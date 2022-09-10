TEWKSBURY - For the six returning members of the Tewksbury High field hockey team, it seems every year is the start of the new era. Jamie Bruno will be the third Redmen coach in three years, but she is serious about turning the team into a tournament participant.
Like last year's coach, Bruno comes to the job with a soccer background, but it is her first opportunity to be a head coach and she does not plan on giving it up.
"It's the same game, but with sticks," said Bruno, emphasizing the similarities between soccer and field hockey. "The formation is similar and the way you style to play the game is awesome, so it's been enjoyable to me."
Bruno, who is from Methuen and went to Bridgewater State, spent six years as an assistant soccer coach, and now that she is in charge of the field hockey team, she has quickly become a devotee to the sport and her new job.
"I've dreamed of having this opportunity with a varsity program," she said. "I'll always give it a hundred (percent), I'll always be prepared. That's my job and I'm excited as can be. Mr. Drouin trusted me with it and that meant a lot to me., and I made sure I knew the game. I think that's helped me out a little bit."
Training camp and the preseason have gone well for the Redmen, thus far. They participated in the MVC Play Day, last week, at Dracut High, and came away with a 2-0 win over the Middies and a 1-1 tie with Lowell.
"For me it has been exciting," said Bruno, of putting the team together while participating in a new sport. "It's been nice for met to have a challenge to learn something new and apply the same formations and the same style - get it wide. It's been fun."
The Redmen only have six players back from last fall's 4-10-2 squad, but they are all their best players, including their two league all-stars, first team goalie Avery Della Piana, a junior, and second team forward Kat Schille, also a junior.
"Kat Schille is what she is, she's a stud," said Bruno. "One of the best I've seen in every scrimmage I've seen. She's gifted, she works hard and she's a leader."
Tewksbury still has to fill five starting slots as well as depth behind the starting lineup, but the Redmen have been making progress.
"You know, it's a pretty fresh new team," said Bruno. "They had a lot of seniors, last year, and I think a lot of these kids who are seniors now have a chance to step up. They want it."
Tewksbury is led by their three senior captains, who also makeup the starting defense. Abigail Mahoney, Rebecca Kelleher and Olivia Ward.
The sixth returning player is senior forward Alexandra Macuada, who will be one of Schille's partners in crime on attack.
"I think we are going to be doubted each game," said Bruno, of the small number of returning players from a team that did not qualify for the tournament. "We are here to play, and we are going to step up each game."
While the offense made its mark last Thursday, Bruno thinks success begins with the defense and Della Piana in net.
"The defense works hard at getting the ball out and getting it wide," she said. "It's going to key to our success as well as transitioning the ball to the offense. We've gotten better."
The defense also includes a newcomer this year who is making an impact with junior Aislin Davis. The softball player from last spring's state final team, Davis is a strong athlete who works extremely hard at everything.
"Her attitude is what every coach wants in a player," said Bruno.
Another newcomer who has impressed in the midfield is sophomore Erin Costello. She did not come off the field and impressed the coach in every way. She distributes the ball extremely well, which has made the coach proud.
"I really see Erin having a huge impact on this team," said Bruno. "She has impressed me in every way since day one of tryouts. I believe she will have a great season and make us better as a team."
Amanda Ogden is another amazing athlete and star gymnast who is new to the team.
"Amanda is very coachable, works hard," said Bruno. "We are really glad she came out for field hockey this season."
Another newcomer up is Gabriella Couillard, a sophomore. She completes a talented forward line with Schille and Macuada.
Besides going into every game with the attitude they are going to win, the Redmen have other goals in mind.
"I believe that if this group of players is willing to work hard each practice to improve and get better, I believe we can compete with any team out there," said Bruno. "Our goal for the season is to work hard, and for the other teams to say that we were a respectful team that worked hard and never gave up. Win or lose, if that is what other teams are saying after playing Tewksbury, I would be extremely proud of that."
The Redmen opeedn the season on Wednesday afternoon against Wilmington with results not known as of presstime. After that, the team will be off until next Wednesday when they travel to Chelmsford for a 5:30 contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.