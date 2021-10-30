ANDOVER/TEWKSBURY – Before Matthew Jo joined the Methuen/Tewksbury Co-Op/Co-Ed Swim team, he had a strong background in the sport, competitively swimming since the age of five.
So when he dove into the pool for the first time in an official meet, competing in the 100-yard breaststroke, Jo did something that head coach Jason Smith wasn't expecting.
“In the middle of the race, he stopped and looked around to see where everyone else was — so he wasn't focused,” said Smith. “He needed to focus on his swim and look straight ahead and go. Instead, he was looking around for everybody else, like 'where are we and where is everyone else'? Once he stopped that and was able to focus, that's when you saw the steady improvement of improving his time.”
That first race, Jo finished with a time of 1:15.27.
“The first time, I don't know, it was just pretty bad. Throughout the rest of the meets, I fixed by technique and stuff,” said Jo. “Plus I have been practicing a lot harder in practices and my coaches have helped me a lot. He's also giving me some small tips that have helped me focus on my own race.”
That extra help and guidance, and that hard work in practice and focusing better, has helped Jo trim his time down seven seconds, to 1:08.51, which he did last week against Stoneham.
“Matthew had to understand what the competition was going to be like and had to focus on his own individual swim, so if you're going to look, do it suddenly, don't turn your head. When you do that, it's going to do nothing but slow you down,” said Smith.
You can call what Jo did a 'rookie mistake' or a 'freshman mistake' since after all he's a ninth grader. Take that mistake away, and this kid has been such an important factor in the Red Rangers' 10-0 undefeated and fourth straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 championship title.
“He has done every event except three, the 500-freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and diving,” said Smith. “And he's qualified (for the sectional meet) in every event he has competed in, the 50, 100 and 200-freestyles, the 200 IM, the 100-butterfly and on three relay teams. The breaststroke is his strongest event. His 200-freestyle has been good and I think he also enjoyed that.”
With the regular season over, Jo has put together some impressive best performances in so many different events. He has his 1:15.27 time in the breaststroke, while he has swam a 58.38 in the 100-free, a 1:07.85 in the butterfly, which he says is the hardest event, a 2:03.88 in the 200-free and a 2:20.10 time in the 200-IM.
Depending on the opponent and who is in and out of the line-up, Smith juggles sometimes pushes his athletes to do two individual and two relay races or has them take a bit of a breather with less events. He also changes events to help improve swimmers in different ways, and that also benefits the team.
That being said, in ten meets thus far and not competing in his strongest events each time, Jo has been a part ten relay teams that have placed first, and has five individual wins, including three in the 100-freestyle, one in the breaststroke and one in the butterfly.
“The versatility he has is terrific and that goes with a lot of the kids on the team,” said Smith. “To be able to put kids into a lot of different parts of the line-up or to mix them around interchangeably is so beneficial. Matthew along with has some others has that capability that all contribute to that versatility. It's our depth and our versatility that has been such a key for us this year.”
Jo said that he started swimming at the age of three, and then was competitive at the age of 5. He followed in the footsteps of his older sister Nicole, who is four years older, and was also previously a part of this Red Rangers' program. Matthew said that she has helped him a lot, not just in swimming but in life. He certainly is glad that she took up the sport first, since after all, he apparently is having a grand ole time.
“This is my first time being on a high school team so it's just been a lot of fun and exciting. Everyone is just so excited every week. This is the first time that I've been in this kind of scenario so it's been so much fun. I've been working really hard at practice so it's just great to be a part of it and seeing the team succeeding,” he said.
While he may have been green with the first event of his first meet, Jo said that right away he knew that he was surrounded by a wealth of talent.
“I'm going to be honest, (I'm) not really (surprised with the 10-0 record),” he answered. “I knew that our team was going to be really good. We have a lot of great swimmers. I'm excited for some championships.”
The post-season meets start Sunday with the MVC Championship Meet. Smith had yet to fill out his line-up card, but you can bet that the breaststroke will be one of Matthew's four events on the day.
“To go from a 1:15 at the beginning of the year to a 1:08 now and he still has a couple of meets left to see what he can do, that is very impressive. We have all been impressed with his swims this season and he's been able to swim in any event that we have needed him and he hasn't complained, well at least not to me,” said Smith. “He's young and is only a freshman, so we look forward to three more years of these kinds of contributions to the team.”
