As we get to know each other, it is time for a friendly answer to the question, “How do I submit a story on my son or daughter’s youth sports team?”
The answer is easy, you submit it to the sports department.
Email is easiest, (Sports@yourtowncrier.com), but I’ll even accept phone calls or text messages if need be.
Heck, even good old fashioned snail mail would work.
Now that we’ve covered that aspect of it, here’s the tough part.
Writing the story.
With fall soccer and youth football underway and youth hockey and basketball right around the corner, there’s likely plenty to keep the residents of Wilmington up to date on.
I’d say most folks that submit information to the newspaper do it for one of two reasons...
1: They’ve been “volunteered”
2: Their son or daughter’s team is good and people should know about it.
In either case, if writing isn’t something you do on a regular basis, the thought of sitting down and composing a story about your child’s 5-2 win on the soccer field can be quite daunting.
That’s where our help comes in.
The next few paragraphs will be what will likely become an annual guide to writing about the little guys and gals, a few simple tips to putting together a story so it’s fun and easy for all of us.
By the way, we’ll gladly accept reports on adult sports too — soccer leagues, softball leagues, baseball leagues and anything else (and don’t a picture or two).
Tip No. 1:
Don’t save the score until the end.
It’s not a mystery novel and people won’t be reading every word anxiously anticipating the surprise ending. Get it out there right away, (“Wilmington won 5-2 last Friday”) then provide the details.
Tip No. 2:
Avoid using “us” and “we” in stories.
I’m fairly certain that you don’t skate or run around for the team you’re writing about. If you do, get back to your homework and let your mom or dad write the newspaper story.
Tip No. 3:
No nicknames. No matter how hard you try, no matter what strategies you use, nicknames will never, ever make it into the paper. So save Steve “The Terminator” Tobey and Jamie “Big Bubba” Pote for the team newsletter. Also, if everyone calls your son Brian by the name “Scoop” in every day life, please refer to him as Brian in the newspaper story. His actual name is what we’ll go with. I’m not a party-pooper, it’s just the way it is in the world of newspapers.
And no, the kids don’t like it as much as you think they do.
Tip No. 4:
Short and sweet is the way to go. In football, don’t describe any drives that result in no scoring and don’t tell us who won the coin toss. The phrase “The team went three and out?”
Leave it out.
The same goes for hockey, near-misses and shots that hit the post aren’t important enough to mention.
Tip No. 5:
No abbreviations.
It’s not 18 pts., it’s 18 points. Yds. are not yards and gls. are not goals. It’s first down, not 1st down and it’s never 8 to 3 or even 3-8, always go with 8-3, winning team first. A TD is only two capital letters until you tell people what it is. Say touchdown.
Same goes for QB and PAT.
Tip No. 6:
Avoid private jokes.
They’re probably funny to everyone involved with the team, but they’re not to anyone else. If Mr. Olszewski spilled coffee in the stands during the second period, don’t write about it here. If Mr. Liuzza woke up late and had “bed head” in the stands, don’t write about it here. If Mrs. Baldwin drove to the wrong arena and missed her son’s first goal? Save it for the team banquet.
Tip No. 7:
I know the ultimate goal is to mention as many kids as possible, I try to mention as many names as I can in most of my stories too, but for the sake of time and space, there is an easier way than describing one play that each kid was involved in. If you have a bunch of kids to mention that won’t get into the scoring summary, simply say “also playing well were Mike Liuzza, Steve Tobey, Jason Keith and Doug Hastings.” If it’s 10 names, so be it. If it’s 20, go for it.
I was/am a terrible athlete. Every time I was mentioned in a story it was for “also hustling throughout the game.”
Tip No. 8:
Your kids are good, I’d never debate that, but please avoid comparing the little tykes to professional athletes.
Little Mikey doesn’t skate like David Pastrnak, Pastrnak would skate circles around your son.
Sarah doesn’t drain three-pointers like Jason Tatum, she’s four-feet tall.
The following is an actual account from a youth hockey story a few years back. Keep in mind, this was a game involving 7-year-old players:
“The goal was reminiscent of the one scored by Mike Eruzione in the Olympics.”
Really?
Comparisons to famous or professional athletes will be filed with nicknames.
Tip No. 9:
Personal comments are not needed. If you say the referees were terrible, you look like a sore loser. If you put things in capital letters, it doesn’t provide emphasis, it provides more work for your sports editor as all of the letters have to be changed back to lower case.
Other things to avoid in this tip...
• “The kids played their hearts out.”
• “There’s no stopping this squad.”
• “This group of amazing athletes really understands what it is like to be a team.”
• “Just like the Patriots, this team won because of a total team effort.”
Use the locker room to pump up the troops, not the newspaper.
Tip No. 10:
Goals are goals, nobody put any biscuits in any baskets. Nobody brought the football to “the house.” It’s the end zone and it’s a touchdown.
Just so we’re all on the same page, here is a mock story of the Town Crier hockey team’s 5-4 win over the Badgers:
“The Town Crier Goons beat the Badgers on Saturday, 5-4.
Jim Baldwin led the way for the Goons with two goals and two assists while other goal scorers included Mike Liuzza, Steve Tobey and Scott Olszewski.
Several other players earned assists including Bryan Brothers, Jimmy Haines and Jason Keith.
The game was tied at four in the third period until Liuzza finished off a pass by Brothers with just 20 seconds left to play. Defensively, the Tigers were led by Scott Olszewski, Scott Martellucci and Mark Nichols.
Also showing good hustle was Joe Halpern and Paul Falewicz.”
If nobody writes about your team at the moment, give it a whirl.
If you have plans to do a little writing, please accept our thanks for your efforts. You probably don’t get paid to do it and sitting down at a keyboard after a long day of work or a weekend in the sun certainly isn’t easy, but kids love seeing their names in the paper... nicknames or not.
Doug Hastings can be reached at Sports@yourtowncrier.com or dougahastings@gmail.com.
