and Eligibility. The TMC will layout a format soon and we will see how it looks. It looks like they have some thoughts about non-qualifying (state tournament) teams to play a few more games as well. They provided some structure if we can go back and are allowed to play. Let's keep our fingers crossed."
During the conference call, the MIAA approved that the traditional tryout/practice span of 11 days is trimmed down to seven days with the exception of rugby and golf, but none of the Town Crier's three local high schools, Tewksbury, Wilmington and Shawsheen Tech offer those sports. In addition, the MIAA approved to suspend exclusion and endowment games for the spring season, to allow sub-varsity teams to play through June 27th.
Furthermore, the MIAA also voted 19-0 to waive the MIAA Rule 58.1 to allow principals to determine student eligibility for the spring season, and allow any physicals done as of March 13th to remain valid, while other students have been given an extension of May 4th to get an exam.
As for the possibility of a state tournament, the TMC was asked for recommendations and those will be discussed at the next meeting. There's been discussions already of possibly having a league tournament or a sectional tournament consisting of just league champions, but not with the extended week of play, there could be further explorations.
"I think it's great that the MIAA is hopeful to start on May 4th," said Wilmington High interim AD Ed Harrison. "I do also. But the decision if we play will be made by our Superintendent (Dr. Glenn Brand)."
All decisions will ultimately be made by either President Trump, Governor Baker, each school's superintendent, and then the MIAA.
