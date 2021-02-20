TEWKSBURY – With everything he had gone through from his freshman to junior years – broken ankle and missing a season, transferring schools, being a two-year back-up goalie, being academically ineligible at the tail end of last year's season – Chase Perault could have easily been lost in the shuffle by not only the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team's coaching staff, but also with himself.
Instead of straying further away from things that were difficult or not going the way he wanted, Perault changed his ways. He made a promise to himself that he would take his academics more seriously and put in the time needed. He also took the time over this past summer, enrolling into a camp where he was asked to make changes to his style as a goalie, a position he played since he was eight years old.
All of those things — more time with the books, improving his game and sure a little maturity — has pushed Perault into becoming a better overall student-athlete. Today, his grades are solid and he recently applied to two state colleges where he wants to become a Real Estate Agent. In addition to that, his hockey play over the last six weeks has been off the charts.
“Chase really stepped it up with his academics,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “He has gone above and beyond as a student, which is great. He has really done a good job in the classroom. He's also a great teammate. He's great with Benny (O'Keefe) who is the younger goalie. It's almost as if he has taken Benny under his wing. It's good to see. I feel like we have the best two goalies around.”
Perault is an only child to Robert and Robin. He lived outside of Cleveland, Ohio up until he was five years old when the parents moved to Massachusetts. Robert grew up in Medford and played goalie for its high school team in the early 1990s.
“My father introduced me into skating. He never pushed anything onto me and then I said I wanted to become a goalie and he was very surprised,” said Chase. “He was the one who introduced me to skating and he's just been so supportive. Both of my parents have been extremely supportive throughout my hockey career. My dad is the one that got me into the 'Stop It Goaltending' and he's the one who has just helped me with everything throughout my hockey career.”
He attended 'Stop It Goaltending' to get more training and overall help with his skill-set. In fairness, Perault didn't have much high school experience so the camp was probably needed regardless of his situation. As a freshman at St. John's Prep, two days before trying out for the team he broke his ankle. He didn't play that entire season and ended up transferring to TMHS that spring.
As a sophomore, Perault made the varsity hockey team, serving as a back-up to Patrick Letourneau, who at the time was in his third year as the starting goalie. Perault played sparingly, while Letourneau helped the Redmen advance to the state championship game.
As a junior, Perault was again the back-up to Letourneau, but in addition to that a talented freshman, Ben O'Keefe, was added to the roster as a third goalie. Chase again played sparingly, making 36 total saves on the season and posting a very respectable 1.44 GAA.
“I honestly think that's what made me a better goalie – seeing Patrick play and reflecting off of him made me realize my flaws much more. Those couple of years of playing behind Patrick was a good thing for me,” said Perault.
Towards the end of last year's season, before the team got into the state tournament, Perault wasn't able to be with the team.
“Last year was rough,” he said. “I promised myself that I would focus on my schoolwork a lot more and not have that happen again. And I'm not getting any bad grades this year. Last year I was focusing in on mainly just hockey, but now I have learned how to manage my time through both, academics and hockey now.”
While he promised himself to do better in school, he also wanted to work at his craft as a goalie. Before this year, he was more of a stand-up goalie, who needed to move quicker, especially up and down. He went to the camp, and they tweaked a few things.
“They taught me some basic stuff, but really trying to stay low. I was not able to get down quick enough so they changed my stance and that helped me a lot. They worked a lot on going down and getting back up again. Everytime I started out, that was their thing – you have to do the five positions in the crease and you have to go up, down, slide, up, down and go back. That was a very important thing for them.”
Despite going to that camp, Perault entered this season not knowing really where he stood. With O'Keefe in the wings — who easily could have been handed the key as the goalie for the next three seasons — as well as the ongoing pandemic, no one knew what to expect. Perault just wanted a chance to show what he could do.
“Going into the season I knew that the two of us were pretty evenly matched up,” said Perault. “Benny is a great goaltender. He has made some great saves. I know that I wouldn't want to play with any other goalie. We always give each other feedback on what we see, with what the other one is doing wrong or right. We give each other compliments on the things that we see that the other has improved on. He's just a very good goalie to be playing next too.”
Coming out of the two-week practice stage, Doherty's plan was to alternate them in the beginning and see if one took the job over the other.
“It's been tough for Chase the last few years because he was playing behind Letourneau,” said Doherty. “Patrick took us to the state championship game when he was a junior and then was back for his fourth year as a starter with us as a senior and he was a captain. Chase didn't get a lot of time. I got him in there when we could. This year he has really stepped up. It's almost a 'wow' factor, where he came in hungry, came in ready to play and wanted to have a good year. He has definitely stepped up.”
O'Keefe got the start in the team's first game and then it was Perault's turn against a very good North Andover team. The game ended up being chippy, with a lot of penalties called on both sides and both teams having a lot of power play chances. Tewksbury had to fight off a huge 5-on-3 and a huge part of that was Perault making a handful of key stops. In the end he made 26-of-28 saves in the 4-2 win.
“I was very excited to play going into that North Andover game. I realize that game was the one I needed to show coach what I was capable of. I went into that game concentrating and really focused,” he said.
After making 17 saves in a 5-2 win over Chelmsford, Perault saved his best game of the season in his third start, against previously undefeated Central Catholic. Perault was sensational in that game, making 19-of-22 saves in a 4-3 win. There were several instances when he was tested with a barrage of shots, including making four in a row in a series of stops towards the end of the first period.
“That first game against Central Catholic, Chase was dynamic,” said Doherty. “I just watched the game again a little while ago and he made like six pad saves in a row and I was like 'whoa'.”
Perault downplayed that succession of saves.
“In all honesty, all of the shots were down on the ice so I didn't have to do too much. I just had to kick my legs,” the modest goalie said.
Heading into Sunday’s MVC Playoff Cup final with either Central Cathlic or North Andover, Perault has a 4-0 record and a 2.25 GAA, making 69 saves on 78 shots.
Most of those saves have come in the ‘butterfly’ style, one which has been taught to every goalie. It’s a style seen with goalies going down on almost every shot, which sometimes can leave the top corners open. That's basically what the camp transformed Chase into.
“I think also goalies nowadays go down, everyone does and they couldn't protect above their shoulders,” said Doherty. “It seems like Chase is quick to get back up there. He's making those stops (as well), making glove saves and he's making it look easy, like he's done this for a long time. It's very comforting as a coach (when you have a goalie like this).
“Every goalie does the butterfly style now and I talk to (goalie coach) Randy (Boyce) all of the time about it. Sometimes you wish the goalies would just stay up, so they can get to those shots up top and from the point, but I think for Chase, he's become very good at it.”
Chase has also become very good at being a great teammate like Doherty said, and just being so appreciative about having an opportunity to play during an abbreviated COVD-19 season.
“I have nothing negative to say about this team. The coaching staff is the best staff that I have ever played for,” he said. “There hasn't been a year that I have had any problem with any member of any of those teams. They have all definitely helped make me a better goalie and a better person as I prepare to leave high school.
“I am very grateful to everyone on this team and for everyone who have been on the teams in the past two years.”
