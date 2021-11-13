WORCESTER – Sunday was a day to remember for Tewksbury resident Matthew Jo and the rest of his teammates as the Methuen/Tewksbury boys swim-and-dive team captured the Division 1 North Sectional team championship title held at WPI.
The Red Rangers finished the six-team meet with 360 points, well ahead of second-place Billerica with 22 points.
For Jo, he was a sectional champion in both the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:06.37 and the 200-IM at 2:14.41. In addition, he was part of the winning 200-yard free relay team along with Caleb Canavan, Brady Lyons and Philip Nguyen (1:46.09) and was part of the second place 400-yard free relay with Phan, Corey Boisselle and Carter DeLano (3:40.44).
“Matthew had a really nice swim in the 200-IM,” said head coach Jason Smith. “The win was great. It was only the second time he has competed in that event, and he was just shy of qualifying for the state meet. He had a real good back half of the breaststroke to just out-touch his teammate Carter DeLano for his second win of the day. Matthew also had two good swims in his two relays. Not a bad day for a freshman.”
Jo's time in the breaststroke broke a meet record previously held by CJ Khosabjian of Billerica (1:06.40).
As for his male teammates, they also all had fantastic performances. The 200-medley relay team of Philip Nguyen, DeLano, Johnathan Phan and Corey Boisselle finished first, while breaking a meet record set back in 2012 with a combined time of 1:53.18.
Nguyen was also second in the backstroke (1:10.87) and fourth in the breaststroke (1:19.46). DeLano was second in the breaststroke (1:07.09) and second in the 500-freestyle (5:18.94). Phan was also won the butterfly (59.41) and was second in the 200-IM (2:18.59). Boisselle also picked up a first in the 50-free at 24.42 seconds and a second in the 100-free at 54.35 seconds.
The other place finishes came from Caleb Canavan and Jan Polanco, who took first and second in diving with 381.55 and 309.25 points, respectively, and then Brady Lyons and Canavan were fourth and fifth in the 50-free at 26.23 and 27.76.
Turning to the girls team, they finished 14th out of 18 teams. The best placement of the day came from the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Katie LeFebvre, Caitlyn Nims, Callie DeLano and Julia Galuska, who had a combined time of 4:13.28. LeFebvre, DeLano, Galuska and Jackie Gaigals were 14th in the 200-medley relay race with a time of 2:06.37 and then LeFebvre, Marissa Connolly, Nims and Galuska were 15th in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.75.
DeLano was also 14th in the 100-breaststroke and 19th in the 500-freestyle with times of 1:17.46 and 5:57.20, Galuska was 19th in the 100-backstroke at 1:09.67 and then Saddie Mazzeo Ghiranda was 21st in diving with 120.55 points.
