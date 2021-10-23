TEWKSBURY – A year ago, John Ragucci was the No. 6 golfer on the Tewksbury Memorial High School Golf team.
Today, he's the Co-Most Valuable Player of the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 League.
Certainly, a giant leap to say the least.
“John went from being our number five or six guy, probably more six than five, to our number one guy,” said head coach Jim Sullivan. “He had a huge off-season. He played a lot of golf in the summer, he played a lot with the NEPGA Jr stuff.
“Coming into the season, you probably would have thought that Brady (Lane), who had played the most varsity matches in the past, would be our number one guy, but they played off each day in tryouts and Johnny was a little better than Brady, but they ended up playing together (in Group 1&2).”
Ragucci edged out Lane in the pre-season to earn the team's No. 1 spot but in match play, it doesn't mean as much. He was paired with Lane the entire season as the two were instrumental in helping the Redmen capture the Division 2 League Championship title for the third time in the past four years (not counting last year's abbreviated COVID season).
“John had a really good year for us. He finished 9-4 (in match play) overall in the league playing at Number 1, so that's pretty good,” said Sullivan. “The kid from Lowell was 8-4-1 and they were the two best players in the MVC Division 2, in terms of records and they both shot the same score (at the MVC Meet) and it was on Lowell's home course.”
Ragucci, along with senior teammate Andre Della Piana, both work at Trull Brook Golf Course, the home of the Redmen. The two took advantage of that and played a lot during the spring and summer, leading up to this memorable season. In addition, Ragucci signed up for the NEPGA Jr program and played in about five or six events.
“I played at Atkinson (New Hampshire), Crystal Lake (Golf Course in Rhode Island) and probably had my best round at Campbell Scottish Highlands (course in Salem, New Hampshire) and I think I shot an 80 there,” he said. “All of that definitely helped a lot. My junior year was definitely good but there was so much that I needed to improve on. Over the summer, I really improved on my irons. I was able to really approach my shots a lot closer, especially with my chipping, that was really critical to my game this year.”
He said that he improved his short game so much, that he took about five or six strokes off his score from a year ago. As for his drives, he said he's consistently about 260 yards.
“I try to keep a smooth swing. I don't try to swing from my shoes. When I do that, (the ball) then starts going left and right, so I try to keep (the ball) in the fairway, play a short (iron shot and go from there),” he said.
That mentality helped him shoot a low round score of 37 in a match against Methuen, while it also earned him the D2 POY, and more importantly it helped the team win the D2 league title.
“We had high hopes that we could win the league title, but we went into every match, just going shot-by-shot honestly, just trying to get better every day,” he said. “To be able win the league title, with that group (of inexperienced players), being so young (is a great accomplishment).”
And so is becoming the league’s best player.
