TEWKSBURY – When Mark Bradley was officially named the head coach of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Basketball team back before the 2009-'10 season, it was said that he had big shoes to fill since the previous coach Pat McAndrews, took the program to a new level having qualified for the state tournament nine of his eleven years, while winning two league titles. All of that came after the program had three coaches in four seasons.
Bradley had a small taste of success filling in as the interim coach for McAndrews during the second half of the 2008-'09 season, finishing with a 7-4 record, which included a first round state tournament loss. From his first game as the interim to his last game guiding the Redmen to a MVC Cup win over Dracut, Bradley certainly filled those big shoes and then some.
Several weeks ago he gave his official resignation letter to Athletic Director Ron Drouin stating different reasons for his decision, and JV coach Joel Mignault has been promoted to replace Bradley at the varsity level.
For Bradley, his decision didn't come easy. Between being a sub-varsity and varsity coach, he has been involved with the program for the past 21 years. He leaves with a 149-110 overall record, four league titles, 12 straight playoff appearances which includes the interim year and not last year's abbreviated COVID season, while guiding the 2018-'19 team to a historical season – reaching the Division 2 North Sectional Final held at the Tsongas Center.
“Mark did a great job and he was very well respected amongst his peers in the league. He absolutely moved our basketball program forward. He took us to the Tsongas Center which we had never been,” said Drouin. “I thought Mark did a super job in his preparation, his practice plans, his practice organization and his scouting. I thought Mark was excellent at that. We never went into a game where we weren't prepared.
“Sometimes life gets in the way. When you are coaching, you forget, and I know this happened to me at times, you have a family, you have a life (outside of coaching) and you have to provide for your family. There's been changes to Mark's professional life – things have exploded for him in a good way and he just doesn't have the time to do this anymore. This is a hit to our basketball program, no question about it.”
Bradley owns his own business, and over the past year-plus, it has changed gears a bit, which is one of the biggest reasons why he is stepping away. The other big factor is his family and wanting to spend more time with them.
“I think the timing was right. Construction wise, building wise with my business, there's more demands and I have to be there,” he said. “We're getting into residential house building now so it's tough to commit fully the way I coach and basically for me, (my time as a basketball coach) was mid-August, all the way to April. That's a long time and it just wore on me. You have the long days of work, then you have to go to practice and you need to stay focused and make sure you are prepared and you continue to try to get better, you get different types of kids and it's just tough to adapt to.
“I felt with Joel there, he's the right person for it, the kids like him and it's a good situation for him. He's a gym teacher in the school, the kids like him, he's invested into Tewksbury. He did tremendous stuff with us during the Fall League team.”
A former three-sport athlete at TMHS, who was part of a Super Bowl Championship team, Bradley has also been a longtime assistant on the very successful football program for over two decades as well. As a basketball coach, he was extremely prepared, fair and certainly demanding. He had to face the iron every single night while competing in such a tough Merrimack Valley Conference league with the likes of Andover, Central Catholic and Chelmsford, who year-in-and-year-out, are among the best teams in the entire state.
“You can look at it a couple of different ways, but I think I always did the best that I could, but I'm not in the building (every day). Having someone in the building it pays dividends and you obviously can see that with Brian (Aylward) with the football program and stuff. I am really excited for Joel. I think he's going to be good. It may take him a while because it's a very tough league, but he's eager and so determined to learn.”
After that 7-4 interim season, Bradley's first season as the official head coach was certainly memorable – and heartbreaking. The Redmen finished that season with a 14-8 record, which included a first round state tournament victory over Dracut, before giving No. 1 seed Melrose a big scare, losing 69-66 in a game that saw Danielle DePierro score 43 of the team's points. Earlier that season, she surpassed the 1,000 point plateau, becoming the second female player in the history of the program to accomplish that feat. DePierro has actually been named the new JV coach, and will serve as Mignault's top assistant.
Besides the 14 wins and that Michael Jordan type performance by DePierro, in January of that season, the team was devastated with the passing of one of its players, Meghan McCarthy.
“That's one of the memories that I have and will always have. That happened very early in my coaching career, when I was the interim and then (a first-year) head coach. To go through that, I will tell you that the school management at that time with Christine McGrath was outstanding at helping me and helping the team through it all,” said Bradley. “In Meghan's loss, we have always maintained that toughness mentality (that she had) and not the 'why me' mentality. I'll never forget that day my whole life. I'll never forget the day that we went to her house when she graduated. I was a part of that. Meghan was a special, special kid and really was for the circumstances that she had to deal with and what she made of it was pretty special. That was definitely a tough thing to do as a young coach, but the school was outstanding about it all.”
After that season, Tewksbury finished 7-14, 9-12 and 10-10, losing three straight times in the state tournament to North Andover.
“Back in the day, we had maybe not as talented squads that competed really hard and it's a pretty good thing to get into the state tournament every single year. I think it is, and it's always a tough thing to accomplish especially in this league. I have been fortunate to be able to do that but it's a tribute to the kids, it really is. They have been consistent that way.
“There were a lot of good teams (during my run). We used to play the brunt of the league and when we had teams that were around .500 or a little bit underneath that mark and we gained so much with not as much talent. We had so many rewarding teams back then that had to go through the gauntlet (of the MVC), playing all of the schools twice and stuff like that. It's a little different (now).”
After that 10-10 season in 2013-'14, the team reeled off seven straight double digit win seasons going 98-55 during a seven-year span, averaging 14 wins per season. During Bradley's run, the Redmen were defeated by either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the bracket six times, including Masconomet, Bedford, Watertown, Wakefield and Pentucket twice – and then had the three losses to NA and singles games to Melrose and Newburyport. On the flip side, Bradley's teams won seven playoff games over Wakefield, Marblehead, Wilmington, Saugus, Danvers, Dracut and Melrose.
The wins over Saugus and Melrose came in that magical 19-4 season that saw the Redmen edged out by Pentucket, 56-45, at the Tsongas Center.
“Obviously the run we had with the (Gallella) twins and getting to the Tsongas Center was a good run. We lost a couple of games early that season and then went on a nice winning streak. That was certainly a memorable season,” said Bradley.
Throughout his tenure as head coach, Bradley said so much credit goes to his assistant coaches – Mike Hayes, Larry Wenz, Kelly Boyle, Sarah Boudreau, Nicole Chaet, Joel Mignault and Jamie Bruno.
“I'm most proud of my assistant Mike Hayes and what he's done for these kids and what he means to me,” said Bradley about Hayes, a volunteer, who started on the bench back when McAndrews coached. “He's a guy who really cares about the sport of basketball and trying to get the best out of everyone. He comes up from Ayer every day (as a volunteer) and he's as much responsible for (the success that we've had).”
While Bradley wanted to publicly thank Hayes and the rest of the assistants over the years, he said he had to thank a few more, who made his entire 21 years so memorable.
“I have a lot of great memories with these kids. I have to thank them so much. It means a lot to me to have graduated from Tewksbury High, and to come back and coach for the same school that you graduated from and to hold that for a long time is pretty special. I am truly grateful getting hired by (former Athletic Director) Bob Aylward (as a freshman coach) to have (former Superintendent of Schools) Christine McGrath (in my corner), for (former Athletic Director) Brian Hickey hiring me as the head coach, and then having (current Athletic Director) Ronnie Drouin and all of the other superintendents there have been all in my corner, just means so much.
“I want to thank the maintenance staff especially Roland Patterson, all of the trainers that I have worked with, to the Town Crier and all of the media people that I have worked with, it's definitely bittersweet now that it's over with.”
Last but not least, he says, he owes so much gratitude to his family.
“For me it's bittersweet that I'm done. I gave up time with my family and my kids. I missed a lot of things because of the commitment that I had to give to the school. I just wanted the winter months (free of coaching) so I could focus on work and spend time with my wife and with my kids,” said Bradley. “(Twenty-one years) is a long time. I'll continue to be an assistant on the football staff, we obviously have a good little staff there. I'm an assistant so I don't have the full responsibility of a head coach. I'll still help out Joel – scouting games and stuff like that, whatever I can to help, I will.
“It's time to spend more time with my family. My wife Shannon has been great through the whole time, especially to go through two seasons, back-to-back and I missed a lot with my kids, Mark, Alexa and Jenna, so it's nice at the end (of a work) day to come home and spend time with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.