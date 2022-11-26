WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day.
He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy.
And when it comes to the tradition of Wildcat Football, if you are scrappy, it takes you a long way on the field, and in life.
“He's a hard working kid and I think it's really going to do him well in his next step (after high school) going into the Army (Reserves),” said WHS head coach Craig Turner. “I have all of the respect in the world for him doing that and deciding to take that step and serve the country. Our coaching staff tells him all of the time how proud we are to be his coach. Going down that path says a lot about him and his character. He will be a very successful kid — I know that.”
Watson has already been successful under the command of Turner — who often tried to find someone else for the offensive tackle spot.
“Ryan is the type of kid who you love to see the success that he's having. He's a hard-working kid and things have not come easy for him,” said Turner. “He has put us in a spot where he's earn (the starting position). And I say this with all of the love in my heart, we've tried to find guys who could beat him out, but every week he just kind of pushes people away.
“He practices his absolute tail off every day to the point where he's the kid who is getting into scrapes with people because he goes a little bit harder than they like. I like those guys and those are the types of guys you want on the team.”
Turner has been shuffling different players in and out of the line-up, nearly ever position, whether due to injuries or ineffectiveness, he's made some wholesale changes.
“The line has been very fluent. I started early (in the season), then I didn't start for a bit,” he admitted. “Then we had a freshman Noah Matton who did very well and then he got hurt. It's not rare if you're on the offensive line now and have played one, two or three different position. Michael Ings has literally played every position on the line.
“We have definitely gotten a lot better since day one and I think next year with all of the experience that the returning guys will have, they'll be real good.”
Before next year happens, the OL has to be 'really good' on Thursday against a Tewksbury defensive unit that is very stingy against the run. Without the 'Cats top scorer and back Michael Lawler, that challenge becomes even more difficult.
“They are still a very tough Tewksbury team but definitely not like the ones we have seen in the past,” he said. “I think we have a very good shot at taking this (game). We just have to stay consistent and even if we get down (early), we can't stay down. We have to stay up, because we know Tewksbury won't quit.”
Tewksbury won't quit just like Watson hasn't. Despite losing his starting position for a game or two, or the team's tough 0-8 start before winning the last two games, he has battled through the low and tough times.
“(The season) has not been what we were hoping or expecting, but all in all it's been a good season and we have had fun,” he said. “These last two games getting the wins, we needed those. If we were playing how we are now against some of those teams earlier in the season, even some later in the season, we would be sitting here with a much better record. We were just very inexperienced. We should have steamrolled Arlington Catholic and Greater Lowell (and started out 2-0).”
After those tough early season losses, Watson said that the 'Cats showed a lot of character but not throwing in the towel, when they easily could have.
“It was difficult (losing those first eight games), but we always kept the same energy. The week that we played Watertown was after we came up short against Melrose. We had a great week of practice and I know we lost but the same thing with Stoneham. It kept building. We had good practices and it wasn't turning out in the games, in terms of wins, but when we got to the consolation games, then everything really started to come together.”
While he says that things have started to come together on the field, they have for him as well, off the field. He made the decision to enlist into the US Army National Guard a while ago.
“I was always thinking about it and this year I started to research all the different branches and I kind of leaned on the Army National Guard,” he said. “I may choose to go to Army Active Duty but right now I'm going with the Army National Guard until I can figure some things out. “
Watson will leave for Fort Leonard in Missouri on June 19th of next year, just a short time after he graduates from WHS.
“I'm really excited and can't wait for it. It's just something that I have always thought about and I want to honor and represent the country,” he said.
Until then he just wants to represent Wildcat Football.
“I love the camaraderie and being part of a team. Football is kind of a simple game in a way. When you're on the football field, nothing else matters so that's just kind of always been my thing,” he said, noting that his older sister Hannah is a sophomore member of the Stonehill Division-1 women's soccer team and younger brother Timmy is a member of the WHS Freshman Football team.
This Thursday the siblings will get to watch scrappy No. 77 play one last time.
“Yeah, I get after it. I play with a chip on my shoulder because I didn't play at all last year. This year I came in just ready to play. Also with the clock kind of ticking as I'm never playing football again after Thanksgiving, I just want to let it all out,” he said.
