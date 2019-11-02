TYNGSBORO — Some outstanding individual efforts and personal bests highlighted a big day of racing for the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Cross Country teams on Saturday, as both teams competed in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships at Greater Lowell Technical High School.
While the overall results were not exactly what either team was looking for, with the girls earning a fourth place finish, while the boys finished sixth, coach Pat Kelly saw plenty of things to like on the day, including a fourth place overall finish by junior Rachael Halas in the girls race.
Overall the girls compiled 81 points in earning their fourth place finish, coming in close behind third place Greater Lawrence and their 74 points. Essex Tech won the meet with an incredible 35 points, while Greater Lowell took second place with 46.
Halas led the way for the Rams on the Girls side, finishing fourth overall in a time of 22:31. Maddie McDonald of Essex Tech took first place in a time of 20:52, followed by Tealiei Chandonnet of Greater Lowell in second in 21:27 and Emily Ernst of Essex Tech in third at 22:06.
Halas was not at one hundred percent, but she still turned in an outstanding performance.
"Rachael ran with a cold. She was sick that day, so she didn't perform as well as she would have liked. In her mind she underperformed, but I thought she ran one hell of a race,” Kelly said. “"In addition to Rachael, I thought a lot of the girls did very well. In that home stretch, we were able to pass a lot of different people. The girls finished fourth overall, but I don't think it is indicative of how good the team actually is. The league right now is really up in terms of talent. It is tough to win, but I thought our girls did very well. You have to remember we are still young, so that could bode well for us next year."
On the girls side, the varsity and junior varsity all ran in one heat. In addition to Halas, other Shawsheen runners included Rybekah Marsh of Wilmington in 16th in a time of 24:08, followed by Kelley DeLosh (21st, 24:30), Jamie Odams of Tewksbury (22nd, 24:39), Hannah Lyle (28th, 25:05), Jess Stevens of Wilmington (33rd, 25:13), Annie Myers (46th, 26:51);
Also, Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury (47th, 26:59), Stephany Krusper of Tewksbury (51st, 27:29), Emily Belski of Tewksbury (53rd, 27:55), Ashley McIntyre (59th, 29:56), Sarah Chaffee (61st, 30:02), Caleigh Shanahan of Tewksbury (65th, 31:18) and Olivia Pangraze (67th, 32:23)
The boys totaled 136 points for their sixth place finish, while Greater Lawrence won with 48 points, edging Essex Tech with 58 points.
Junior captain Alex Smith was the top overall finisher for the Rams in the varsity race, finishing 14th overall in a time of 18:15.
Jazmany Reyes of Chelsea took first place in a time of 17:18, followed by Anthony Iannalfo of Essex in second in 17:23 and teammate Patrick Carbone of Essex in third at 17:24.
In addition to Smith, other Rams runners included sophomore captain Dan Lee of Tewksbury (23rd, 18:42), Paul Tower of Tewksbury (28th 19:03), Joe D'Ampolo of Tewksbury (34th, 19:33), Cam Rich (37th, 19:42), Andrew Stokes of Wilmington (38th, 20:11) and Sam Quattrocchi (39th, 20:55).
“I was pretty pumped about the boys. I thought Alex ran really well as did some other kids at both varsity and JV,” Kelly said. “Often times JV doesn’t get mentioned, but I have to mention freshman John Allard, who finished in fourth place in the JV Meet and ran a very good race. He was only 19 seconds out of first place. In fact, we are going to be putting him in the varsity race at the state vocational meet on Wednesday.”
In addition to Allard’s fourth place finish, which came in a time of 19:40, other JV runners included Max Crocker (21st, 20:45), John Zembeck (23rd, 20:56), Benjamin Hollenbeck (30th, 21:20), Victor Lam (34th, 21:54) Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury (44th, 23:04), Joseph Conte (53rd, 24:07) and Evan Munro of Wilmington (63rd, 33:11).
Both teams were back in action on Wednesday at the Massachusetts State Vocational Cross-Country Championships at the Wrentham Development Center. Results of the meet were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time.
